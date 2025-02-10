Google has revised an advertisement for its artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Gemini, after it inaccurately claimed that Gouda accounts for “50 to 60 percent of global cheese consumption.”

The ad, intended to showcase Gemini’s capabilities during the Super Bowl, featured the AI assisting a Wisconsin cheesemonger in writing a product description. However, a blogger on X flagged the statistic as “unequivocally false,” prompting scrutiny.

In response, Google executive Jerry Dischler defended Gemini, stating that the tool had sourced the figure from multiple websites rather than generating a so-called AI “hallucination.” Despite this, the tech giant re-edited the ad to remove the incorrect claim, replacing it with a more neutral product description.

A Google spokesperson told the BBC that the update followed input from the cheesemonger himself, who suggested an alternative approach. The revised ad is now available on YouTube.

This incident adds to Google’s growing list of AI missteps, including last year’s controversial Gemini-generated images and previous errors related to cheese recommendations. The blunder also highlights broader concerns about AI reliability, as companies like Apple have similarly faced backlash over inaccurate AI-generated content.

With Super Bowl ads under intense scrutiny, Google’s cheese-related misstep serves as yet another reminder of the challenges tech giants face in ensuring AI accuracy.

