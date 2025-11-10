Lisbon Gears Up for Web Summit Amid AI Hype and Jet Delays

Lisbon is set to host the annual Web Summit next week, drawing tens of thousands of tech enthusiasts and industry leaders. Last year’s event attracted over 70,000 attendees, and this year promises big names from Meta, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Lyft, Oura, DeepL, and Cohere.

Artificial intelligence dominates the conference agenda, with panels exploring AI’s impact on business, creativity, and talent. The focus comes as the AI market faces heightened scrutiny, including a $1.1 billion short bet by investor Michael Burry against Nvidia and Palantir.

Despite the excitement, logistical challenges loom. Lisbon airport is experiencing a private jet shortage, forcing some arrivals to land hours away. Organizers have warned attendees of limited slots at the city’s airports, highlighting the scale of the event and its global draw.

Web Summit remains a major stage for tech innovation, but this year’s AI controversies and travel disruptions add a new layer of complexity for attendees and industry watchers alike.

