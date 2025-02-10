What is a client-server network?

A client-server network is a communication model where multiple client devices, such as computers or smartphones, connect to a centralised server to request data or services.

The server acts as the main hub, managing resources, storing files, and providing functionality to the connected clients.

A good example is when you use a web browser (the client) to access a website, the request is sent to the web server hosting the site, which responds by delivering the webpage.

But what is the purpose of it, and how does it work exactly? Let’s find out.

What is the purpose of a client server network?

The primary purpose of a client-server network is to centralise data management and service delivery. This makes it overall more consistent, secure, and efficient.

By separating devices into servers and clients, this network type allows servers to handle resource-heavy tasks like file storage, application hosting, and email management.

Clients, on the other hand, rely on servers to access and manage data without overburdening their local hardware.

This model is particularly beneficial for organisations where multiple users need simultaneous access to shared information, such as schools, offices, and large enterprises.

How does a client-server network work?

The server provides resources or services that clients request through a network connection. Servers are powerful machines designed to manage high-demand tasks and multiple connections simultaneously. In terms of hardware, you can easily buy a new or used server from any of the tech giants or local businesses.

Typical types of servers include:

File servers : Store and maintain user files.

Application servers : Enable programs to run over the network.

Web servers : Host and share websites.

Print servers : Manage printing tasks across the network.

Mail servers : Handle email communication between users.

Clients, which are typically using less powerful devices, connect to servers to access data or services. They do not store data locally or control the overall network, making them reliant on the server’s functionality.

This separation ensures that resources are optimised and the network operates efficiently, even in large-scale environments.

Advantages of a client-server network over a peer-to-peer network

Dedicated Servers for Performance : Servers in a client-server network are optimised for specific tasks and are equipped with more powerful hardware than individual computers in a peer-to-peer setup. This means better speed, performance, and reliability for handling multiple requests simultaneously.

Centralised Management : Servers are centrally managed, which allows for easier implementation of security updates. This is a key advantage over peer-to-peer networks, where security might be inconsistent and more difficult to maintain.

Highly Scalable : Client-server networks are highly scalable. If more capacity is needed, another server can be added with minimal disruption to existing clients.

Simplified Data Management : Since data and resources are managed by a central server, access and management are more streamlined, leading to better organisation and easier data backups.

Disadvantages of a client-server network over a peer-to-peer network

High Costs : Setting up and maintaining a client-server network requires significant upfront investment in dedicated hardware, software, and skilled staff. Thankfully, you can look to buy refurbished servers as a cost-efficient alternative with equal performance. They also require a bit of operational costs.

Single Point of Failure : A client-server network with a single server can represent a single point of failure. If the server encounters a hardware or software issue, it can bring the entire network down.

Energy and Space Requirements : Servers need to be housed in a temperature-controlled environment, which increases energy and space requirements.

Is it time to invest in a client-server network?

Investing in a client-server network can provide significant advantages, especially if you run a business looking to streamline operations. The upfront costs and maintenance requirements are a clear oversight to consider, but if the budget allows it is a great investment.

