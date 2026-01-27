In 2025, AYANA Phuket was honoured as one of Luxury Lifestyle Awards’ TOP 100 Luxury Residences of the World. This accolade not only positions AYANA Phuket among the world’s elite residential developments but also showcases its commitment to delivering refined, sustainable, and visionary living. The recognition reflects both the brand’s heritage and its expanding residential portfolio on Phuket’s west coast.

A Vision of Elevated Island Living

Located on Phuket’s lush west coast, AYANA Phuket operates under the guiding principle “Flow Your Way”, enabling residents to live according to their preferences while maintaining life flexibility. For buyers and residents seeking balance, elegance, and serenity, the brand offers a sanctuary. AYANA’s residential offerings now comprise two flagship typologies: the ultra-luxury villa collection of Soluna and the residential format of Heights. Each plays a complementary role in the brand’s strategy, and each contributed significantly to the TOP 100 achievement.

Flagship Offerings – Two Sides of Luxury

AYANA Soluna Villas – Set across 72 Rai of land in Thalang, these 62 exquisite villas (3-5 bedrooms, each with a private pool) blend high-end architecture with nature. The design concept emphasises natural materials and a palette of white, brown, and grey, which anchors the homes in their natural hillside and rainforest setting. Villa Type A features a pool and garden with indoor-outdoor flow (total ~350 m²). Living here means both bespoke luxury and a strong sense of place.

– Set across 72 Rai of land in Thalang, these 62 exquisite villas (3-5 bedrooms, each with a private pool) blend high-end architecture with nature. The design concept emphasises natural materials and a palette of white, brown, and grey, which anchors the homes in their natural hillside and rainforest setting. Villa Type A features a pool and garden with indoor-outdoor flow (total ~350 m²). Living here means both bespoke luxury and a strong sense of place. AYANA Heights Seaview Residences – Located near Layan Beach in the Bang Tao region, this condominium complex offers 549 units across studios to three-bedrooms (37.6 m² to 112.89 m²) on a 31 Rai hillside plot. The conceptual focus: “Wake up to the whispers of the ocean… share breathtaking sunsets” – emphasising sea-views, wellness, and resort-style amenities. With full amenity offerings (library, coworking, spa/sauna, kids’ rooms, waterfalls, and landscaping) and investor-oriented details (projected ROI up to 12%), the Heights product appeals to both lifestyle purchasers and long-term investors.

Why AYANA Phuket Earned Its TOP 100 Honour

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards’ TOP 100 category assesses several pillars: innovation, architectural excellence, customer satisfaction, sustainability, and global impact. AYANA Phuket’s dual-project strategy addresses each of these comprehensive criteria:

Design & Architectural Excellence: The Soluna Villas demonstrate meticulous architectural execution, large volumetric spaces, clean lines, rich indoor-outdoor living, and a colour/design palette rooted in nature. Meanwhile, Heights’ architecture aligns with hillside topography, maximizing sea-view exposure, breezes, and natural light in its layout.

Lifestyle & Amenities: Soluna offers private-pool villas in a tropical setting, catering to the highest end of lifestyle buyers. Heights complements this with a full suite of shared amenities, co-working zones, wellness spaces, and smart design for everyday elevated living.

Sustainability & Future Focus: Both developments reflect a conscious luxury mindset. Soluna’s nature-integrated materials and environmental sensitivity, and Heights’ forward-looking construction progress, strong infrastructure, and investment transparency (updates show foundations, pile-driving milestones achieved).

Investment Appeal & Global Reach: Soluna appeals to discerning luxury homeowners, while Heights delivers a scalable offering in a prime location in the Bang Tao region, strong for holiday-rental demand, resale potential, and regional luxury growth. The projected ROI for Heights and the prime locale enhances its worldwide investment relevance.

Dual-Track Strategy – Broadening the Appeal

What makes AYANA Phuket stand out is its two-pronged offering: ultra-luxury villas (Soluna) and luxury condominiums (Heights). This gives the brand a broader market reach, attracting both high-net-worth individuals seeking a bespoke retreat and more investment-oriented buyers seeking serviced-luxury living with upside. This dual-track gives depth and flexibility to the brand’s portfolio and strengthens its badge of “TOP 100” status.

AYANA Circle

AYANA Circle is a new lifestyle community and membership program uniting guests, property owners, and lifestyle enthusiasts across AYANA’s global portfolio of hotels, residences, events, and recreational experiences. Launching in late November, 2025, the platform focuses on five pillars: Wellness, Art & Culture, Music & Entertainment, Lifestyle & Community, and Real Estate & Investment, offering members exclusive events, curated content, and premium experiences. Designed to foster connected living, AYANA Circle provides access to wellness retreats, art exhibitions, music events, and networking opportunities for those who value meaningful experiences and refined lifestyles. All AYANA property owners will automatically receive premium membership upon launch.

The Outlook

From strategic locations to design philosophy, sustainable ambitions to investment appeal, AYANA Phuket is positioned to become one of Southeast Asia’s standout luxury residential brands. The inclusion of both Soluna Villas and Heights Seaview Residences within the portfolio amplifies that trajectory; they offer complementary residential typologies, each reinforcing the brand’s luxury credentials. The TOP 100 recognition is symbolic of what has been achieved and what lies ahead. For anyone seeking lifestyle, legacy, and connection to nature aligned with modern expectations, AYANA Phuket offers a compelling proposition. As these developments materialize, the brand’s evolution will be exciting to follow.

Visit ayanaphuket.com to learn more about the residences and project updates.