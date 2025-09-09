Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang will accompany President Donald Trump on a state visit to the United Kingdom next week, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC’s Kristina Partsinevelos on Monday. The source requested anonymity in order to discuss the trip.

Huang is among several American business leaders expected to join the delegation, according to Sky News, which first reported the visit. OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwartzman, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink are also slated to attend. Apple CEO Tim Cook received an invitation, the report added.

The executives are expected to attend a state banquet hosted by King Charles. The gathering will mark one of the most high-profile meetings between Trump and top technology leaders since the White House dinner for Silicon Valley CEOs last week, which Huang notably missed.

Huang’s inclusion on the trip underscores Nvidia’s effort to maintain a strong relationship with the administration as the company seeks approval to sell its advanced Blackwell chips in China. Earlier this year, U.S. export restrictions cut off Nvidia’s access to the Chinese market, forcing the chipmaker to cancel shipments of its H20 chips that could have generated up to $8 billion in a single quarter.

Despite the setback, Huang has worked closely with Trump to secure partial waivers. The president negotiated a 15 percent cut of H20 chip sales, though Nvidia said last month the terms have not yet been finalized. The company now estimates sales of up to $5 billion for the H20 this quarter, depending on global conditions.

Huang has argued that allowing Nvidia to export its chips to China serves U.S. national security by ensuring American leadership in artificial intelligence. Trump, who has praised the firm for surpassing a $4 trillion market capitalization, has highlighted Nvidia’s role as a technological leader.

The upcoming visit follows Huang’s participation in Trump’s May trip to Saudi Arabia for an investment forum. Nvidia has since shifted its focus to securing licenses for next-generation chips in China, with Huang telling investors there is a “real possibility” of obtaining approval.

