Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education has unveiled its new four-month Cambridge AI Leadership Programme, set to begin in September 2025. Designed in partnership with global education provider Emeritus, the course aims to equip business leaders with the tools and strategic mindset to implement AI effectively across their organisations.

The programme combines online and in-person sessions, offering participants direct access to Cambridge faculty, industry experts and an international cohort of peers. It focuses on real-world applications, digital transformation, ethical governance and decision-making using AI.

“AI is a transformative force reshaping business strategy, decision-making and leadership,” said Professor David Stillwell, Co-Academic Programme Director. “Senior executives must not only understand AI but also use it to drive business goals, efficiency and new revenue opportunities.”

Emeritus President Mike Malefakis said the partnership enables participants to “leverage AI tools and strategies for business optimisation and growth,” while managing innovation and risk.

With 68% of employers viewing AI as essential to future success, according to Forbes, the programme seeks to close the gap between emerging technologies and leadership. It targets executives aiming to foster innovation, boost resilience and position their firms for long-term success.

Vesselin Popov, also a Co-Academic Programme Director, added that the initiative “empowers decision-makers to harness AI in ways that align with their organisation’s goals and prepare for the future.” Enrollment is now open.

