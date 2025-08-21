Field AI, a robotics startup backed by Bill Gates, has raised $405 million across two funding rounds, attracting investments from Nvidia’s venture capital arm and Jeff Bezos’ family office. The infusion of capital values the two-year-old company at $2 billion, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Founder and CEO Ali Agha described the moment as pivotal, citing rising demand for robotics solutions. “We are growing,” he told CNBC. “This funding announcement is to respond to the customer demand.” The Irvine, California-based firm said the rounds were oversubscribed, with most investors approaching the company themselves.

Alongside NVentures and Bezos Expeditions, backers included Khosla Ventures, Temasek, Canaan Partners and Intel Capital. Samsung and Gates’ investment vehicle, Gates Frontier, had already committed funds in earlier rounds.

The fundraising comes amid heightened activity in the robotics sector, where companies are racing to integrate artificial intelligence into machines. In June, Gecko Robotics raised $125 million to cross the $1 billion valuation mark.

Field AI employs former talent from DeepMind, SpaceX, Amazon, Tesla Autopilot and NASA. The startup develops models to control robots in industries such as construction, energy and logistics. Agha emphasized the ease of deployment, saying the technology offers “effortless transferability” across environments, reducing the burden on customers and speeding up robot scaling.

Agha, who spent nearly a decade at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, specializes in robotics autonomy and physical AI. To keep pace with growing demand and address labor shortages, Field AI has added over 100 jobs in recent months.

