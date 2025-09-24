Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night television on Tuesday, taping his first show after a nearly weeklong suspension that followed his controversial remarks about the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The comedian’s comeback comes after ABC parent company Walt Disney decided to reinstate him, despite pressure from the Trump administration and a boycott by two major broadcast groups. Nexstar Media and Sinclair, whose affiliate stations reach about 23% of U.S. households, said they will continue to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with alternative programming.

Disney’s move to restore Kimmel was seen as a rare act of defiance against President Donald Trump’s growing crackdown on media figures critical of his administration. Trump had praised the suspension, mistakenly calling it a cancellation, and warned broadcasters could face regulatory consequences.

Federal Communications Commission member Brendan Carr fueled the controversy by accusing Kimmel of misleading the public about Kirk’s alleged killer. He urged local ABC affiliates to drop the show, warning they could face penalties or license revocations. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said in remarks that drew criticism from Democrats, some Republicans, and free-speech advocates.

Kimmel, 57, has long been a sharp critic of Trump, frequently lampooning the president in his monologues. His comments about Kirk’s killing, delivered on September 15, outraged conservatives and prompted Disney to halt production of his program. The suspension drew further attention when Trump suggested on Air Force One that FCC licenses could be revoked.

Ahead of his return, Kimmel made a brief appearance on Bluesky, posting a photo with late television producer Norman Lear and the caption, “Missing this guy today.” He remained otherwise silent during his hiatus.

The controversy also sparked debate beyond politics. Podcaster Joe Rogan, a Trump supporter, criticized the government’s involvement, saying, “I definitely don’t think that the government should be involved ever in dictating what a comedian can or cannot say in a monologue.”

Outside the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, where the show is filmed, fans lined up with added anticipation. Elias Fisher, 26, told Reuters, “I want to see his reaction and just what the opening monologue is going to be and how the whole show evolves.”

Disney, in announcing Kimmel’s reinstatement, said his comments were “ill-timed and thus insensitive” but stopped short of an apology.

