According to an authoritative study by the analytical company Kantar, Apple has been the most pricey brand in the world for the fourth year in a row. The company’s value reached $1.3 trillion, 28% higher than in 2024. This growth confirms the sustainability of Apple’s business model, even in the face of economic instability and increasing competition.

Kantar experts identify three key factors for Apple’s success:

Meaningful — the brand evokes emotional attachment among consumers, and its products are deeply integrated into everyday life.

— the brand evokes emotional attachment among consumers, and its products are deeply integrated into everyday life. Different — Apple remains innovative in design, ecosystem, and marketing.

— Apple remains innovative in design, ecosystem, and marketing. Salient — the company that dominates the media space, remaining in the focus of public attention.

These criteria ensure sustained customer loyalty and high margins, which are critically important in slowing smartphone and PC market growth. According to the methodology, they form the brand’s strength, allowing Apple to stay ahead of competitors.

The most incredible excitement was caused by Nvidia’s rapid growth, which broke into the top 5 with a 152% increase in brand value over the year. This is due to the boom in the artificial intelligence market: Nvidia chips have become the foundation for training AI models, including ChatGPT.

Another prominent newcomer to the rating was ChatGPT from OpenAI, which took 60th place with an estimated $43.5 billion. This is an unprecedented result for such a young brand, highlighting AI’s impact on the modern economy and setting the trend for automated solutions (automated trading, for instance).

The growth of technology giants stimulates activity in the futures market, increasing the volatility of S&P 500 futures and other derivatives. Investors are actively responding to changes in ratings by revising their portfolios in favor of AI industry leaders.

Kantar analysts point out that Nvidia doesn’t just sell chips — it forms the infrastructure of the future. Its technologies underpin ChatGPT, cloud computing, and autonomous systems, making the brand indispensable for digital transformation.

In addition, it is noted that artificial intelligence transforms business strategies. Coca-Cola, Reckitt, and PepsiCo are already using AI to:

localize advertising campaigns;

create of new products;

optimize logistics and supply chains.

Coca-Cola uses generative AI (ChatGPT and DALL-E) to create adaptive advertising campaigns. In 2023, the company launched the “Create Real Magic” campaign, where users could generate their designs for Coca-Cola cans using neural networks. This allowed the brand to increase engagement and quickly test creatives in different countries. The company is testing AI algorithms to create new drink flavors by analyzing consumer preferences on social networks and in search queries.

Reckitt implements computer vision on production lines to automatically detect defects. For example, at Nurofen factories, AI checks every production unit, reducing the number of complaints. It also uses AI to manage inventory, especially in the health products segment. Algorithms anticipate spikes in demand (for example, for Nurofen during epidemics) and increase production in advance.

PepsiCo uses AI to analyze taste preferences. For example, neural networks have helped develop new flavors of Lay’s chips by studying social media reviews and focus group data. In Japan, a limited edition of barbecue-flavored chips was created this way — it went viral.

AI also optimizes delivery routes, reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The algorithms consider traffic jams, weather conditions, and even the schedule of events (for example, an increase in demand for drinks near stadiums during matches).

This trend will only intensify, as AI allows companies to reduce costs and increase the personalization of customer interaction.

Apple confirms its status as a global leader, while Nvidia and ChatGPT demonstrate that artificial intelligence technologies are the future. Companies that integrate AI effectively into their business processes will gain a significant competitive advantage in the coming years.

This signals to investors that the technology sector remains a key growth driver, and volatility in the derivatives market will only increase.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



