By Trevor Dearing

The European Parliament disabled AI features on staff devices over cybersecurity concerns. Trevor Dearing argues organisations should similarly manage and isolate AI risks.

The business world is going all-in on AI. Global AI spending is on course to exceed $500bn this year, yet nearly 90% of analysed AI tools have been exposed to data breaches.

The instinct for managing this risk is often binary: leave it on or switch it off. But a third, much more nuanced approach is possible.

That choice was on full display earlier this year when the European Parliament disabled built-in AI features on devices issued to lawmakers and staff, concluding it could not guarantee the safety of tools like summarisers and virtual assistants. It was a measured restriction that stopped short of a full operational shutdown and didn’t impact core workplace tools such as email and calendars.

At the same time, it exposes the complicated nature of AI, particularly with the growing use of agentic tools that can act autonomously. So how can organisations gain the benefits of advancing AI while keeping control?

Why yes/no is a false choice

Faced with AI uncertainty, most organisations default to one of two positions. They either impose blanket bans to remove risk entirely or allow AI tools to spread with minimal oversight. Neither is sustainable.

While Illumio research found that over half (55%) of security leaders see AI-powered attacks as a major risk, only 19% see unapproved or unmanaged use of large language models as a top concern. Many risk sleepwalking into a major security incident by overlooking the rapid spread of unsanctioned AI within their environments.

Part of this risk comes from trying to secure AI using security models that were never designed for it. Traditional security frameworks are built around trusted actors, user verification, permission assignment, and anomaly monitoring.

These approaches assume that whoever is interacting with systems has some level of judgment and can recognise when something is wrong. And for all our tendency to anthropomorphise it, AI doesn’t work that way.

AI systems do not question instructions, interpret context, or detect subtle warning signs. They execute tasks exactly as they are designed to do. That makes it dangerous if they miss the mark, especially when it comes to agentic AI with wide-ranging system access.

If an AI system is given flawed instructions, it will follow them without hesitation. If it is compromised, it can act at speed and scale, moving across systems and interacting with data far faster than a human attacker.

Moving from prevention to containment

For years, organisations focused on keeping threats outside the perimeter but having relatively light security inside the network itself. That’s untenable in a modern IT environment, and especially so in an AI era. When breaches are inevitable and failures unfold at machine speed, resilience depends not just on prevention, but on containment.

Strong external security needs to be supported by strict internal processes that can block unauthorised connectivity by default. All attempts at movement and access must be continually verified, regardless of source. This approach limits the impact of a breach, whether it comes from an external threat actor or an insider threat.

The European Parliament’s response – targeted, proportionate, and operationally careful – is a practical example of this containment mindset applied at institutional scale. It protects essential operations, isolates the issue, and continues functioning. That is a more mature way of managing risk.

But real progress requires environments where systems operate within clearly defined boundaries.

What mature AI risk management looks like

Moving beyond binary decisions requires a more deliberate approach to managing AI risk. For instance, only 23% of organisations have formal security policies in place to address data leaks linked to the use of AI tools, according to Metomic. This has to change.

The first priority is network visibility. Organisations must understand what AI systems are doing, what they are connected to, and what data they can access. Without this, risk cannot be measured or managed effectively.

To achieve this, it’s important to generate an accurate map of how systems communicate, rather than relying on a theoretical diagram that shows what organisations think is communicating. This map needs to be continually updated to provide real-time observability.

The second is control over connectivity. AI systems interact with applications, data sources, and other systems across the environment. Agentic systems can chain access across multiple elements to complete tasks independently. Limiting unnecessary communication reduces exposure and makes it harder for risk to spread, while allowing sanctioned tasks to continue.

This leads to more granular policies. Instead of deciding whether AI is allowed or blocked, organisations need to define how it operates. That means setting clear rules around which tools can access specific data, which systems they can communicate with, and under what conditions those interactions occur.

Finally, organisations must focus on containing the blast radius. If an AI system behaves unexpectedly or is compromised by a threat actor, the impact should be limited to a small area rather than spreading across the organisation.

This approach does not remove risk entirely, but it ensures it can be controlled with precision.

Why this matters for business leaders

AI is already embedded in core operations, supporting productivity and decision-making, so switching it off entirely is not a viable long-term strategy. Even the EU Parliament’s more selective approach won’t hold in the long run.

At the same time, allowing it to operate without clear boundaries introduces risks that can lead to disruption, data exposure, and loss of control.

Binary decisions force organisations into trade-offs. They either limit innovation or increase risk. In both cases, the business is constrained.

A more mature approach removes that tension. With the right controls in place, organisations can adopt AI safely, maintain continuity, and respond quickly to emerging issues.

In an AI-driven enterprise, the question is no longer whether to switch systems on or off, but how precisely you can control what happens in between.

About the Author