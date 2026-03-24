On Norway’s western coastline, where fjords, trade routes, and ancestral narratives have shaped generations, GCR Design AS / Gunvor C Røkholt approaches interior architecture as cultural stewardship. Recognized by Luxury Lifestyle Awards with the title of Best Contemporary Residential Interior Design in Norway for Project KYN , the studio’s work reflects a disciplined commitment to preserving heritage through active, contemporary use.

Founded in 2002 and led by interior designer and owner Gunvor Catherin Røkholt, the practice operates across residential, commercial, and conceptual projects, with a strong emphasis on residential environments. Over the years, the studio has shaped some of Norway’s most exclusive accommodations, guided by a philosophy rooted in storytelling, collaboration, and contextual awareness. Each project begins with dialogue – listening carefully to a client’s values and aspirations in order to translate them into spatial form.

A Private Sanctuary in Sunnfjord

KYN – a private sanctuary in the Norwegian coastal fjord landscape of Stavang, Sunnfjord – stands as a defining example of this philosophy. It is a heritage-led restoration in Norway’s western coastal fjord landscape, where a historic estate once fallen into ruin has been carefully restored for contemporary high-end hospitality.

The site’s origins date back to the Viking Age, when Stavang functioned as a safe haven for Vikings and tradesmen, particularly sailors traveling between eastern and western Norway. In Old Norse, “KYN” signifies kin, lineage, and inherent nature. For the families who lived there, the estate represented more than property – it carried memory, honor, duty, and strength across generations.

In 1663, the estate was granted by the King of Denmark to Major Christian Holberg, father of Ludvig Holberg, one of the most renowned poets in Norway and Denmark. The cultural and historical presence of the Holberg lineage left a lasting imprint on the region, reinforcing KYN’s significance within Norwegian heritage.

Restoring Continuity Through Interior Architecture

Today, KYN has been renewed and remains under careful development, offering an immersive environment where history, nature, and design are held in quiet balance. The restoration is guided by the principle of preservation through use. Existing buildings and materials have been restored and reused wherever possible, reducing the need for new construction while supporting long-term sustainability.

GCR Design was entrusted to enhance the estate’s narrative through interior architecture and to integrate contemporary comfort without compromising authenticity. The assignment required more than aesthetic intervention. Each residence – including the houses Helmer and Holberg – demanded interiors that reflected the correct historical decade while maintaining livability for modern guests.

Historical wallpapers, antiques, textiles, and color compositions were selected to reinforce the estate’s evolving story. The objective was to give each space personality rooted in its era, allowing guests to experience not only accommodation, but continuity. Storytelling, comfort, and identity became inseparable components of the design strategy.

A Living Sanctuary of Nordic Ancestry

KYN today is not positioned as an expanding destination. It exists to endure. It is conceived as a place to withdraw, to find silence, to discover, and to engage with the surrounding fjord landscape and local culture. Norwegian heritage is expressed through layered interiors filled with color, texture, and references to earlier generations, while the natural environment remains an integral presence.

The estate offers guests an experience shaped by cultural depth rather than spectacle. Local traditions, craftsmanship, and the surrounding landscape define the atmosphere. History is not displayed as an artifact; it is embedded in the structure and interior language of the place.

Recognition as Contextual Validation

The distinction of Best Contemporary Residential Interior Design in Norway affirms GCR Design’s ability to translate complex heritage into contemporary spatial identity. Within the framework of Luxury Lifestyle Awards, the recognition reflects alignment with international standards of design integrity while reinforcing the studio’s position within Norway’s interior architecture sector.

For Gunvor Catherin Røkholt, preservation is not a nostalgic exercise. It is a forward-looking strategy grounded in respect for lineage, environment, and human experience. KYN demonstrates how interior design can reactivate history as a living force – one that supports modern hospitality while safeguarding cultural continuity.

Discover more about GCR Design AS / Gunvor C Røkholt: https://www.gcrdesign.no/.