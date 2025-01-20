The new year has just begun, but the world of technology is already focused on how innovations are evolving and bringing new opportunities in the digital world. A significant impact is expected from the incoming tools in the field of cybersecurity: that’s what IBM experts say in their latest predictions, delving into topics such as AI and post-quantum cryptography. So, what we should expect in the next months?

The Rise of Shadow AI and the Need for Governance

One of the most pressing cybersecurity challenges highlighted by IBM for 2025 is the rise of “shadow AI.” This term refers to unsanctioned AI models used by employees or teams within organizations without proper oversight or governance. But what does it mean in practice?

With the increasing adoption of generative AI tools across various sectors, businesses are finding that these technologies are often deployed without adequate control, leading to potential security risk so, according to IBM experts, in 2025, enterprises will fully grasp the scope of shadow AI, and those who succeed in tackling this issue will do so with a combination of clear governance policies, robust workforce training, and continuous monitoring and response mechanisms.

Identity Security and the Shift to Identity-First Strategies

In the face of evolving digital infrastructure, identity management will continue to be a key area of focus for cybersecurity professionals. The concept of “identity” will increasingly become the new security perimeter, especially as more organizations move to hybrid cloud environments and modernize their applications.

By 2025, a major shift toward “identity-first” security strategies is expected, which will prioritize the management and protection of access to critical data, applications, and AI models.

The implementation of an effective identity fabric, a comprehensive and integrated set of identity tools and services, will help businesses handle the complexities of securing multi-cloud environments and diverse identity solutions.

Security Concerns in Digital Payments

Online payments have become a must in the digital world, but this has opened new concerns about security and privacy. E-commerce platforms, streaming services, gaming apps, all these niches are called to ensure that financial data always remains secure. The rise of cyber-attacks, including phishing, ransomware, and AI-driven fraud, in fact, highlights the need for robust systems that can defend against increasingly sophisticated threats.

One sector where payment security is of paramount importance is, for example, the online casino industry. Given the high volume of transactions involving real money, casino and poker platforms must employ advanced encryption methods, multi-factor authentication, and real-time fraud detection to protect users’ financial information. The rising popularity of specialized platforms where it’s possible to learn how to play poker and participate in online tournaments makes necessary to improve security tools, ensuring the safety of these transactions becomes even higher. A breach could not only result in significant financial loss but also severely damage the trust that players place in the platform.

The same goes for digital services which rely on microtransactions, such as in-app purchases or subscription models, where the need for secure payment systems extends beyond gaming. For example, streaming platforms, online retailers, and fintech services all depend on secure payment infrastructures to maintain customer trust and avoid costly data breaches. In this context, cybersecurity strategies designed to protect payment data will be essential for the continued success and growth of these industries.

AI-Assisted vs. AI-Powered Threats: A Growing Concern

We often refers to AI as significant potential tool in helping organizations enhance their security defenses, but we don’t have to forget that the same technology is also being increasingly used by cybercriminals to launch sophisticated attacks. About this topic, IBM experts highlight the distinction between AI-assisted and AI-powered threats. Currently, most cyber threats are AI-assisted, with attackers leveraging AI to enhance existing malware or phishing schemes. However, as AI technology matures, we are likely to see a rise in AI-powered attacks, such as deepfake scams, which are more sophisticated and harder to detect.

In response, organizations must not only focus on protecting their own AI solutions but also develop strategies to defend against the potential threats posed by malicious use of AI. This will require a combination of end-to-end security measures, such as secure AI development frameworks and advanced threat detection systems, to ensure that organizations are prepared for both current and future AI-driven cyber threats.

Preparing for Post-Quantum Cryptography: Agility is Key

The advent of quantum computing presents a direct challenge to traditional encryption methods, which will become vulnerable to the power of quantum algorithms. IBM forecasts that the next few years will see a growing focus on post-quantum cryptography standards, which will allow organizations to stay ahead of these threats.

The transition to post-quantum cryptography will require flexibility and adaptability, as organizations must ensure that their systems can rapidly integrate new cryptographic mechanisms in response to evolving technological developments.

A Cybersecurity Landscape Shaped by AI and Collaboration

The cybersecurity landscape of 2025 will be characterized by a complex interplay between emerging technologies, evolving threats, and an increasing need for collaboration. So, while AI evolves quickly, organizations must adapt their strategies to mitigate risks while leveraging its potential to enhance their defenses.

In this rapidly evolving environment, cybersecurity teams will need to work together with executives, partners, and industry leaders to create effective and agile security strategies. This will require a unified, proactive approach to ensure the security of data, assets, and organizations in the face of increasingly sophisticated threats.