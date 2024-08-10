Executive Education

Starting this Fall 2024, Arizona State University will require all incoming students to complete a three-credit course on sustainability as part of their general education curriculum. This initiative, aimed at addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development, underscores ASU’s commitment to modern education. The course will cover topics such as sustainable development, socio-ecological systems, and global challenges, equipping students with the knowledge to discuss and implement sustainability solutions. This addition reflects the university’s dedication to fostering interdisciplinary learning and preparing students to tackle pressing environmental issues.

