Betting in Texas is full steam ahead! But which exactly are the best Texas sports betting sites?

Well, after doing plenty of research, we can tell you that the best place for betting in Texas right now is Sportsbetting.ag. It’s got the whole package — competitive odds, offers you can’t refuse, and fantastic market coverage with plenty of props for each game.

But, there are a few Texas online sportsbooks that come very close.

With that said, stay tuned — we’re bringing you the best sports betting sites in Texas right now!

Best Sportsbooks in Texas

Sportsbetting.ag : Best Texas sportsbook overall

BetOnline : Best sports betting app and website

MyBookie : Best range of betting lines

BetUS : Top welcome bonus

BC.Game : Best for crypto bettors

Bovada : Best for college sports betting

Everygame : Best for prop bets

XBet : Top-tier customer support

1. Sportsbetting.ag – Best Sportsbook in Texas Overall

Pros:

Enormous range of sports betting markets

Coverage on 10+ eSports

10+ deposit method options

50% up to $1000 when you sign up

Excellent coverage of sports betting in texas

Cons:

Slightly outdated-looking website

Looking to start betting in Texas? Sportsbetting.ag would be a great place to get stuck in. This really is the top Texas sportsbook on our list.

Range of Betting Markets: 5/5

We challenge you to find a Texas online sports betting event you can’t get odds on at Sportsbetting.ag. This site features odds from pretty much every tier of American and international sports. So, you can bet on almost any match of professional and college sports.

This applies to a lot of sports, too. Not only are the ‘main’ ones present, but you can bet on more obscure sports such as Aussie Rules football and curling. eSports are well covered, too, with a wide range of rarer games, including Wild Rift and Mobile Legends.

There are even a bunch of novelty bets to enjoy if you wish. For example, you can have a punt on the winner of Dancing With the Stars or the first social media site to unban Andrew Tate. Wild!

Website and App Design: 4.7/5

The Sportsbetting.ag website is not the most spectacular in the world, and this is only a criticism of the sportsbook as a whole. The only reason is that it looks like it hasn’t been updated in a few years.

It is easy to use, though, and that’s a result of clever layout design, including some neat menus. So, not beautiful, but practical. And the same can be said of the mobile sports betting app.

Another thing that’s easy to do with Sportsbetting.ag is deposit and withdraw.

There are plenty of ways to give and receive your betting funds, including the classic debit and credit card and even a ton of cryptocurrencies – actually, Sportsbetting.ag is one of the best Bitcoin Cash casinos.

Sports Betting Bonuses: 5/5

All new players at Sportsbetting.ag can instantly get 50% back on top of their first deposit in the form of bonus funds, up to the value of $1000. That’s an excellent welcome bonus, and the wagering requirements are fairly reasonable for it too, at 10x.

Make sure you enter the code SB1000 when you place your first deposit, otherwise the bonus won’t trigger.

After you’ve finished with that, you can enjoy the reload bonus, which is a further 25% on all your deposits between $50 and $250. That bonus goes on forever, which is pretty awesome. Just enter the code FORLIFE each time you do it.

Overall: 4.9/5

Lots of betting markets? Check. Plenty of ways to pay? Check. Awesome bonuses? Check. Sportsbetting.ag really is the full package.

Click here to quick-start your journey with the best online betting site in Texas, Sportsbetting.ag

2. BetOnline – Best Sports Betting App in Texas

Pros:

Live streaming on lots of events

Awesome website design and app

25% top up bonus for all players

Get in early with your betting

Fast bets available

Cons:

Credit card deposit fees

Our second best Texas sports betting site is BetOnline. It’s one of the most attractive and high-functioning Texas sports betting sites out there due to its exclusive mobile app.

Range of Betting Markets: 4.9/5

Again, BetOnline has a whole lot of sports betting lines and markets to choose from. Pretty much every level of every sport in Texas and across the US is covered here.

In fact, the only reason it hasn’t got full marks is that it doesn’t have as many novelty betting markets as Sportsbetting.ag.

It’s great for international sports here too. You can bet on tennis, soccer, horse racing, badminton, and more from all around the world.

Another thing we noticed at BetOnline is that it’s possible to bet quite far in advance of an event happening. It certainly suits the early bird Texas bettors in that respect.

And one final note: eSports is covered very well. Some of the lesser-known games are there to be bet on, like Wild Rift.

Website and App Design: 4.8/5

Here’s the best bit about this Texas sports betting site, the way it looks. BetOnline is beautiful, no matter what device you choose to access it from. It’s sensible, attractive and modern and that makes it a great place to do some sports betting.

Another cool thing about the site is that you can live stream a lot of the events it has markets on. It’s great to be able to see the events you have wagered on unfold in real-time.

Unfortunately, however, Texas sports fans probably want to avoid paying with a credit card. BetOnline charges a fee on all its credit card transactions, which is a bit of a pain.

We recommend getting around this by using an eWallet instead. And there are plenty of those to choose from, as well as a handful of cryptocurrencies like Litecoin and Ethereum. In fact, BTC users are really well-treated since BetOnline is one of the Best Bitcoin Poker Sites.

Sports Betting Bonuses: 4.7/5

Another 50% back on your first deposit up to $1000 awaits you when you join BetOnline. We like this bonus! And again, there’s a 10x wagering requirement to adhere to, which is pretty fair in our eyes. This time though, you’ll need to use the code BOL1000.

After that, you’ll have the unlimited reload bonus waiting for you. It’s 25% on deposits between $50 and $250, and it’s triggered with the code FORLIFE. This is something we love to see!

Overall: 4.8/5

BetOnline is pretty much perfect other than a few tiny niggles. It’s a very close contender to be the site for sports betting in Texas.

BetOnline has one of the best TX sportsbooks for mobile users. Enjoy your bets on the go by clicking here.

3. MyBookie – Best Sportsbook in Texas for Betting Markets

Pros:

Wide range of sports and leagues

Huge choice of ongoing bonuses

Exclusive info about betting events

Cons:

Cluttered site design

Consider yourself to be a sports betting connoisseur? MyBookie might be the right Texas online sportsbook for you thanks to its extensive range of markets.

Range of Betting Markets: 5/5

You won’t find any Texas betting sites with more markets than MyBookie. It covers every Texas sports betting bill, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

In fact, MyBookie covers pretty much all of the world’s sports excellently, with the vast majority of leagues and tournaments ranging from College Football to the top-level NFL action, for example.

And, it covers eSports very well. The vast majority of games are available to bet on here, including semi-pro and professional leagues and tournaments.

Finally, there’s the matter of novelty bets. Of course, MyBookie checks out here too, with a lot of interesting markets, such as the winner of the Mercury Prize or the Brazilian presidential elections.

Website and App Design: 4.5/5

We’ve seen many worse-looking Texas sports betting sites than that of MyBookie, although one issue we do have here is that it’s quite tricky to find your way around. The homepage is cluttered, as are the actual pages for the markets.

The payment methods available are a few cryptocurrencies, credit cards, and Person to Person. It could certainly have a bunch more eWallets.

That being said, we are fans of the fact that MyBookie provides lots of useful information on the events you’re betting on. It provides an interesting summary of most of the events, as well as the actual leagues and the sports themselves for all sports bettors.

Sports Betting Bonuses: 4.8/5

All new players from the Lone Star State at MyBookie are entitled to a 50% matched deposit up to $1000 on their first deposit. It comes with pretty standard wagering requirements. Make sure you use the code MYB50 to grab it.

But the best thing about the MyBookie bonuses is the fact that there are loads of extra bonuses for all sports bettors. This is a great way to keep Texas sports fans loyal to the site.

Those ongoing bonuses include an unlimited sportsbook reload of 25% up to $500 whenever you need it (with low wagering of just 5x), an 8% horse racing rebate and a $200 referral bonus for every friend you bring along.

Overall: 4.6/5

A refresh on the website design would go a long way at MyBookie. The fact that it’s difficult to use is the main thing stopping it from contending for the number one spot, but it’s certainly not far off with those awesome markets and bonuses.

Click here to enjoy the betting lines from MyBookie, one of the best online sportsbooks for Texas players.

4. BetUS – Best Welcome Bonus of All Sportsbooks in Texas

Pros:

Massive 100% up to $2500 for all new players

Special welcome bonus for crypto

Neat site and app design

Huge 300% referral bonus

Cons:

Limited payment methods

Lacking eSports coverage

The best online sportsbook bonuses come from BetUS. This Texas sports betting site impressed us, particularly with that mega welcome bonus of up to $2500.

Range of Betting Markets: 4.5/5

For the most part, the choice of online sports betting markets at BetUS is good. It covers traditional sports extensively in Texas and around the world.

Recently, BetUS has begun to introduce a lot more novelty bets as well, which we like to see. Place some bizarre bets such as Mark Zuckerberg’s first MMA opponent or Zach Wilson’s next girlfriend, or even who the next Pope will be.

The main thing letting down the BetUS sports betting scene, however, is the lack of eSports coverage. They only tend to cover the big names like League of Legends and CS:GO.

And if you like to try the excitement of online casino games, you will be pleased to know that BetUS stands out as one of the best Bitcoin roulette sites out there.

Website and App Design: 4.5/5

Despite BetUS being one of the oldest sports betting sites in our list, it’s one of the most modern looking and that makes sports betting online a lot more entertaining. The color scheme, the layout and the fonts all look good, which also means the site is easy to use.

We’ve had to dock a few points here for the lack of ways to pay. You can only pay with a credit card, bank wire, cash transfer and a few cryptocurrencies. We would have liked to have seen some eWallets here, for sure.

Sports Betting Bonuses: 5/5

We think the BetUS sports betting welcome bonus is the best out there right now. It’s a stunning 100% up to $2500, a higher percentage and a higher max deposit than any other bonus on our list by a long way. Plus, you get a further 25% for the casino if you wish to use it.

There’s a 10x rollover for this bonus, which is the same as the other picks today. Not bad at all. Just make sure you enter the code JOIN125 when you claim it.

If you want to play with crypto, there’s even more bonus scope available. Use JOIN200 to get 150% on your first sports deposit and 50% at the casino.

Finally, there are some neat reload bonuses available as well as a strong referral bonus of 300%.

Overall: 4.5/5

We love the fact that BetUS is still going to town with its bonuses after all these years. There’s no wonder why they’ve managed to remain one of the top online sportsbooks.

Make use of the huge BetUS welcome bonus by signing up here.

5. BC.Game – Best Crypto Sportsbook in Texas

Pros:

Excellent range of eSports betting markets

Fantastic site design

Tons of cryptocurrencies to pay with

Great casino section with loads of games

Cons:

No specific sports betting welcome bonus

If you’ve never bet online on sports with cryptocurrencies before, it’s worth a try. It’s fast, it can be anonymous, and often comes with great bonuses. BC.Game is a fine example of how crypto sports betting should be done. And it’s brand new!

Range of Betting Markets: 4.8/5

Despite BC.Game being such a new sports betting site, it has a whole lot of markets to bet on already.

Those markets include a reasonable range of professional sports, but where it really excels is its eSports and virtual sports markets. It suits the whole aesthetic of the site for it to be like that, and you can bet on pretty much every eSport under the sun.

The eSports here include Rocket League, NBA 2K and even eBaseball.

Website and App Design: 4.8/5

The BC.Game banking is crypto-exclusive. You can only bet with crypto here, but you can bet with a wide range of individual cryptocurrencies. There are 28 to choose from, including Shiba Inu, Litecoin and Ethereum.

Making those deposits and using the rest of the site is a very enjoyable experience too. The design is fantastic – it’s easy to use and it looks great, which is just about all you could want from it.

BC.Game also has a particularly strong online casino, so we recommend heading over there in between your bets to check out some slots and some live casino action. In fact, there are over 6000 games to choose from here, one of the most impressive casino game portfolios we’ve ever seen.

Sports Betting Bonuses: 4.1/5

Sadly, you can’t use the BC.Game casino welcome bonus in the sportsbook, and there are no specific sports betting bonuses just yet. That could change in time, but we’re going to have to wait and see.

That being said, the casino welcome bonus here is pretty good. You’ll get a 180% matched deposit, followed by a 200%, then a 220% one followed by a final 240% matched deposit.

Just be aware that there are some pretty high wagering requirements to meet here in comparison to the other sites we’ve looked at today, such is the nature of casino bonuses most of the time,

Overall: 4.4/5

BC.Game’s sportsbook is super new, but they’ve nailed it right off the bat. It’s already topped our list of the best specific crypto Texas betting sites.

Find yourself why BC.Game is one of the top Texas Sports Betting sites out there by clicking here.

How We Ranked the Best Texas Online Sportsbooks

Range of Betting Markets

As a bare minimum, we need to see a lot of Texas sports betting available here. But it doesn’t just stop there. For an online sportsbook to really be worth signing up for, it should have plenty of sports from around the world, eSports, and even some novelty bets.

Website and App Design

The whole betting online experience becomes a lot more enjoyable on a Texas sportsbook that’s designed well. Not only should it look good, but it should have decent functions like live streams for the events and plenty of ways to deposit and withdraw.

Sports Betting Bonuses

Getting extra credits when you sign up is a great feeling, and with a welcome bonus, the more, the merrier. That being said, any bonus can become neutralized if the wagering requirements are too high, as this can make it really tricky to withdraw your sports betting winnings.

Guide to Online Sports Betting in Texas

Which Sportsbook has the Best Odds in Texas?

Competitive odds are super important for us players as they are used to calculate any winnings made. To find out whether an online betting site you’re scoping out has good odds, you can check out an odds comparison site. In our opinion, Sportsbetting.ag stands out for that among other online betting sites.

Can I use Cryptocurrencies in Texas Sports Betting Sites?

Yes, you can. The main benefits of crypto betting are that the payments are faster (depositing and withdrawing will only take up to 15 minutes and can be instant, depending on the status of the blockchain) and that you can be anonymous on some Texas sportsbooks.

How Can I Bet on Texas Sportsbooks?

Once you’ve set up your account with any of the best TX sportsbooks, it’s time to place a bet. The top online Texas sportsbooks will always make this process easy.

Just locate the market you’re looking to put a bet on, then click the odds for the specific bet you want to place. Place wagers on this bet by typing in the amount you want to bet, then send it off. Fingers crossed!

How Do I Claim a Welcome Bonus on Texas Sportsbooks?

Usually, your sports betting welcome bonus will be unlocked the moment you sign up for the online sportsbooks and place your first deposit. However, you may have to enter a bonus code in order to trigger it.

This will either be at the point you sign up or when you go to place your first deposit. It often depends on whether the bonus requires a deposit or whether it’s a ‘no deposit bonus’. Keep an eye out for that!

Comparison of the Top 5 Texas Sportsbooks

It was a tough battle for the top spot from our top picks today, so let’s take a look back at the top five Texas sportsbooks (and most importantly, find out how to claim their welcome bonuses!):

Sportsbetting.ag:

Your first deposit will be matched 50% up to $1000 at Sportsbetting.ag.

What better way to get started with the best sports betting site in Texas?

Just use the code SB1000 when you place your first deposit.

BetOnline:

The site and app of BetOnline are spectacular and lay host to an amazing range of markets and bonuses.

Get 50% back up to $1000 with your first deposit to enjoy it all by using the code BOL1000.

MyBookie:

Enter MYB50 when you place your first deposit here to get it 50% matched up to $1000.

A neat little bonus that you can use to explore the amazing range of sports betting markets available on the site.

BetUS:

Our favorite welcome bonus of all Texas betting sites can be found here.

Use the code JOIN125 to get a stunning 100% up to $2500 on your first deposit

Plus a further 25% to use at the casino.

BC.Game:

The ultimate crypto sports betting site has the ultimate crypto sports betting bonus.

Its casino welcome package has a 180% matched deposit, followed by a 200%, then a 220% one followed by a final 240% matched deposit.

No deposit code is needed.

Get Signed Up With the Best Sportsbook in Texas

Liking the sound of Sportsbetting.ag? We don’t blame you. Here’s a quick guide on how to get your account there.

1. Press the “Click to Join” Button

In the top-right of the homepage, you’ll see a yellow button that reads “Click to Join”. Hit that to open up the registration process.

2. Enter Your Details

Type in your full name, email address, password, country, ZIP code, phone number and date of birth. Then, go to your email inbox and follow the link from Sportsbetting.ag to verify your account.

3. Place a Deposit

Now, it’s time to go back to the homepage and claim your welcome bonus. Navigate to the “Cashier” section in the top-right and choose a payment method.

Now, it’s simply time to follow the instructions on screen based on the method you’ve chosen. Be sure to read the terms and conditions for the bonus and enter the code SB1000 when prompted. Enjoy!

Ready to Try the Best Online Sportsbook in Texas?

Well, Sportsbetting.ag is certainly our top pick for sports betting in Texas. It has more markets than you can begin to imagine, a great couple of bonuses, and plenty of ways to pay.

But your priorities might be elsewhere. Perhaps you’re looking for the ultimate crypto sports betting experience, in which case BC.Game will be the one for you.

If it’s bonuses you want, then BetUS is your place. Regardless, you’ll find your favorite new sports betting apps and sites in our top five, we’re sure of it!

Good luck, and remember to please bet responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

