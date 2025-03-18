We are on the cusp of a breakthrough as we see its principles being applied to computing in ways that could transform the digital world.

Infosecurity Europe, ExCeL London, 13 March 2025: Infosecurity Europe, the most influential information security event, has today announced that world-renowned physicist, Professor Brian Cox, will headline day one of the 2025 event. Running from the 3-5 June 2025 at ExCeL London, Brian will deliver the opening keynote on Tuesday 3rd June at 10:00 am, delving into Black Holes and Quantum Computers, exploring whether ‘Quantum computers might change everything, eventually ….’

Quantum computing has fast become one of the most pressing security concerns of the modern era, yet Infosecurity Europe’s 2025 Cybersecurity Trends Report found that only 23% of surveyed cybersecurity professionals believe their organisation is very prepared and have implemented robust quantum-resistant security measures.

When broken down, just 23% within the financial sector cited that they are very prepared to address the potential cybersecurity threats posed by quantum computing. Further to this, a mere 9% of those within the medical/healthcare sector highlighted their preparedness. This is concerning given that the financial and healthcare sectors are notoriously high risk.

While fully functional quantum computers are not yet commercially available, some recent rapid advances have changed the narrative to “when” and not “if”. Best estimates are that we could start to see an impact at the end of this decade. The speed at which this technology is advancing raises critical questions. PQC (Post Quantum Cryptography) algorithms and framework from NIST are now available but are they well understood and being implemented correctly? How soon will quantum capabilities disrupt existing security protocols? Does the way blackholes store information hold the key to speeding up the development of stable quantum computing?

Brian’s keynote will tackle these questions head-on, offering his unique perspective on the incredible science of how black holes and quantum mechanics hold the answer to the future of computing and cyber security. He will discuss the mind-bending challenges involved in quantum computing and the surprising insight gained from the structure of black holes and how they store information, concepts that could hold the key to the next era of cybersecurity.

“Quantum computing pushes the boundaries of physics and the principles are mind-blowing – trying to understand the mechanics behind it is an exciting and daunting challenge. There are multiple theories around quantum physics, and we are on the cusp of a breakthrough as we see its principles being applied to computing in ways that could transform the digital world,” said Professor Brian Cox. “Quantum computing promises huge potential and possibility, but it also presents fundamental challenges, particularly when it comes to cybersecurity. I’m looking forward to exploring these ideas and the concept of black holes in quantum information storage and what they mean for the future of technology.”

Brad Maule-ffinch, Event Director at Infosecurity Europe, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Professor Brian Cox to Infosecurity Europe 2025. Quantum computing is no longer a distant possibility, it’s an imminent reality, and the cybersecurity industry must be prepared. Brian’s ability to translate complex scientific ideas into engaging, accessible insights will offer attendees a fresh and thought-provoking look at how emerging technologies will impact the future of security.”

Professor Brian Cox is widely recognised as the UK’s most influential experimental physicist. Professor Brian Cox’s books and TV programmes have been read and watched around the world and credited with making science engaging and accessible to millions. With his down-to-earth, likeable enthusiasm, Brian is frequently labelled a ‘rock star scientist’, in part due to his time as a professional musician. He is Professor of Particle Physics at Manchester University, The Royal Society Professor for Public Engagement in Science, and a key part of the ATLAS experiment at the CERN Large Hadron Collider.

Brian’s keynote will set the stage for three days of outstanding content at Infosecurity Europe 2025, marking the event’s 30th anniversary. The show will bring together leading experts, innovators, and practitioners to discuss the biggest challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity today. From thought-provoking discussions on AI and quantum security to hands-on demonstrations of cutting-edge solutions.

Visitor registration for Infosecurity Europe 2025 is now open – register here to secure your place today.