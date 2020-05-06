How HR Technology Helps Small Business Grow

Technology has played a big role in changing the world of business. This change has been especially incremental in Human Resources (HR), with HR technology moulding how the sector operates and strengthening the link between HR and company success. With the right small business HR software, companies will be able to grow much quicker.

The reason HR technology plays such a vital role in the growth of a small business is down to its ability to streamline certain practices and to engage employees in different ways. Embracing HR technology will allow HR professionals to be part of the effort for bigger profits. The ways HR technology is able to do this are:

By changing the recruitment process

One of the main functions of the HR department is finding new talent. HR technology is turning this process into a streamlined operation that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to find the right person for the role. Even the smallest of businesses can use software to not only reach to a wider audience but process applications much quicker. One of the main technologies is the applicant tracking system (ATS), which has allowed businesses to post jobs on a variety of platforms simultaneously. The system also makes it possible for the applicant to apply and for the program to sort out those applications based on who would make the best match. Overall, the whole process is becoming faster and more efficient, allowing the HR team to focus on the interviewing process a lot more instead of dealing with less important things like browsing CVs.

By reinventing how employee performance is monitored

Of course, it’s not just about finding the right talent but making sure that employees are performing well. Performance management has always been an important tool – it allows the HR personnel to focus on talent development as well as talent recognition.

HR technology for small business offers new ways to monitor and analyse employee performance. Already different types of wearables are entering the market, making it easier to see how different employees are performing. Furthermore, software can track productivity and performance in different ways and automatically analyse and even predict how employees are doing. Supervision is more data-focused and this also leads to accuracy in reviewing performance. Employees are more able to see themselves where management might be coming with when there is praise or criticism.

Indeed, one of the big ways in how HR technology is changing employee performance reviews is the inclusion of employees. The software often allows things like self-monitoring and sharing the available data. This gives employees the opportunity and option to stay on top of their own performance more and allows them to make adjustments as they go along.

By smoothening payment and benefit processes

Small business HR software is also turning paycheck and benefits processes into a more streamlined operation. These mundane tasks are a crucial part of the HR department’s functionality but they can easily be automated. This makes it more effective and leaves room for the staff to focus on tasks that require “human focus” a lot more.

In addition, much of small business HR software in benefits and payroll management is cloud-based. This equals more information and access. Employees are able to input their own information and stay on top of things like sick leaves or salary taxation. This gives them more authority and makes employees feel like they are a meaningful part of the organisation. All of this can boost things like employee satisfaction, which in turn is going to drive up productivity and profits.

By automating, innovating and enabling more access

Overall, HR technology is creating an HR department that is more automated and innovating. Collecting data is easier and it can be used in ways that are more meaningful. What is more, there is a real link now between the HR department and other parts of the business. Thanks to cloud technology, different departments are not separated but connected – data flows from one place to another and AI can look into it faster, creating meaningful analysis. Furthermore, this also creates better access, allowing different stakeholders to talk to each other. This makes sure that the HR department is more invested and involved in the core functionality of the business, playing a bigger part in growing profits.

HR technology is a boost to the system

The right small business HR software has the potential to boost how a small business operates. The benefits are far-reaching and it would be a mistake for small business to overlook HR technology as just another costly fad. In fact, HR technology doesn’t just have the potential to improve productivity and profits and therefore, pay itself back. But it’s also relatively cheap – small businesses can find scalable software that’s affordable. That’s why there’s no excuse to not take advantage of the benefits of HR technology in growing your small business.