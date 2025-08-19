ESMT Berlin and Merck Launch European Cybersecurity Hub

The Institute for Deep Tech Innovation (DEEP) at ESMT Berlin and Merck announced a partnership to establish a leading cybersecurity hub in Europe by 2030, aiming to strengthen the region’s digital resilience and technological independence.

At the heart of the initiative is a commitment to foster entrepreneurial activity and bring together business leaders, researchers and policymakers. The program will include curated exchanges, targeted initiatives for tech founders, and opportunities for startups to collaborate directly with industry.

“We want to place the entrepreneurial relevance of technological security solutions at the heart of the discussion and bring fresh thinking into executive suites. Cybersecurity must no longer be seen as a cost factor, but as a key driver of modern value creation,” said Thorsten Lambertus, Managing Director at DEEP.

The collaboration builds on DEEP’s work with startups from leading research institutions that are developing specialized security technologies. Merck’s involvement is expected to expand the scale of this approach and connect it more closely to industrial practice.

Matthias Geselle, SVP and Head of IT Infrastructure at Merck, said Europe’s digital sovereignty depends on alliances between research, startups and industry. “Through our collaboration with DEEP, we gain early access to frontier security innovations that can be rapidly tested and implemented in real-world industrial environments,” he noted, citing secure supply chains and operational technology resilience as key areas of focus.

The partners plan to create a Europe-wide innovation network that supports cybersecurity breakthroughs and accelerates their deployment in practical applications. By 2030, they aim to establish a hub that not only drives innovation but also ensures market opportunities while reinforcing Europe’s long-term digital independence.

