Nvidia shares climbed nearly 3% on Tuesday, sending the chipmaker’s market value above $4.5 trillion and extending its dominant run in the artificial intelligence sector.

The stock has now surged about 39% in 2025, driven by a wave of partnerships and investments that underscore Nvidia’s role at the center of the AI revolution.

Last week, OpenAI announced Nvidia would take an equity stake worth up to $100 billion and help construct massive data centers powered by its graphics processors. The two firms, along with Oracle, unveiled plans for the $500 billion “Stargate” project, which includes five new AI facilities expected to house hundreds of thousands of GPUs. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company’s chips account for roughly 70% of the spending in a new AI data center.

Analysts at Citi boosted their price target for Nvidia to $210 from $200, pointing to an increase in infrastructure spending across the sector. “We believe OpenAI came to Nvidia asking for help as Nvidia has a very compelling product, and as the number of users and compute being consumed per user basis is growing,” Citi analyst Atif Malik wrote in a note.

The momentum extends beyond OpenAI. Meta and Google are also accelerating investments in AI infrastructure, while CoreWeave, a cloud provider backed by Nvidia, disclosed a $14.2 billion deal to supply Meta with computing services.

Nvidia remains the standout performer among large-cap technology stocks this year, second only to Broadcom, whose shares are up around 40% on similar enthusiasm for AI adoption.

