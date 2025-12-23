Boutique Hotel Momentum Earns Top Recognition for Its Distinct Guest Experience

Boutique Hotel Momentum is celebrated by Luxury Lifestyle Awards for its standout achievement as the winner of Best Luxury City Hotel in Budva, Montenegro. This recognition highlights the property’s strong presence in Montenegro’s growing hospitality landscape and its influence on travelers seeking comfort, personality, and thoughtful service. Boutique Hotel Momentum continues to rise as a sought-after destination for guests from Europe, the United States, and beyond.

Known for its refined atmosphere and family-led character, the hotel delivers an experience shaped by personal interaction, attentive service, and a setting inspired by nineteenth-century European architecture. Its expansive outdoor pool, lush Mediterranean surroundings, and inviting social spaces create an environment that appeals to leisure guests, business travelers, and families alike.

Speaking on the award, Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, shared his congratulations: “Hotel Momentum has demonstrated a strong understanding of what today’s travelers value. Their ability to offer warmth, high standards, and an experience with personality sets them apart. We are pleased to recognize their achievement and wish them continued success.”

The hotel’s hands-on leadership plays a pivotal role in shaping its guest experience. Owner and CEO Ivan Lijesevic added, “This recognition reinforces the values we work by every day. Our team strives to make each guest feel personally welcomed, and we are proud to see our efforts resonate with travelers from across the world.”

As a family-run property, the hotel prioritizes a personal approach that feels natural and sincere. From the carefully maintained accommodations to service refined through daily improvement and staff engagement, the property consistently appeals to visitors seeking comfort with substance rather than theatrics. Its global audience continues to grow, strengthened by marketing efforts across local networks, state-level platforms, social media, and international fairs.

To learn more, visit https://hotelmomentum.me/.

About Luxury Lifestyle Awards:

Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a part of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, is a global organization dedicated to selecting, recognizing, and promoting the finest luxury goods and services worldwide. With a 16-year legacy, LLA connects discerning clientele to exceptional luxury experiences. Its rigorous evaluation process assesses over 5,000 products and services across 400 categories in 100 countries, culminating in a prestigious list of winners that showcases the world’s elite. Renowned brands like Ritz-Carlton, Savills, and Dom Pérignon have been recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, enhancing brand credibility, elevating status, and providing global exposure for award recipients. For more information, please visit: Luxury Lifestyle Awards.