A city shaken by violence gathered Sunday evening in a local park, where residents lit candles, shared silence and sought comfort after a deadly shooting at Brown University. With classes and exams suspended, the Ivy League campus in Providence remains largely quiet as investigators continue to search for answers.

Two students were killed and nine others wounded in the attack, which unfolded at the heart of the university and sent shockwaves through the academic community. City leaders urged residents to support one another, with Providence Mayor Brett Smiley encouraging people to come together and “shine a little bit of light.”

As the investigation progressed, authorities acknowledged a significant shift in direction. A person of interest who had been detained in connection with the shooting was released on Sunday, after evidence failed to meet the threshold for prosecution. Police Chief Oscar L. Perez, Jr. said investigators acted on a tip that led the FBI to locate the individual, but the findings did not ultimately support charges.

“That evidence was examined, and ultimately the person was released,” Perez told reporters, adding that officials had information but not enough to move forward legally.

Earlier, sources said the individual had been found at a hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, where officers recovered a revolver and a small Glock handgun. Law enforcement surrounded the property early in the morning as part of the inquiry, with media crews on site.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha confirmed the release, saying evidence “now points in a different direction.” He explained that while earlier information had raised concerns, it required further confirmation. “Over the last 24 hours, the evidence is now leading them elsewhere,” Neronha said.

He also criticized the public disclosure of the detained individual’s identity, calling it “unfortunate” and stressing that authorities would “proceed very carefully” as the case develops.

Mayor Smiley said investigators are still working to establish the shooter’s movements and warned there is no certainty the suspect remains in the state. “We are searching for additional video evidence,” he said, urging anyone with footage to contact law enforcement.

With no arrests made so far, the focus remains on gathering new leads while the Brown University community mourns and waits for clarity in an investigation that is still unfolding.

