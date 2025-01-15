Richard “Rick” Locke, a seasoned academic and former Apple University dean, is set to return to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as the dean of the Sloan School of Management starting July 1. This marks a homecoming for Locke, who spent 25 years at MIT in roles ranging from faculty member to deputy dean before leaving in 2013.

The 65-year-old’s return comes after leadership roles at Brown University, where he served as provost for nearly eight years, and a two-year tenure at Apple University, where he focused on leadership and organizational training.

“I am thrilled to be returning to MIT Sloan,” Locke said in a statement. “The school’s world-class faculty, innovative programs, and close-knit community provide a unique opportunity to shape the future of business education.”

Locke assumes leadership at a pivotal time. Sloan has faced a dip in MBA rankings, with placement rates and compensation for graduates declining over the past two years. Addressing these challenges, particularly the school’s positioning in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, is expected to be a key focus of his tenure.

The search for Locke’s successor was led by Sloan Professors Kate Kellogg and Andrew W. Lo, with support from executive search firm Isaacson, Miller. MIT Provost Cynthia Barnhart praised Locke as a “once-in-a-generation leader” with the vision and experience to reinvigorate the school.

Locke’s academic expertise spans political science, global labor practices, and stakeholder collaboration. A Wesleyan University graduate with advanced degrees from the University of Chicago and MIT, Locke is recognized for his efforts in fostering diversity and advancing best practices in business and academia.

As Sloan prepares for its next chapter, Locke’s leadership is poised to address pressing challenges while leveraging the school’s rich history and reputation to shape the future of management education.

