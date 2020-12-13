Trending Instagram Hashtags: How to find them?

Are you using trending Instagram hashtags? If not, then you’re missing out on your marketing reach.

Instagram has over 1 billion active users, and marketers have used it to promote their brand and content.

Hashtags play an important role in this story. They help in finding the right audience, drive engagement, and maximise reach.

But it is critical to use relevant and trending Instagram hashtags for maximum results. Random hashtags can sabotage your campaign.

Let’s discuss the importance of hashtags and how you can find them on Instagram.

What are hashtags?

A hashtag is a keyword written after the “#” symbol. For example: #CAKE, #BEACH, #MARKETING

You can use hashtags on various social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.

In this discussion, we’ll focus on hashtags on Instagram.

Why are hashtags important for Instagram?

Hashtags amplify the reach of your content on Instagram and help you find relevant promotional content, related posts, influencers and spy on your competitors.

Reach more people with hashtags

Hashtags help you reach people who are or might be interested in your brand. If your content isn’t finding the right audience, the entire marketing strategy might end up in a pitfall.

When people search for a particular keyword on Instagram, the results page shows them results relevant to their query. These results contain hashtags.

Hence, when you include a hashtag related to your content, your post will reach your audience.

Keep tabs on competitors

Competitor research is crucial in marketing. If your competitors are doing something right, then you can use hashtags to keep tabs on them. You can even gain information on the hashtags they are using in their marketing strategy.

Listen and Monitor

A great way to know whether your strategy or content is working is by listening and monitoring your audiences.

Custom hashtags help you create a brand image on the platform and the next time a follower uses your hashtags you can listen to their conversation to know what they are talking about the brand or how the brand is influencing and helping them.

How to find trending hashtags on Instagram?

Hashtags are super important for your marketing campaigns.

Let’s discuss some best practices to find trending hashtags on Instagram.

Use the search box

Like Twitter, Instagram doesn’t show you the trending hashtags but you can find them using the search box function. The process is simple. Type the “# + keyword” on which you want hashtags, Instagram will show you the top results of all the trending and related hashtags.

For instance, if you want to find hashtags on digital marketing, then type: #digitalmarketing.

You can even choose the “Tags” section from the header to find more hashtags. In this way, you can easily find trending hashtags on Instagram.

Follow the hashtags

After you find a hashtag, follow it. This will ensure next time someone posts using that hashtag, it will appear in your feed. The post might contain other relevant hashtags. This will also show what type of content people are creating around your niche.

Use the explore page

Explore tab is all about the trending content on the platform.

Hashtags are the reason a content reaches the explore tab. Hence, look out for content related to your niche in the explore tab. This way you can find the trending hashtags.

Use social listening and hashtag tools

Social listening tools are critical to the success of your social marketing journey. You can find hashtags using the search box, but it’s time-consuming.

You don’t want to waste your valuable time on looking through profiles when you can use it on other important chores.

This is where social listening tools are a great help. They will track trending hashtags for your business. You can even track used hashtags to know about all the conversations happening around them.

But social listening tools can be a tough nut to crack when you’re just starting out. An alternative is a hashtag tool like Task Ant.

It is the best tool for finding trending hashtags. All you need to do is enter a hashtag and it will scrap the platform to give in-depth results of trending and related hashtags. You can even use it to track competitors, create custom tags and organise them for your content calendar.

Conclusion

There you go, follow these steps to find trending hashtags on Instagram. Do your research, use platform specific functions and invest in a social listening and hashtag tool like Task Ant to find quality hashtags.