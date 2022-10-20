How to Set Up a VPN for Windows: A Start-up Guide

A VPN, an abbreviation for Virtual Private Network, provides you with a secure connection to the internet. As you know, a plethora of bugs and viruses are always waiting for you whenever you browse through a variety of websites. Not to mention, many websites keep a track of your personal information and browsing history, which is another uncomfortable aspect.

To put all such issues to sleep, it is recommended to use a VPN. A VPN adds a layer of anonymity and privacy between you and the internet. Whether you use it for work purposes or personal browsing, it provides you with comfort, which is necessary. In this article today, we’re going to explain to you how you can set up a VPN for windows. The following are a few steps that you need to follow:

Connecting to a VPN in Windows 10 and 11

If you have windows 10 installed on your laptop or personal computer, here’s what you need to do to connect it to a VPN:

Make a VPN Profile

Before connecting to a VPN on your laptop or personal computer, you must create a VPN profile first. For that, you can either create a work account and get the VPN from your firm or you can create a personal profile.

In other words, if you need a VPN for your personal use, visit your network site and check if they offer an app for it. After that, please go to the available VPN site and check the connection settings for the respective VPN. On the other hand, if you need a VPN for professional use, check your company’s website or contact their support staff to see if they offer a VPN.

Connect to the VPN

Once you know what VPN you’re going to use and have a VPN profile ready, switch on your computer and click on the start button on the desktop. Then go to the settings and click on ‘network and internet,’ there you’ll find ‘VPN’ as well as the option to add a VPN connection. Click on ‘add a VPN connection,’ and choose built-in windows.

After choosing the windows, enter the VPN server address in the address box or where it asks for the server’s name. You’ll then come across a drop box that has different VPN types mentioned over there. Choose the VPN type and add your credentials to sign in and then click on save.

When done, go to your desktop and click on the network icon which you will find on the extreme right of the taskbar. Go to the VPN connection, then click on the ‘connect’ button. It will probably take 3-5 seconds to connect to the VPN and as soon as it does, you’ll be notified.

VPN Software on Windows

Having a VPN for a PC or laptop is more than useful. Not to forget, using a VPN on windows is a lot easier than using one on a smartphone as windows automatically connects you to a VPN whenever you turn on the device, saving you the trouble of manually turning it on.

Furthermore, a VPN on windows allows connecting to the internet securely and remotely. For example, a lot of files in a company have classified information and because of that, sharing them digitally with remote workers can be a hassle. However, if you provide your employees with a VPN, accessing those documents will become a lot safer.

Nevertheless, it’s good to analyze all the facts and figures and take them into account beforehand. Connecting VPN to your personal computer or laptop isn’t always a convenient option. Therefore, it is generally recommended that you use the built-in software in case you’re using a paid VPN service like Surfshark or NordVPN.

All these paid programs offer additional security and they bring along huge backend services that take care of security breaches. In simple words, it is better to connect to a VPN software rather than connecting to the VPN server when using it on windows. For smartphones, of course, it’s different as you use VPN applications.

The Final Word…

Lastly, please know that using a VPN is always a great choice. It not only provides you with anonymity but also keeps your data safe and your device, too, by protecting it from viruses and bugs. Setting up the VPN on windows may seem a bit tricky in the beginning, but it’s worth it.