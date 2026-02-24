As investors sell off software stocks over concerns about artificial intelligence, Canva is moving in the opposite direction.

The design platform announced Monday that it has acquired motion graphics startup Cavalry and video advertising company MangoAI. The company did not disclose financial terms.

The deals come at a shaky moment for the sector. Shares of Adobe, one of Canva’s biggest rivals, have fallen about 30% this year as Wall Street questions how AI tools could disrupt traditional software businesses.

Canva co-founder and product chief Cameron Adams said customers have pushed the company to expand deeper into motion graphics. Cavalry develops tools for two-dimensional animation and has gained traction among designers looking for alternatives to Adobe After Effects. Canva plans to keep Cavalry running as a standalone product while also folding its technology into Canva’s core platform and Affinity, the professional design app it acquired in 2024.

MangoAI, which has operated largely in stealth, builds tools that help businesses create and optimize short-form video ads. Canva will integrate that technology into Canva Grow, its business-focused ad creation suite.

Despite turbulence in public markets, Canva says its momentum remains strong. The company ended 2025 with more than $4 billion in annualized revenue, up 36% year over year. Adams acknowledged that generative AI can speed up content creation but argued that human oversight still matters.

“AI can get you most of the way there,” he said. “But that final polish — the part that represents your brand — still takes intention.”

Related Readings: