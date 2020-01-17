How Do I Hide Web Browsing?

Are you one the millions, if not billions of people who are concerned about their online privacy? You desire to browse the web continuously without the prying eyes of the government, hackers, and numerous agencies who are interested in your data. Yes, don’t be surprised that even the numerous adverts that bombard your phone on a daily basis. You simply can’t stand the thought of something snooping around your internet history, whether it’s for your benefit or not.

In today’s post, we’ll do justice to the various ways you can keep your data safe from the reach of these various government agencies and organizations.

How to Remain Anonymous While Browsing The Web

Invest in a Proxy Network

You can never go wrong if you decide to invest in a virtual or proxy network. This is a lifesaver for those who are particularly interested in accessing accounts that are not available in their home country. A virtual private network hides your real IP address and reassigns a new static IP proxy of your preferred location. You’re able to access websites that are ordinarily not available to users from your country and at the same time you’d be protecting your data from all parties who secretly go after your data.

Destroy All Forms of Cookies

By destroying all forms of cookies, we mean to avoid them at all costs. To keep your data safe from the prying eyes of government agencies and organizations, clearing of your cookies frequently should be a common practice. This will to some extent reduce the number of unwanted adverts that bombard your phone screen. Go to your browser settings to make the necessary changes to your settings. It will also help you from viewing annoying ads that pop up on your screen. You can download the free version of CCleaner to clear cookies from your phone.

Use Private, Anonymous Browsers

Another great way to remain anonymous while browsing the web is by using private, anonymous browsers. There are numerous browsers you can choose from. These browsers come with awesome features and plugins that block all forms of tracking, clears and blocks all third-party cookies, your search and browsing history is never logged.

Conclusion

In this era of where many government agencies and big organizations have been found to be mining people’s data without their consent, you can’t help but feel vulnerable each time you need to browse through your favorite websites and social media apps. But you can decide to take matters into your hands by utilizing these tips to protect your data.