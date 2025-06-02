IMD Leads in Executive Learning with Global Recognition

The Financial Times has named IMD the world’s top institution for custom executive education programs in its 2025 rankings, marking a major leap from third place among 95 schools globally.

This achievement is based on direct evaluations from corporate clients and executives who collaborate with IMD to develop leadership initiatives. The school also sustained its long-standing reputation in open programs, securing ninth place for the 21st year in a row out of 85 institutions.

“Reaching the number one spot reflects our unwavering dedication to co-creating transformational learning experiences,” said Misiek Piskorski, Dean of Executive Education at IMD. “We work closely with organizations to design programs that deliver lasting results.”

IMD earned top marks across several categories. It ranked first for program preparation, second for design and follow-up, and placed in the top three for value for money and international offerings. The school was also highly rated for teaching impact, innovation, and the diversity of its participants and faculty.

The ranking highlights IMD’s emphasis on tailoring programs to meet real-world business challenges and cultivating practical skills executives can apply immediately.

