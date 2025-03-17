The demand for online MBA programs is on the rise, with applications rebounding and course offerings expanding by nearly a third over the past five years, according to recent data. A survey by consulting firm CarringtonCrisp found that two-thirds of prospective MBA students in 2023 preferred hybrid or online learning formats over traditional on-campus study.

Higher education research firm Validated Insights reported that the number of online MBA programs grew from 555 in 2018 to 732 in 2023, with more top-tier business schools entering the market. Edhec Business School in France launched its first fully online MBA last year, reflecting this shift.

Economic uncertainty and high inflation have further boosted the appeal of online MBAs, as they allow students to continue working while studying. Joy Jones, CEO of the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), noted that online programs are “holding their own” in the competitive education landscape, with more than half of U.S. programs seeing application growth for the second consecutive year in 2024.

Despite lingering skepticism among some employers about the quality of online MBAs, attitudes are shifting. Business schools are incorporating in-person networking opportunities into their online programs, and companies are increasingly supporting employees in pursuing online MBAs.

Experts believe full acceptance is still on the horizon, but as online MBA graduates continue to advance into leadership roles, the perception gap is steadily closing.

