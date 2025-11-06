Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang warned that China is on track to surpass the United States in artificial intelligence, urging Washington to accelerate innovation rather than rely on restricting access to advanced chips. His comments were reported by the Financial Times on Wednesday and echoed in a statement he later posted on X.

“China is going to win the AI race,” Huang told the newspaper at the Future of AI Summit. He added online that China remains “nanoseconds behind America,” stressing that the United States must “race ahead and win developers worldwide” to maintain its lead.

Huang has repeatedly argued that the U.S. can dominate global AI if developers across the world, including China’s vast engineering community, continue to build on Nvidia systems. But he has criticized Beijing for shutting Nvidia out of its market and said that losing access to Chinese developers would weaken America’s long term competitiveness.

The comment comes as tensions deepen over China’s ability to obtain advanced semiconductors. Nvidia, now the world’s most valuable company by market capitalization, sits at the center of the rivalry. U.S. export rules restrict the sale of cutting edge AI chips to China, and Huang has said Nvidia has not applied for licenses due to Beijing’s stance toward the company.

At a developers’ conference in Washington last month, Huang said both U.S. leadership and access to China’s developer base are essential. “A policy that causes America to lose half of the world’s AI developers is not beneficial in the long term,” he said.

President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday that Nvidia’s most advanced Blackwell chips should be reserved for American customers, though he signaled the U.S. may allow limited engagement with China on less sophisticated products.

The debate underscores how crucial Nvidia’s technology has become as the two superpowers compete for dominance in artificial intelligence and high performance computing.

