Milan prosecutors plan to drop a tax case against Google’s European division after the company agreed to pay €326 million ($340 million) to settle the claim, they announced Wednesday.

The settlement covers the period from 2015 to 2019, including sanctions, penalties, and interest. Italian authorities had previously sought €1 billion in unpaid taxes and penalties, alleging that Google failed to file and pay taxes on revenue generated in the country due to its digital infrastructure there.

This marks Google’s second major tax settlement in Italy, following a €306 million payment in 2017.

