The Florida sports scene is quite exciting these days as many of the Sunshine State’s professional sports teams are legitimate contenders for championship titles.

As thrilling as watching the state’s popular sports teams may be, many Floridians like to add a bit of excitement into the equation by betting at the best Florida sports betting sites.

We would like to introduce you to sports betting in Florida and tell you about the top sportsbooks for Florida residents.

You will notice that we have named Bovada as the top legal sports betting provider. However, we also want to tell you about a few other online sportsbooks that provide the Florida sports betting market with a top-notch online sports betting experience.

Best Sportsbooks in Florida

Bovada : Best sports betting site in FL overall

BetOnline : Top crypto online sports betting site

MyBookie : No.1 betting site for NFL

BetUS : Best online betting odds

BC Game : Ideal site for niche sports betting

Sportsbetting.ag : Best sportsbook for horse racing

Everygame : Best multi-vertical bookmaker

xBet: Best online sportsbook for live prop bets

1. Bovada – Best Sports Betting Site in Florida Overall

Pros:

Over 30 sports betting markets

Supports cryptocurrency

Sports betting, online casino, and poker sections

Fast withdrawals

Competitive odds

Low rollover requirements for sports bonuses

Cons:

No live streaming

Limited payment options

Bovada has been serving Florida sports bettors since 1997 although the Bovada name has only been around since 2011. The site is owned by Mohawk Morris Gaming Group and it is licensed and regulated by Curacao eGaming.

This Fl sports betting site offers fair live and pre-match odds on a wide range of sports and competitions. Florida online sports betting enthusiasts who open a new account can claim their choice of welcome bonuses.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

The Florida sports betting community will be impressed by the vast array of sports on offer at Bovada. As you would expect from any top online betting site, Bovada does a fantastic job of covering popular sports like NFL, MLB, NHL, and the NBA.

The site also offers odds on a huge selection of niche sports and small-market leagues as well as virtual sports, harness horse racing, and specials.

Another thing that we love about Bovada is the number of betting opportunities each game gives you. If you want to bet on a Miami Marlins game, then you can look forward to having dozens of unique wagering options to choose from including fun inning props and run races.

If you want a break from sports betting, then Bovada serves up hundreds of exciting casino games. They are also one of the few Florida sportsbooks to feature a poker room that runs a variety of cash games and poker tournaments.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5/5

Bovada offers Florida residents a choice of welcome bonuses. Florida sports betting fans who open a new account can claim up to $750 in welcome bonus funds if they deposit using cryptocurrency while fiat currency deposits are eligible to receive up to $250. In both cases, the rollover requirement is a player-friendly 5X.

Perhaps the biggest complaint we have about Bovada is the lack of regular sports betting promotions. However, they do have a generous referral program and sports bets earn player points that can be exchanged for cash.

Banking: 4.4/5

We really like the fact that Bovada supports a variety of cryptocurrencies for sports betting and casino gambling. In fact, it’s one of the best tether casinos around. Crypto deposits and withdrawals are free. Payouts can be requested every 15 minutes and can take up to 24 hours to process.

You can also deposit using a voucher or major credit card. Your first credit card deposit is on the house, but each subsequent credit card deposit is subject to a fee of 15.9%. This doesn’t include any other fees that your credit card provider might charge. Other withdrawal methods include check by courier and vouchers.

Other Features: 4.6/5

One thing that makes Bovada such a great online gambling site is that it also offers an excellent selection of casino games and a busy poker room. If the Miami Marlins game you bet on is delayed by rain, then you can play a bit of blackjack or a few hands of poker at one of the best BTC poker sites online.

Sign up and make your first crypto deposit to claim up to $750 in bonus cash.

2. BetOnline – Best Online Sports Betting Site in Florida for Crypto Bettors

Pros:

Over 20 sports betting categories

Supports Bitcoin and 16 altcoins

50% sports sign-up bonus up to $1,000

Sports betting, poker, and online casino games

Fast withdrawals

Cons:

Limited fiat currency options

6% fee for credit card deposits

BetOnline is a proven online sportsbook that has been operating since 2004. This sports betting site is privately owned and it operates out of Panama where it is licensed by the Panama Gaming Control Board. In addition to sports betting, BetOnline features an online poker room and casino.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

A big reason for BetOnline’s success in the legal sports betting realm is its excellent coverage of sports and other competitions including eSports, politics, and entertainment. In addition to all of the popular sports like MLB, motorsports, cricket, and college sports, BetOnline offers odds on a wide range of small-market leagues and niche sports.

Florida bettors can wager on events like snooker, handball, and darts or try their luck on one of the many foreign soccer leagues that operate all over the globe.

You can place wagers on futures, fire a bet before a match, or get action while a game is in progress. Place single wagers or build parlays and combos. You can even use the Props Builder feature to create customized parlays.

If you’d like a change in pace, you can visit the poker room or try one of the many casino games. You will never run out of things to do at BetOnline.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.3/5

If getting an excellent sign-up bonus is important to you, then BetOnline has something special for you. When you sign up for a new account, you have your choice of three welcome deposit bonus offers.

If you like betting sports online, then you can claim a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000. This offer comes with a 10X rollover. Your other welcome bonus options are a 100% casino bonus for up to $1,000 or a 100% poker bonus worth up to $1,000.

After you have cashed in on your welcome bonus, you can claim a reload bonus every time you top up your account balance. Florida residents can claim a 25% match bonus up to $250 when they deposit using cash while crypto deposits qualify for a 35% match reload bonus up to $350.

Banking: 4.2/5

Because BetOnline focuses on cryptocurrency, there aren’t too many options for those who want to use more conventional payment methods. Their options are major credit/debit cards, person-to-person transfers, and money orders. For fiat withdrawals, you can use a person-to-person transfer, bank wire, check by courier, or wire transfer.

Of course, BetOnline is the perfect site for crypto users. Deposit and withdrawal limits are high and the processing times are lightning fast. Crypto deposits are also eligible to receive significantly bigger bonuses.

Other Features: 4.4/5

BetOnline features an extremely clean and user-friendly interface. The same can be said with the casino’s mobile version. Customer support is extremely reliable and you can ask for assistance via three channels – live chat, email, and phone support.

Sign up at BetOnline now to claim your sports betting bonus worth up to $1,000.

3. MyBookie – Best Sports Betting Site for NFL Fans in Florida

Pros:

Supports cryptocurrency

Excellent selection of sports and competitions

Generous welcome offer with fair rollover requirements

Offers sports betting and casino games

Fast withdrawals

Cons:

No live streaming

Lacks regular sports promotions

MyBookie made its debut in 2014 and quickly became one of the premier destinations for regulated sports betting in Florida. The site is licensed in Curacao and offers sports betting and an online casino.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

MyBookie covers a wide range of sports betting markets. This sportsbook certainly stands above other Florida sports betting sites in terms of NFL betting.

If you want to wager on the Tampa Bay Bucs, Miami Dolphins, or, Heaven forbid, the Jaguars, MyBookie is the place to do it. Each NFL game serves up over 250 betting opportunities.

If you prefer betting on college sports teams like the Florida State Seminoles or Florida Gators, MyBookie has you covered too. It’s worth noting that it’s the same story with NBA betting, MLB betting, and pretty much any other sport or league you can think of.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.3/5

New members at MyBookie have their choice of two sports betting deposit bonuses that they can use for pre-match wagers and live betting. You can claim a 100% match deposit bonus up to $1,000, or a 10% cash bonus up to $200. The $1,000 bonus comes with a 10x rollover while the $200 bonus has a very low 1x wagering requirement.

After you have finished with the welcome bonus, you can claim uncapped 25% reload bonuses whenever you want. The reload bonus cash is subject to a 6x rollover. As a point of interest, horse racing fans are eligible to receive an 8% rebate.

Banking: 4.3/5

MyBookie supports a variety of cryptocurrencies along with credit/debit cards and person-to-person transfers. While the minimum deposit for credit/debit card deposits is set at $45, those who use Bitcoin and other cryptos are only required to deposit at least $20.

MyBookie states that withdrawals can take up to 48 hours to reach you. However, most verified customers only have to wait a couple of hours.

Other Features: 4.5/5

We have given MyBookie the title of best sports betting site for NFL. It doesn’t matter if you are into futures, pre-match betting, or live betting, Florida sports betting fanatics will love the sheer amount of NFL betting action at their disposal. No other Florida betting sites can stack up to MyBookie in terms of NFL coverage.

Don’t forget to claim your welcome offer up to $1,000 when you sign up and make your first deposit.

4. BetUS – Most Competitive Betting Odds Of Any Florida Sportsbook

Pros:

The most competitive odds in Florida sports betting

Around two dozen sports categories

Supports cryptocurrency

Combo welcome offers for sports and casino games

Solid referral program

Excellent college football coverage

Cons:

Limited banking options

Few sports betting promotions

BetUS is a privately owned Florida sports betting site that was established in 1994. The site is headquartered in Costa Rica and Canada and it operates under a license from Curacao eGaming. In addition to pre-match and in-play betting, BetUS also offers hundreds of popular casino games and several horse racing tracks.

Game Selection 4.5/5

Savvy Florida sports betting enthusiasts are attracted to BetUS for a variety of reasons including the countless daily betting opportunities, thorough coverage of Florida sports teams, and the great odds.

BetUS covers a full range of sports and is among the best online sportsbooks for in-play betting. If you want to spend some time playing casino games, BetUS offers more games than most other top online casinos and online sportsbooks.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.3/5

Many of the best betting sites that offer a welcome bonus force you to choose between a casino bonus or a sportsbook bonus. At BetUS, those Florida bettors who make their first deposit of $100 or more will receive a 125% bonus up to $3,125.

Of that, up to $2,500 is for sports betting while the other 25% up to $625 can be used in the casino. The sports portion has a 10X rollover while the casino bonus is subject to a 30X rollover.

If you make your first deposit using one of the supported cryptocurrencies, you can claim a 200% bonus. BetUS also gives you several other welcome bonus options that can net you thousands of dollars in bonus cash.

Banking 4.3/5

BetUS is one of the many top online sportsbooks that focus on cryptocurrency. All crypto deposits and withdrawals are free and BetUS typically processes withdrawals within an hour or two.

If you prefer to use more conventional payment options, you can deposit using a credit/debit card, bank wire, or person-to-person cash transfer. Withdrawals using these methods also take about an hour and are free.

Other Features: 4.4/5

We have to say that the odds at BetUS are very good. If you want to wager on totals or spreads on an Orlando Magic game, you’ll get it at -110 which is better than most Florida betting sites. These odds are representative of what you can expect at this Sunshine State bookmaker.

Sign up now and deposit at least $100 to receive up to $3,125 in bonus cash.

5. BC Game – Best Selection Of Niche Sports Betting Markets in FL

Pros:

Generous Bitcoin welcome bonus

Great selection of main and niche sports

Instant withdrawals

Features online casino with 5,000+ games

Modern and intuitive site layout

Cons:

High odds margins

No sports-specific bonus

If you are familiar with Florida casinos online, then you may have heard of BC Game. The site launched in 2017 as a Bitcoin online casino. After plenty of early success, BC Game has expanded into online sports betting. The site is licensed in Curacao and the sportsbook offers everything from horse and dog racing to sports, eSports, and specials.

Game Selection 4.6/5

Simply put, Florida bettors will have a hard time finding an online bookie that offers so many sports for betting. Of course, they cover all major sports like football, soccer, basketball, and baseball. However, the depth of their niche sports coverage is spectacular. Hurling, ski jumping, biathlon, badminton, and table tennis are just scratching the surface.

Do you like betting on MLB, NBA, or the NFL? If so, be prepared to sift through hundreds of interesting betting options. Do you follow eSports? Well, BC Games offers odds on almost any eSports competition on the planet. We won’t even get into the online casino which has over 6,000 games.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.8/5

It isn’t uncommon for startup bookmakers to offer very attractive bonuses. However, BC Game’s welcome offer is unparalleled. BC Game is currently offering new customers huge bonus incentives over your first four deposits.

Your first deposit earns a bonus of up to 180% while the second one is worth up to 200%. You can then get a 200% match bonus on your third deposit and a whopping 240% on your fourth. you can also earn more benefits and bonuses by achieving tasks and you can even cashback rewards.

Banking 4.5/5

The only reason we didn’t assign a perfect rating here is that BC Game is strictly a crypto site. You can’t deposit or withdraw fiat currency. However, BC Game accepts dozens of cryptocurrencies and all transactions take place on the Lightning Network.

This means that all deposits and withdrawals are instant. When you make a bet online at BC Game, you have access to your winnings right away. Furthermore, BC Games doesn’t have any limits on deposit or withdrawal amounts.

Other Features: 4.3/5

We can’t understate how valuable the casino’s welcome bonus is. The great thing is that you get an increasingly huge bonus for each of your first four deposits. Players in the Sunshine State can go to a lot of Bucs games with that type of cash.

Open a new account at BC Game now to cash in on the biggest crypto welcome bonus around.

Best Sportsbooks in Florida – Runners-Up:

Things to Consider When Choosing the Best Florida Sportsbooks

Game Selection

Sports bettors demand access to as many wagering opportunities as possible. This includes niche sports, foreign leagues, and specials. This ensures that Florida sports bettors can always find the type of action they’re looking for.

Bonuses and Rewards

Many sports bettors love taking advantage of welcome bonuses and other offers. We make sure that the bookmakers and sports betting apps we recommend always give you ample opportunity to fatten your wallet.

Banking

We love to promote the best online sportsbooks that give their clients the most payment options. This makes it easy to move money to and from your betting account. Moreover, our recommended sites offer some of the fastest withdrawal times.

Best Florida Betting Sites: FAQ

What Sports Betting Apps Work in Florida?

You should find that any sportsbook app will work provided there are no geolocation restrictions on it. For instance, a betting app that is configured for Pennsylvania won’t be of much use if you are in Florida.

Do Florida Bookmakers Offer Daily Fantasy Sports?

None of the online sportsbooks mentioned in this tutorial offer daily fantasy sports. However, there are several reputable DFS sites that accept Floridians. They also offer great bonuses and incentives.

How Can I Bet on Sports in Florida?

You need to sign up at the best gambling sites that are legal in Florida. You can check out our sportsbook reviews to help you decide. Once you’ve done that, you simply have to deposit money, claim your bonus, and start placing bets.

What Sportsbooks Can I Use in Florida?

Floridians have access to plenty of online sportsbooks. You can play at any of the online bookies you see listed on this page. Our experts have thoroughly investigated these sites to make sure they operate to our high standards. You can verify that Floridians are allowed to bet with an online bookmaker by checking the site’s terms of service agreement.

Do I Need To Verify My Identity To Participate in Sports Betting in Florida?

The rules regarding verification vary from site to site. With that said, the vast majority of online sports gambling sites require verification. They have to do this in accordance with regional laws and licensing conditions. If you do have to complete the verification, rest assured that it’s a quick and easy process that only has to be done once.

How Old Do I Have To Be To Place Real Money Sports Bets in Florida?

You must be at least 21 years old to bet on sports in Florida. Most bookmakers will require you to provide proof of age and identity before they will allow you to withdraw funds.

Comparing the Best Florida Online Sports Betting Sites

Bovada: We rated Bovada as the best site for sports betting in Florida. It’s an established brand with loads of credibility and an excellent product. Click here to claim up to $750 in bonus cash.

BetOnline: Betonline is the ideal site for any sports bettor who uses cryptocurrency. Members have access to great odds and an abundance of daily betting opportunities. Get your $1,000 welcome bonus right now.

MyBookie: Florida football fans will absolutely love the number of betting options that each NFL game at MyBookie offers. The site is also a preferred destination for college football bettors. Hit this link to cash in on a $1,000 welcome bonus offer.

BetUS: Getting the best odds is one of the main keys to succeeding in sports betting. BetUS offers the best odds which means more money in your pocket when you win your sports bets. Get started now with up to $3,125 in welcome bonus cash.

BC Game: This is what the future of sports betting looks like. Fair odds, loads of available betting action, and the best Bitcoin welcome bonus you can find. Let’s not forget about those instant withdrawals! Join now and earn big bonus bucks over your first four deposits.

How to Sign Up at Florida Sports Betting Sites

So, you’ve learned about the best Florida online sportsbooks and you’re keen to get started. Well, you need to sign up with a bookie. This process is pretty much the same no matter where you want to place wagers online.

Since it’s our favorite Florida bookie, we’ll walk you through the steps of signing up at Bovada.

Step 1: Go to Bovada Sportsbook

Head over to Bovada’s homepage or click this link .

Click or tap on the red “Join” button

Complete the registration form by providing the required information.

Select the “Activate Account” button when finished.

Step 2: Check Your Email

Bovada will send you an email with an account activation link in it.

Click on the link.

Your account is now activated. It’s a good idea to use the safe gambling tools in your profile to set limits.

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

Go to the cashier and select the “Deposit” option.

Select a payment method and then enter the deposit amount along with any promo codes you wish to use.

Submit the deposit form. The funds should immediately appear in your betting account.

You should be aware that while most fiat deposits are processed instantly, it may take a couple of minutes for crypto deposits to appear in your account.

Enjoy Sports Betting At The Top Florida Sportsbooks Today

With so many sports and events to choose from, the best online bookies serve up all the pre-match and live betting you can handle 24/7. You’ll get great odds, the fastest payouts, and some of the biggest sports betting bonuses in the world at our top pick – Bovada.

To add to the sports wagering excitement, our favorite best sportsbooks online offer more casino games than you can find at land-based venues like Magic City Casino. A lot of them even have busy poker rooms that run ongoing cash games and regular tournaments.

You absolutely can’t go wrong by signing up and betting with any of the sportsbooks brought up on this page.

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: