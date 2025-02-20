Vector Network Analyzers (VNAs) have become essential tools in the growing Internet of Things (IoT) landscape. They play a critical role in designing, testing, and validating the performance of RF components, in particular antennas, and IoT devices, ensuring seamless functionality. For Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) providers like Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT), IoT is opening doors to new applications.

How IoT is Transforming VNA Providers

Traditionally, RF engineers made measurements using a VNA for precise RF measurements, essential in designing and testing components like antennas and filters. However, with IoT expanding, industries ranging from telecommunications to automotive are now leveraging VNAs in innovative ways.

According to a recent report by Markets and Markets, the global IoT market is expected to grow from USD 64.8 billion in 2024 to USD 153.2 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during the forecast period. This growth highlights the importance of tools like VNAs in enabling seamless connectivity. IoT devices rely heavily on RF components, making precise testing a critical requirement.

Copper Mountain Technologies, created in 2011, views this trend as a chance to improve its products. Focused on customer needs, the Indianapolis-based company explores ways to make VNA measurements simpler, faster, and more accurate whenever it learns about unique use cases. They offer custom solutions, such as VNAs with specialized connectors for defense or medical use, portable designs for aerospace or telecom, and durable options for tough environments.

Staying Ahead in a Rapidly Evolving Market

To stay relevant in the market, Copper Mountain Technologies prioritizes staying informed.

Their applications engineers actively collaborate with customers, gaining insights into innovations in multiple industries and applications from radar systems and NEXT (Near-End Crosstalk) testing to digital twins research and wearable tech, along with automotive paint radio frequency specifications.

Their expert product engineering team is a part of professional organizations like IEEE and participates in online forums to exchange knowledge.

They’re not just engineers, they’re lifelong learners, continuously exploring ways to improve their products. From pioneering metrology-grade USB VNAs to exploring new communication protocols, CMT’s team is always pushing boundaries. A recent trend includes the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) tools on their website. These tools make technical information easily accessible, enhancing user experience.

Enhancing the VNA User Experience

Vector Network Analysis is an established method for characterizing components and circuits. However, the way engineers interact with VNAs is evolving.

Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as an industry leader with the 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award, Copper Mountain Technologies is known to listen to customer feedback for identification of pain points and creation of solutions that improve the user experience.

As a company, they strive to meet users’ needs for different form factors, communication methods, operating systems and customized connectors. They have the ability to be agile in their production and help customers to have a VNA customized to their requirements when there isn’t an option readily available to them in the market.

Building a Culture of Innovation

Behind every product is a motivated team. At Copper Mountain Technologies, mentorship and training play a crucial role in employee development. Regular check-ins with managers give employees the opportunity to seek guidance on day-to-day tasks. Monthly one-on-one meetings with management provide an opportunity for the employees to discuss the bigger picture, such as department goals and strategies, professional development, and career advice.

CMT has an open-door policy that encourages anyone to communicate to management about possible shortcomings or opportunities for growth within the organization. That creates an environment that cultivates collaboration and growth that supports their mission of providing high-quality VNAs to engineers to enable them to innovate and improve their own work. Employees are encouraged to take a critical look at their workflows and propose improvements.

This mindset led to CMT earning the ISO 9001 certification, demonstrating their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The company also won the 2020 Customer Value Award, 2017 Global USB VNA Product Leadership Award, and the 2015 Global Leadership in Innovation Award from industry analyst Frost & Sullivan.

Overcoming Global Challenges

Copper Mountain Technologies’ journey hasn’t been without obstacles. The company faced significant challenges when the war in Ukraine disrupted its operations. Previously, the company’s design and software engineering teams and manufacturing partners were based in Russia. But when Russia invaded Ukraine, it made the important decision to relocate its operations.

By 2022, Copper Mountain Technologies had established CMT Europe in Paphos, Cyprus, which employs expert engineers and houses their EMEA service center. They also rebuilt their supply chain, partnering with manufacturers and vendors in the U.S., Israel, South Korea, and more. Despite the difficulties, CMT continued to support its customers and even provided VNAs to Ukrainian engineers as part of their charitable efforts.

Today, the company provides vector network analyzers for thousands of clients in close to 100 countries around the world

The Future of VNAs in a Connected World

With IoT driving demand for smarter, more versatile tools, VNAs are becoming indispensable in modern industries. CMT’s innovative approach ensures it remains a leader in this space.

Their VNAs include an RF measurement module and a software application that runs on an external PC laptop, single-board PC or tablet and connects to the measurement hardware via USB interface. Users can take advantage of the latest operating systems, processing power, larger displays, and reliable performance of an external PC while realizing a lower total cost of ownership and simplified maintenance. The result is a faster, more effective test process that fits into the modern workspace.

Copper Mountain Technologies also has recently been awarded a Manufacturing Readiness Grant, which was created to stimulate private-sector investments and modernize Indiana’s manufacturing industry. The company intends to utilize this grant to bolster production at the Indianapolis headquarters office, empowering engineers and technicians to more quickly and efficiently meet customers’ needs for vector network analyzers and custom S-parameter measurement modules. In 2023, the company joined the Conexus Indiana Advanced Industries Council Partners.

The future of connectivity is here and VNA providers like Copper Mountain Technologies are playing a crucial role in making it possible.