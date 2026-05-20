Wireless connectivity is now as business-critical as power. Yet despite this, enterprise wireless networks are consistently among the most poorly designed elements of IT infrastructure. In over five years of delivering wireless surveys and designs across offices, warehouses, and large-scale venues, the same mistakes appear repeatedly — and almost all of them were made by IT managers who genuinely believed they were doing the right thing.

Here are the mistakes that matter most, and what professional wireless design actually looks like in practice.

Mistake 1: Confusing Coverage With Performance

This is the most common and most costly misconception in wireless network management. An IT manager opens their laptop, sees four bars of Wi-Fi signal, and concludes the network is working. It isn’t — or at least, not necessarily.

Signal strength and network performance are not the same thing. A device can show full signal bars while experiencing poor throughput, high latency, and packet loss. The reason is almost always one of two things: channel interference from overlapping access points operating on the same or adjacent channels, or a device that is connected to a distant AP at a lower data rate because it is reluctant to roam to a closer one.

Neither of these problems is visible to the naked eye. Neither shows up in a basic speed test from a stationary laptop at a desk. Both are immediately apparent in a professional wireless survey conducted with calibrated hardware.

Mistake 2: Placing Access Points From a Floor Plan

The logic seems reasonable — import the floor plan, distribute access points evenly across the space, install them. Job done.

The problem is that wireless signals do not behave the way floor plans suggest they will. Concrete columns attenuate signal differently from plasterboard walls. Steel racking in a warehouse creates RF shadows that no floor plan captures. A glass-fronted meeting room that looks open on paper reflects and deflects 5 GHz signal in ways that predictive modelling without proper material mapping will miss entirely.

I have surveyed offices where access points were placed symmetrically across a floor plan — evenly spaced, aesthetically logical — and found coverage gaps in exactly the areas where staff actually worked, because the floor plan gave no indication of where the dense partition walls, server cabinets, and structural columns were located.

Professional wireless design starts with understanding the physical environment, not the architectural drawing of it.

Mistake 3: Assuming More Access Points Means Better Wi-Fi

This is perhaps the most counterintuitive mistake — and one of the most damaging. When wireless performance is poor, the instinctive response is to add more access points. More APs, more signal, better coverage. The logic feels sound.

In practice, the opposite is often true. Access points placed too close together operating on the same channel create co-channel interference — each AP hears the others transmitting and has to wait its turn, reducing the effective throughput available to every device on the network. A dense deployment of poorly configured access points can perform significantly worse than a smaller number of correctly placed, properly configured ones.

I have walked into environments where an MSP had installed access points without conducting any survey whatsoever — placing them based on a rough floor plan and the assumption that density equals performance. The result was a network with coverage everywhere and reliable connectivity nowhere. Signal strength was excellent throughout the building. Channel utilisation was catastrophic. Devices were sticky-roaming — holding onto distant APs at low data rates rather than connecting to the nearest one — because the roaming parameters had never been configured.

Fixing it required a full live survey, a complete channel redesign, and roaming threshold configuration. The number of access points was actually reduced in several areas.

Mistake 4: Ignoring Roaming Behaviour

Roaming — the process by which a wireless device disconnects from one access point and connects to a closer one as the user moves through a building — is where many enterprise wireless networks fail silently.

A device that roams poorly will hold onto a distant AP long after a closer one is available, operating at a lower data rate and consuming airtime inefficiently. In office environments this manifests as calls dropping when walking between floors. In warehouses it means handheld scanners losing connectivity mid-transaction. In venues it means guests complaining about Wi-Fi that worked fine when they arrived and deteriorated as the event filled up.

Roaming behaviour is determined by a combination of AP configuration — specifically the roaming thresholds and band steering parameters — and the behaviour of the client devices themselves. Getting it right requires understanding both sides of the equation and testing real-world roaming performance under load, not just measuring static signal levels from a fixed point.

What Professional Wireless Design Actually Looks Like

A professionally designed wireless network begins with a site survey — either predictive modelling of the environment, a live survey using calibrated hardware such as the Ekahau Sidekick, or both, depending on the complexity of the environment. It produces a validated AP placement plan, a channel design that minimises interference, and documented configuration recommendations that account for roaming behaviour, device density, and application requirements.

Critically, it does not end at installation. A post-installation validation survey confirms that the live network performs to the designed specification — comparing actual signal levels, data rates, and channel utilisation against the design intent. This is the step that closes the loop between what was designed and what was delivered.

For IT managers evaluating whether their current wireless infrastructure was designed to this standard — or considering a wireless refresh — understanding what a professional engagement involves is the right starting point. IT Connect’s guide on working with an Ekahau wireless design consultant in the UK covers the full methodology, deliverables, and credentials to look for.