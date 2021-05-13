How to Get Free Instagram Likes (Even Automatically)

When everyone is talking about how to get free Instagram followers, have you ever thought that Instagram likes are still important but few people notice this? Here in this article, we’d like to talk about why Instagram likes are still important, and how to get likes for your posts free of charge. Let’s go.

Why Instagram Likes Are Important

No matter you are an individual who just wants to become famous on Instagram or a businessman who wants to promote your brand through this big social media platform, you can not ignore Instagram likes. Especially if you want to make money through Instagram, the number of your Instagram likes is meant to reflect interaction with your brand or company. Apart from that, likes show your popularity to your followers in a different light and draw them to your profile.

Having more Instagram likes can give you strong social proof, help your account get a higher search engine ranking, and assist you to attract more new Instagram followers.

Strong Social Proof

The amount of likes and followers of your Instagram account is social proof that defines your social networking status. Instagram likes can be used to compare your presence to that of your competitors. For instance, if you have 1,000 Instagram likes and your competitor only has 500, a customer probably chooses your brand, right?

When deciding to buy a product or service, people usually select a business with the highest rate of likes. A company or brand with a large number of likes on Instagram would appear to be more popular on the internet. This is a fact that nobody can deny.

A Higher Search Engine Ranking

When it comes to ranking, there are, obviously, a lot of factors that may affect the results. However, social media platforms like Instagram takes the number of your likes as one of the most important factors.

If an account has many likes, it can prove that people love the posts it published. The platform thinks this account always produces high-quality content, so your account stands a chance to rank higher when someone searches for products or services related to your niche.

Attract More New Instagram Followers

Because the high number of likes brings you strong social proof and a high search engine ranking, you get an opportunity to gain more new Instagram fans. This will happen when someone wants to share your post with their friends when a new Instagrammer searches for your product or service.

A lot of people always ask how to gain more followers quickly, even how to get 1k followers on Instagram in 5 minutes, but they don’t know having more Instagram likes is able to bring them more followers.

After understanding the importance of Instagram likes, let’s jump to the second part: how to get Instagram likes.

Effective Strategies to Get Instagram Likes

Here we are going to share some proven tips with you so that you can directly use these methods to improve your Instagram likes.

Always Publish Interesting or Valuable Content

This is something everyone knows and maybe you have heard of this thousand of times. However, few people can really make it. It is not easy to continuously create interesting or valuable content, which makes a lot of people so depressed that they give up on it.

If you don’t know what to post, see what your competitors are posting, and ask your followers what they want. You get new ideas for your content from them. If you still don’t know what to write, just take a little break and give yourself more times to do some research, to find out what your followers need. Then come back to make interesting posts and appealing Instagram videos.

Use the Appropriate Hashtags

Please note that we suggest you use the appropriate hashtags, not the more the better. Try to niche down your hashtags and research which trending Instagram hashtags your users and competitors are using, which will make your post easier to be found. Do check out the competition before you add a hashtag.

And when it’s possible, include your own brand hashtag in your Instagram bio and highlight it in your captions and Instagram Stories to let your followers know about it. You may also hold a contest with a branded hashtag to raise awareness of the hashtag and collect user-generated content.

Tag Relevant People and Brands

Tag those you’re collaborating with on the post and in the caption when it’s appropriate. If you have influential items or people in your picture, for instance, tag them in the post. If you’re tagging a collaborator, a new acquaintance, or a childhood hero, the aim is to show how much you admire them and to express that admiration with your audience.

It takes very little time and gives the creators credit. These tags often result in brands enjoying and commenting on your posts, and also more likes.

Tag your location

Geotagging your location is a way for more people to identify and like your posts. It’s more than just a humblebrag about your excellent taste in gastropubs or coworking spaces. Meanwhile, if you’re a brand with a physical place, geotagging will help you develop a sense of community among your regulars and. potential regulars. Only remember to double-check your physical coordinates to ensure that you show up on the map.

Tagging a location is especially important for travel and retail brands because it means that your picture appears when customers search for a location. It’s easy enough to do and shouldn’t take up too much of your time.

Run a Like Contest

On Instagram, sales and giveaways are some of the most common types of material. People like entering competitions, and the easier they are to participate, the more participation you can get. A like-to-win contest, on the other hand, is one of the best ways to increase participation in a short period of time.

The trick is to make sure your prize is appealing to your target audience while still being precise enough to draw true fans rather than opportunists (for example, don’t give away cash, iPhones, or trips to Ibiza).

You’ll need one of the entry criteria for a like-based photo contest to be that they must like the message. Following the account and tagging a friend or two, are usually the other two conditions. Since liking a post for an entry is such a low barrier to entry, you should expect a lot of interaction. This contest is also an amazing type of content that will enlarge your Instagram engagement.

Use Instagram Auto Likers

A post about Instagram likes will not be complete without talking about the Instagram auto likers, just like a post about Instagram followers without mentioning an Instagram followers app. Like it or not, this kind of service becomes more and more popular.

It’s up to you whether to use them, after all, it’s not totally wrong to try them as they do save your time and can automatically increase your Instagram likes. You’d better go with an Instagram auto liker without login required to make sure your Instagram password is secure. Never leak your personal info.

The Bottom Line

This article has explained the importance of Instagram likes and gave some strategies for you to get more likes. Instagram likes matter no matter in the past or in the future. Try your best to get more likes and build your own brand on Instagram. Happy Instagram posting.