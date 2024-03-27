Never Give up: A Mould-breaking Journey in Business Leadership

Interview with Ana Mazzeo, WOBI’s Managing Director in Italy

Ana Mazzeo, WOBI’s Managing Director in Italy, shares her inspiring journey from bid coordinator to leading figure in the business world, emphasising her personal philosophy of empowerment and resilience.

Good day, Ms Mazzeo! Thank you for giving us your time today. Can you walk us through your professional journey, starting from your role as a bid coordinator in San Diego to your current position as the Managing Director for Italy at WOBI and a member of the board of directors of Casaforte SPA?

Thank you very much for this beautiful question!

I can still vividly remember my very first work experience. I was so young and so full of passion and I have to admit that that part of me never changed. I was 19 years old and still studying journalism at the University of Cordoba when I started working as a bid coordinator in the construction sector for an American company, working between San Diego and Cordoba. I travelled back and forth and most of my tasks were done by VoIP.

This experience taught me so much workwise and it truly shaped me into the person I am today. After finishing my studies in journalism, I won a scholarship to study import-export in Padua, and after 6 months I got a job at Marcus Evans in Barcelona.

One year later, a head hunter contacted me via telephone to offer me a job in Milan.

That call changed my life forever.

After almost 20 years of love and passion for this company, I was nominated Managing Director WOBI Italy.

After some years in WOBI as a sales manager, I became Sales Director and, quickly after that, Business Development Director Europe in charge of sponsorship. Finally, 2 years ago, after almost 20 years of love and passion for this company, I was nominated Managing Director WOBI Italy. Since 2021, I am also part of the board of directors of Casaforte SPA, a company in the self-storage business.

How have your experiences living and working in countries such as Argentina, America, Spain, and Italy influenced your leadership style and approach to business?

I think journeying around the world so much allowed me to broaden my mind and explore various approaches to working and leadership. In every country, I found different processes and work styles. I mixed everything I liked from each one of them and created my own. I grew and thrived from what I was sure I DID NOT want for me or my team.

Today, after 25 years of work experience, I keep learning every day. I keep making mistakes and growing stronger from them.

What are your primary goals and value proposition as the Managing Director for Italy at WOBI? How do you envision the future of the company under your leadership?

Just one word: “HAPPINESS”.

To many, it could sound naive but it is truly not.

I firmly believe that happiness can directly impact the work performance of a team and the business outcome of any company.

Every person in my team is precious and unique. Each one of them has a talent and my job is to empower and engage them to not only be part of a work team but also feel part of a group of wonderful people working towards a common goal!

Under my leadership, I envision the future of WOBI as one with the best business results ever, and with the team feeling part of a journey, not as employees but as entrepreneurs.

If you never give up, the sky is your only limit!

As a leader, what insights can you share regarding women’s leadership, particularly in your field? How do you believe women can navigate and thrive in traditionally male-dominated industries?

My advice is to never, never, NEVER give up!

It is not easy but we (as women) are exceptional human beings, capable of great strength, resilience, and perseverance.

We are what most companies are lacking nowadays to grow and to perform at their best. We have the skills to coordinate, to listen, and to understand a team. We don’t have it easy but I truly believe that we can do it. At this moment in time, unfortunately, we still have to prove ourselves more than others; we still get judged and overlooked more than others.

But I can guarantee you that if you never quit, if you get stronger than rumours and prejudice, you can achieve any goal.

Can you tell us about your involvement with the World Business Forum Milano? How do events like these contribute to professional growth and networking opportunities for leaders in the business community?

I carry the honour to have lived and worked for the World Business Forum Milano since its very first edition in 2004.

Today, 20 years and 21 editions later, I experience the same incredible emotion I did back then, but with of course much more responsibility and the privilege of opening the event myself on stage.

I think our business has more of a market today than it did when we started this journey, as people are asking more questions. They want to challenge the status quo and create a network for themselves and their companies. Today, everything changes much faster than before, time is tight, and everything is done quickly, to keep up with the times. It is essential to constantly train, listen, study, be inspired, and that’s what our event is all about.

What impact do you believe events like the World Business Forum Milano have on fostering collaboration and innovation in business, especially in light of current global challenges?

The World Business Forum, with insights from eminent speakers and many networking opportunities, aims to be the go-to gathering where team leaders can grow and expand their businesses, as well as keep abreast of the latest business trends.

To date, we have more attendees at the World Business Forum Milan 2024 than we had in the past 15 years, which not only positively impresses us, but also makes us realise how much participating in events like the World Business Forum contributes to making a difference in today’s global business ecosystem.

That’s why I believe that those events that truly focus on business and personal development, communication, wellness, work-life balance, customer experience, and so on, like the World Business Forum, can have a huge impact on how today’s business leaders choose to run their companies and, ultimately, how they shape the future of the global economy.

The World Business Forum, with insights from eminent speakers and many networking opportunities, aims to be the go-to gathering where team leaders can grow and expand their businesses, as well as keep abreast of the latest business trends.

As a mentor, how do you support and guide young women who aspire to enter the business world? Can you share any memorable experiences or success stories from your mentorship journey?

I like to share my story with other women, because I live in a foreign country, I have two young daughters, a role as a managing director, and no family to help me and my partner manage our lives. I started from zero when I arrived here. I didn’t know anybody, and I did not even speak Italian but, step by step, without giving up, I made my dreams come true.

I supported a lot of women in my life, not in the role of “mentor” but as a friend, a colleague, and a partner. I empowered women to achieve their best potential, to be independent, and to fight for their rights.

I remember mentoring a company’s female director who was 10 years older than me and, even though I felt slightly uncomfortable helping someone with much more experience, she thoroughly listened to what I had to say. That day, we both learned a lot from each other. I loved listening to her stories and adventures and giving her an outside, detached perspective. I uplifted her and she felt stronger.

In line with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Inspire Inclusion”, what words of encouragement or advice do you have for young women and women leaders striving to create a more inclusive and diverse business environment?

As I mentioned: giving up is not an option!

It is never easy, but we are stronger than rumours and prejudices, we have to own our power, first and foremost by helping each other grow.

It’s pivotal that, when we acquire any position of power, we speak for other women who need it, respect and empower them, and create an environment based on mutual help and support.

Young women have to believe in themselves and, even when the path gets tough, never give up and keep walking toward the finish line.

Remember: the world needs us! We can’t quit!

How do you personally champion women’s empowerment within your organisation and beyond? What initiatives or strategies do you implement to promote gender diversity and equality in the workplace?

I give everyone a place at the table – and not just any table, but the one that truly matters.

I listen to their opinions, and I empower them with examples, working hard and being at the same time vulnerable. I am what I am; I am not perfect, I am a woman, and I am very proud of it!

Lastly, what career tips or advice would you offer to aspiring female leaders looking to advance their careers in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape?

Be prepared, never stop learning. It could be following a podcast, a business event, a course, or reading a book, but you have to keep learning and listening to inspiring stories of women who made it. I always look up! And push higher.

Never give up. I know I said it a lot of times, but this is me, a hard worker, a determined human being who believes in resilience.

Help others and be thankful. Be nice to other people, help them, and say thank you. Life is long and being nice to others will always pay off.

Go to top

Executive Profile

Ana Mazzeo began her professional career at a very young age after studying journalism at the National University of Cordoba, Argentina. At 19, she worked as a bid coordinator for a company in San Diego, California and lived between Argentina and America. After a few years, she arrived in Europe and lived in Barcelona for a short time, until 2005, when a head hunter offered her the opportunity to move to Italy and become Sales Manager of World Business Forum Milan. After a few years in the company, she became Sales Director Italy and, later, Business Development Director Europe, managing the business development of the London, Munich, Madrid, and Milan offices. Since 2022, she has been Managing Director Italy of WOBI and is a member of the board of directors of Casaforte SPA. She also works as a mentor with young women who want to enter the business world.

“I believe in women, in our strength, and I am not willing to sacrifice my career to have a family, nor my family to have a career. #IWantEverything is one of the phrases I said at a conference I attended on 8 March 2023 on International Women’s Day to talk about this desire of mine to inspire other women to think big and never give up.”