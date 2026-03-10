Room12 has been awarded the title of Best Luxury Design Serviced Apartments in Bucharest, Romania 2025 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, recognizing its distinctive approach to modern hospitality in the city.

Established in 2021 and located on Moliere Street in Bucharest, Room12 presents a design-led concept built around individuality, privacy, comfort and design. Each apartment is uniquely conceived by founder Corina Olaru to reflect a different emotional atmosphere, with names like “Dare,” “Grow,” and “Feel.” From custom furniture to locally inspired interiors, every detail reflects a refined residential feel designed for discerning travelers.

Beyond its design, Room12 offers a range of thoughtful services including concierge assistance, a rooftop meeting terrace (ROOF12), an on-site delicatessen (BODEGA), and private fitness and sauna facilities. These features are tailored to support guests who value autonomy without sacrificing quality.

“We believe time is our guests’ most valuable asset,” said Corina Olaru, Founder of Room12. “By handling the details before they are noticed, we give our guests the freedom to focus on what matters most.”

Alexander Chetchikov, CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards and President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, shared: “Room12 has introduced a thoughtful and distinctive model of serviced living in Bucharest. Their commitment to personalization, functionality, and creative identity is what makes this recognition well deserved.”

Choose your space, check availability, and book directly at www.room12.ro.

About Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a part of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, is a global organization dedicated to selecting, recognizing, and promoting the finest luxury goods and services worldwide. With a 16-year legacy, LLA connects discerning clientele to exceptional luxury experiences. Its rigorous evaluation process assesses over 5,000 products and services across 400 categories in 100 countries, culminating in a prestigious list of winners that showcases the world’s elite. Renowned brands like Ritz-Carlton, Savills, and Dom Pérignon have been recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which enhances brand credibility, elevates status, and provides global exposure for award recipients.

For more information, please visit: https://luxurylifestyleawards.com/