MIT Sloan Executive Education, in partnership with IMD Business School, announced today the launch of the Future-Ready Enterprise Academy, a two-part executive program designed to prepare global business leaders to navigate disruption and lead with innovation. The academy aims to help executives respond strategically to volatile environments, AI-driven change, and shifting global dynamics.

The program will unfold across two continents, with the first module beginning on October 6 at MIT Sloan’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The second module will take place on February 7, 2026, at IMD’s facility in Singapore, offering a truly global learning experience.

Combining theory with real-world application, the course offers an immersive experience grounded in hands-on exercises, case studies, and guided reflection. Participants will examine their organization’s current adaptability and learn how to strengthen resilience while scaling new ideas, breaking down silos, and encouraging agile leadership across teams.

MIT Sloan’s Kate W. Isaacs, who co-leads the academy, emphasized the program’s focus on mastering a critical leadership tension—delivering strong performance today while preparing for tomorrow’s challenges. She explained that this dual focus is essential for building organizations that can both endure and evolve.

Instructors include Isaacs, research scientist and senior lecturer Renee Richardson Gosline, and Stephanie Woerner, principal research scientist and executive director at the MIT Center for Information Systems Research. From IMD, professors Mark Greeven and Howard Yu bring expertise in management innovation and strategic transformation. Their collective insight will guide participants in designing customer-centric, employee-driven organizations and in crafting strategies that leverage ecosystems and global partnerships to drive sustainable growth.

Executives will leave the academy with a tailored roadmap for transforming their organizations and will also join a global network of peers committed to innovation. The academy culminates in the awarding of an MIT Sloan Executive Certificate in Strategy & Innovation.

In advance of the program, MIT and IMD will host a free webinar on May 20 titled “Becoming a Future-Ready Organization: Thriving During Uncertainty,” providing an overview of what participants can expect.

Isaacs stressed the importance of strategic thinking during times of instability, cautioning against hasty decisions. “It is possible to prevail in a digitized world—to balance risk, seize emerging opportunities, and build trust—if you have the right playbook,” she said.

