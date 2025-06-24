Harvard University has emerged as the global leader in digital education, topping a new ranking that assesses institutions across five major areas including data science, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and online learning.

The list, which evaluated universities based on their strengths in fields such as business analytics, computer science, and digital entrepreneurship, placed Harvard (including its Business School) at the top, ahead of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Cambridge.

Institutions from the United States dominated the top 10, with Columbia University and Stanford University also making the list. The United Kingdom claimed strong positions as well, with both Oxford and Cambridge earning high marks, particularly for integrating digital skills into traditional business programs.

Canadian, Australian, and Asian universities also featured prominently. The University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia represented Canada, while the National University of Singapore, Tsinghua University, and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay stood out for their focus on innovation and tech entrepreneurship.

The ranking adopted a new naming standard to reflect each school’s contribution to its university’s overall performance. When a business school or technology department played a central role, the institution was listed accordingly.

Analysts say the results reflect the growing demand for digital expertise in higher education as students seek out programs that blend technology with leadership and strategy.

