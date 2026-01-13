Mikko, a five-year-old from Las Vegas, squealed with excitement when she saw her new Barbie doll, which held a spinning fidget spinner and wore oversized headphones, just like her own. “It was almost magical,” said her mother, Precious Hill, describing her daughter’s reaction.

The doll, released Monday, is the first Barbie designed to represent autism. It includes a pink fidget spinner that actually spins, noise-canceling headphones to reduce sensory overload, and a pink tablet that symbolizes an augmentative and alternative communication device, or AAC. Mikko, who is nonverbal, also uses an AAC device to communicate.

“Autism is such an invisible disability at times, and to see that it’s being represented through Barbie – everybody knows who Barbie is – it felt really good,” Hill said. “It’s really important to me that Mikko walks through life having representation. It really matters to me that she’s not alone.”

The doll’s gaze shifts slightly to the side, reflecting how some autistic individuals avoid direct eye contact. Its loose, short-sleeved purple pinstripe dress minimizes contact with skin, echoing the sensory preferences of some people with autism. Hill, who also has autism, said the doll made her “feel seen” and was thrilled her son Matthew, who is autistic, and her other children enjoyed it as well.

Mattel developed the doll as part of its Fashionistas line, which celebrates diversity across skin tones, hair types, body shapes, and health conditions, including type 1 diabetes, blindness, and Down syndrome. The company collaborated with the nonprofit Autistic Self Advocacy Network to ensure the doll authentically reflects the experiences of autistic children, roughly 1 in 31 in the United States by age eight.

“It is so important for young autistic people to see authentic, joyful representations of themselves, and that’s exactly what this doll is,” said Colin Killick, executive director of the Autistic Self Advocacy Network. “Partnering with Barbie allowed us to share insights to ensure the doll fully represents and celebrates the autistic community, including the tools that help us be independent.”

Autism spectrum disorder affects communication, interaction, and perception, typically appearing before age three and continuing throughout life. Early support and therapies can improve outcomes, though diagnosis is often delayed for girls. Hill was only diagnosed at 29, after recognizing parallels with her daughter’s early experiences.

Eileen Lamb, senior director of social media at Autism Speaks, emphasized the significance of a female autistic Barbie. “Autism can look different in girls, and the fact that Barbie is a girl is powerful,” Lamb said. She praised the doll for showcasing supportive tools like the fidget spinner and AAC device while noting that no single toy can represent the full spectrum.

“Representation matters, and it’s really good for children to see themselves in a toy,” Lamb said. “It sends a message that being different is nothing to be ashamed of.”

The new Barbie highlights the importance of inclusivity in toys and opens conversations about autism in ways that feel accessible and positive for families.

Related Readings: