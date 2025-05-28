National Public Radio filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Trump administration of violating the Constitution by attempting to defund public broadcasting. The legal challenge claims the president’s May 1 executive order, which cuts taxpayer support for NPR and PBS, amounts to political retaliation and infringes on press freedom.

The suit, backed by several NPR member stations including outlets from Colorado, argues that the defunding order defies congressional authority and undermines Americans’ access to essential news and cultural programming. It says the action threatens a public media system that serves millions across the country.

“This is textbook viewpoint discrimination,” said attorney Theodore Boutrous, who is representing NPR in the case. He cited the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, which was designed to shield broadcasters from political interference.

Trump has long accused NPR and PBS of liberal bias and directed the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to halt funding. The CPB, a nonprofit that distributes over $500 million annually to radio and TV stations, has filed its own lawsuit challenging Trump’s attempt to remove three of its board members.

The White House doubled down on its criticism Tuesday, alleging the CPB promotes partisan content with taxpayer money. Public media leaders say the administration’s claims distort their mission and violate constitutional protections.

While Congress approved funding for public broadcasting in a bill Trump signed in March, the president is now seeking to reverse that through executive action — a move NPR says oversteps his authority.

PBS has yet to join the legal fight but indicated it is weighing all options to safeguard its programming and services.

