Iran has reportedly targeted an Amazon data center in Bahrain, accusing the company of supporting U.S. military and intelligence operations. Iranian state media outlet Fars News Agency said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched the strike to examine the role of these facilities in assisting U.S. activities.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) confirmed earlier this week that a facility in Bahrain suffered damage after a nearby drone strike on Sunday. Two AWS data centers in the United Arab Emirates also sustained damage after drones directly struck the sites. All three facilities remain offline, according to the AWS service health dashboard.

The incidents occurred shortly after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, which triggered a wave of retaliation across the Gulf region. Iran has launched attacks on several sites linked to U.S. and Israeli interests.

The Bahrain data center reportedly experienced structural damage, along with power disruptions and water damage caused by firefighting efforts. Some AWS services temporarily showed elevated error rates and reduced availability as engineers worked to stabilize systems.

AWS has advised customers to back up critical data, redirect traffic to other regions, and consider migrating workloads away from affected locations while repairs continue.

Amazon has not issued additional public comments about the attack. Earlier in the week, however, the company instructed corporate staff across the Middle East to work remotely and follow local government guidance as security conditions continue to evolve.

Related Readings: