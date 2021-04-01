Looking Into the Future: HR Technology for 2021 Cloudy Year

Technological advancements bring us together. It was true in the 19th century with railways’ appearance, and it’s right now when we keep social distancing but stay connected in the cloud.

Last year showed us how unpredictable the future might be. What began with a focus on environmental issues and equity in the workforce was suddenly swept away by the quarantine measures and the need to change to keep existing.

According to the Mercer survey, one in three US companies decided to implement technological advancements to their systems due to the COVID-19. It includes tech for remote working and also more outsourcing like AI in hiring or benefits administration technology. Certainly, it wasn’t an easy task, but it became the only alternative available to stay afloat.

Analyzing current HR needs, we list five major fields to apply tech to help you with HCM.

Apart from that, we highlight four leading global talent trends to keep your eyes on:

Employees empathy. The continued growth of stakeholder capitalism to strengthen teams and companies.

Usage of available means. Reskilling and growing together with employees.

Implementing AI and protecting data security.

Flexible working. A shift in the idea of a workspace.

HR issue 1. Remote working — tighter communication.

Apart from Zomm, we can use some apps to manage our team’s communication.

Slack combines the best social network features and an organized working process to provide a ‘more human way to work.’ It focuses on messaging, creating channels to bring together members of one team and separate partners.

If you’re looking for a better way to visualize the meeting results, you won’t find a finer tool than Miro. It’s simply a whiteboard with stickers, with which you note all the essential points during the meeting. It also helps keep the information to work on it separately and share outcomes with the rest of the team.

HR issue 2. Wellness and benefits for employees.

We are searching for the best way to live, and we want our workplace to support our strive to become better selves. According to the 2020 report, 65% of employees want to receive an education on financial wellness to be sure about the coming day. However, much fewer companies provide such opportunities and other ways for their team members to lead a sustainable life after work.

One of the options is the app FinFit that helps employees work for their financial well-being. Such a commitment to your teams’ interests will surely be appreciated and valued.

Additionally, by using benefits administration technology like Tabulera, you will reduce administrative work pressure and make the benefits process much clearer for employees.

HR issue 3. Integrated team.

Because of the distancing, employees lose a feeling of belonging. Neverending online meetings can’t replace face to face communication, and a team slowly starts to flow in separate ways. The more we are isolated, the more we begin to doubt whether what we are doing is right. That’s when companies start to lose their employees, who try to search for better ways of self-realization. However, we can stop our professionals from leaving by aligning our priorities with their needs. One of which is an integrated and fair workspace.

Apart from the pandemic, last year saw a burst of social tension, with Black Lives Matter bringing our attention to an ongoing break of equity and, consequently, trust in our society. Therefore, now more than before, our teams require consolidation and wise changes in cooperation. Companies such as McKinsey Accelerate facilitate communication with your employees to reach an understanding for the shared goals.

HR issue 4. AI in the hiring process.

Artificial Intelligence has been used in recruitment for quite a long time, but the tools evolve to join the right candidates with companies searching for a reliable team. AI will help to create a list of the best people for your needs.

However, apart from hiring, AI is also useful to build better teams based on each member’s character and values. Pymetrics uses games to determine people’s predispositions, which eradicates the minuses of the resume recruitment approach and allows your employees to make better choices for their careers.

HR issue 5. Reskilling and relying on available human capital.

Reskilling is one of the four priorities for companies to consider, according to Mercer. Pandemic showed how resilience and the ability to adapt quickly is vital for the enterprise’s success.

Moreover, the younger employees tend to work in one place for only a year. Then they ask for a promotion or another way to apply their skills. If an employer can’t offer it, they just leave in search of better conditions. GenZ are the best means for your company to adapt to the current extreme environment, so you wouldn’t like to lose them.

Gloat is a convenient tool for building a sustainable career path. The platform offers mentoring and internal mobility to allow employees to fulfill their own work goals instead of leaving.

As strange as the last year has been, this one does not seem to be any different. All distance working changes will stay put and require revision and improvement to adjust to the new reality. However, even though the tools we use have changed, our tasks remain the same — we need to find the right people and optimize their abilities to our companies’ interest. The means like benefits administration by Tabulera or AI game-based hiring process from Pymetrcis are available. The only question is — are you ready?