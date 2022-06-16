Best Mobile Casinos – Top 13 Mobile Casino Sites & Apps To Use in 2022

Many previously unthinkable things in the world of gaming have become possible – and the entire casino experience brought to mobile devices has to be one of our favorites. It begs the question, though: What are the best mobile casinos around?

To that end, we’ve compared hundreds of online casinos and apps to single out the ones that offer the best value according to a variety of games, bonuses, design, and many more. Ignition is our top pick because it has its own dedicated app for iOS and Android devices and an unparalleled game library.

Read on to explore the top mobile casinos that will offer you an immersive gaming experience on the go.

Best Mobile Casinos

1. Ignition – Best Mobile Casino Overall

Fully mobile-friendly with a dedicated poker app

Great loyalty program

Games from 13+ providers

Ignition is arguably the most mobile-friendly casino out there, combining the top casino games and mobile optimization with a touch of generous bonuses on top. It has the approval of the well-known Curacao Gaming Control Board, which adds to its credibility.

You can access the entire gaming library of 120+ titles directly from your smartphones and tablet browsers. When it comes to software, this casino has partnered with over 13+ top-notch game developers, including Realtime Gaming, Rival, Betsoft, Random Logic, and Genesis Gaming.

Available games range from numerous classic and modern slots to poker in single and multi-hand variants like Joker Poker, Jacks or Better, and Deuces Wild, arcade games, scratchcards, and traditional mainstays like blackjack and roulette. Phew.

Moreover, you can choose from 8 banking methods on your mobile devices. Some of the popular options include bank wire, MasterCard, Visa, and crypto.

Click here and find the newest Ignition Casino bonuses and promotions

2. Red Dog Casino – Top Live Dealer Mobile Casino

13 live casino games

24/7 customer support

Licensed and regulated in Curacao

Red Dog Casino is a brand-new online casino that was established in 2019. The site is well-developed, simple to use, and comes with amazing graphics for such a young casino. On the mobile version of the site, you can play both traditional and modern casino games. This casino can be accessed using an Android, Windows, and iOS phone, tablet, or iPad.

They provide excellent customer service via phone, email, and live chat. The FAQs are helpful, but the best option is the live chat, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All of our questions were quickly and efficiently answered.

Our favorite games at Red Dog Casino were live dealer rooms – about 13 of them – with kind and professional dealers and an immersive casino atmosphere.

What’s more, Red Dog selects a new game to promote with special bonus deals every month. You can usually get free spins or a certain deposit match percentage.

You don’t have to worry about your safety while playing here. The casino is fully licensed and regulated by Curacao Gaming Board, which is a well-known gaming commission. All transactions carried out over mobile are 100% safe and secure.

Explore the latest Red Dog Casino bonuses here

3. Everygame – Most Reputable Mobile Casino

Games by leading providers, including RTG

Modern website

Highly-reputable casino with decades of experience

Everygame began as an online betting company, but it eventually expanded its offerings to include online casino games and a poker room. It has kept up with the modern practices, so now, we can speak of Everygame as a fully mobile-compatible casino.

To be more precise, the casino is compatible with Android and Apple devices and doesn’t require any additional software downloads. With a good support service, Everygame has been able to keep its customers happy for the past two decades – and that’s no small feat.

A casino that has been a leading brand since 1996 screams flawless security and fair play. Although the Everygame Classic Casino – one of the sections of their website – is more modern, it has proven reliable time and time again.

Realtime Gaming is the leading software provider for both sections at Everygame, which is great news for slot fans. There’s a complete collection of Real-Series games and a few other slots.

In the same lobby, players will find a few table games, including blackjack and roulette, as well as more than a dozen video poker games, some multi-hand video poker options, and scratch cards. Not too shabby; would you agree?

Find the most generous promos at Everygame here

4. Slots.lv – Best Mobile Casino for Blackjack & Roulette

15+ table games

Android and iOS-compatible website

14 game providers

Slots.lv is a fun online casino with games from some of the world’s best software developers. Players of all stripes will find everything they want at Slots.lv, thanks to enticing bonuses and a diverse game library – but we particularly liked their blackjack and roulette selection.

Unfortunately, Slots.lv doesn’t have a downloadable application. That said, most of the games are available on the mobile version of their site, including many table games, such as baccarat, craps, blackjack, and roulette.

With fast withdrawal times and low minimum deposits, Slots.lv takes the stress out of casino banking. There are various deposit methods available, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, MasterCard, and Visa.

During our review of Slots.lv, we discovered that it offers exceptional customer service. Those who visit this online casino can rest assured that their concerns will be promptly addressed via email, telephone, and live chat.

Discover the best Slots.lv bonuses and promotions here

5. BetOnline – Best Game Providers of Any Mobile Casino

Games from leading providers such as BetSoft

24/7 customer service

Secured with an SSL encryption

If you are looking for diversity, don’t look any further than BetOnline. This online casino offers you over 360 games and while this number might not sound that much, all these games are from top-tier providers in the industry.

At the BetOnline game library, you can find poker, blackjack, live games, keno, baccarat, and many more.

BetOnline is truly a very generous online casino. If you are just getting started, you have four different options for the welcome bonus – depending on what you are interested in.

If you are making your first deposit using any digital coins, you will be able to receive a 100% match on deposits up to $1,000. The wagering requirement for this offer is only 14x. Here, you can find a special welcome bonus for poker players and sports bettors.

Security is not something to be worried about here, as BetOnline uses SSL encryption.

Click here and find more about the latest bonuses at BetOnline

6. Cafe Casino – Most Generous Bonuses of Any Mobile Casino

Welcome bonus of 250% (350% with crypto)

300+ casino games

Cafe Casino loyalty program

Cafe Casino has a rich selection of mobile games, including classic and video slots, progressive jackpots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and specialty games – and it knows how to reward both new and regular players.

It is fully licensed by Curacao and dedicated to safeguarding your personal information. This regulatory authority licenses several of the world’s most well-known interactive gaming sites.

Furthermore, the casino offers exciting bonuses for existing players, like reload bonuses and free spins, as well as a rewarding loyalty program.

The gaming site’s customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You also can expect a personalized experience and a cozy feel with a smaller user base in their Cafe Community forum.

Click here to find the best promotions and bonuses of Cafe Casino

7. Wild Casino – Fastest Payouts of All Mobile Casinos

18 payment methods

350+ games

Excellent mobile optimization

Mobile banking is where Wild Casino stands out from the competition.

Its ability to accept multiple cryptocurrencies as a form of payment is a significant advantage. However, the banking options are still excellent outside of cryptocurrencies. To make a deposit, you can use Visa, MasterCard, wire transfers, and person-to-person transfers, to name a few.

You can even play live dealer table games on your mobile device, though the experience will be different than on a desktop. iPhones, iPads, and a variety of Windows and Android devices are all supported.

There is also an “RNG Verified” sticker on Wild Casino’s homepage, indicating that the Random Number Generator (which determines game results) has been independently checked and approved.

Click here and find the best promotions at Wild Casino

8. Las Atlantis – Best Design of Any Mobile Casino

Amazing and intuitive design

Live customer support 24/7 via email, phone & live chat

Games by leading providers

Las Atlantis is an underwater paradise for online gamblers looking for the best experience. The website looks amazing and can guarantee a lot of fun.

More than 250 casino games, tons of attractive bonuses, and endless sub-aquatic fun are all available at this online casino. Anyone who joins Las Atlantis is wowed by its vast and ever-expanding selection of casino games, which includes every type of jackpot slot game you can imagine, video poker, as well as card and table games.

They have 24/7 chat support to help the players have a fun time without interruptions. You can also reach out to them via phone and email.

It is a fully licensed and regulated online mobile casino site. It was launched in 2019 and has been granted a full gambling license by Curacao.

In addition to having a proper gaming license, the casino makes sure that every transaction made in the casino is protected by 128-bit SSL encryption. So, no matter what banking option you choose – out of 8 of them – you’ll be protected 24/7.

Explore the amazing sub-aquatic design of Las Atlantis and its generous bonuses here

9. El Royale – Best Mobile Casino for Video Poker

Launched in 2020

200+ mobile-compatible games

Generous 240% welcome bonus plus 40 free spins

We understand if you are a little hesitant to trust a new casino. In all fairness, there are many new casinos that don’t deserve your attention, but El Royale isn’t one of them. It aced our tests on every front, including mobile compatibility, bonuses, and game variety.

When it comes to games, El Royale is a great all-in-one option for those of you who want to be able to play everything in one spot. To be more precise, there are over 200 titles, and they run the gamut from slots and blackjack to poker and bingo.

El Royale offers a generous bonus section that – dare we say – even some more experienced casinos could learn from. In addition to the welcome offer of 240% and 40 free spins, you’ll also find regular 24/7 and new game bonuses.

This forward-thinking casino also keeps its banking section modern, as you can use 8 payment methods, including cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum. All in all, El Royale is truly one of the best poker sites out there.

Click here to find the latest El Royale bonuses and promotions

10. Super Slots – Best Mobile Casino for Slots

Quality slots from leading providers

300+ casino games

Round the clock customer service via live chat

Super Slots is one of the most popular casinos with a huge fan base around the world – and for a good reason. It has “user-friendliness” written all over it:

We found its mobile platform well-designed and easy to navigate, with 5 game categories that are easily accessed from your mobile device.

Banking is also super-convenient, as this casino accepts as many as 15 deposit payment methods, including Mastercard, Visa, and Discover.

In terms of numbers, the Super Slots casino lobby has about 300 games to choose from. This collection includes slot machines, roulette, blackjack, video poker, and live casino games by the most reputable providers.

There is also 24/7 support via mail and live chat. The response time via email is two hours on average, whereas live chat has an instant response function.

Click here to explore all the latest bonuses and promotions at Super Slots

250+ games

Crypto-friendly

Most games by RTG

Cashouts in under 10 minutes

6 cryptocurrencies supported

15+ game providers

Related Post: Best Crypto Casino Sites

How We Ranked the Top Mobile Casinos

Casino Games:

Card games, table games, and online slots are the most popular casino games. All the mobile casinos featured on our list have a variety of these. In addition, we’re looking for those that offer even more, including live dealers, specialty games, and so on.

Also, we make sure that the games are designed and developed by leading software providers in the iGaming industry like Microgaming and NetEnt.

License and Regulations:

We are highly cautious when it comes to security. We thoroughly examine every aspect of casinos that could jeopardize your safety and security. Furthermore, we ensure that casinos don’t have any loopholes through which players can be duped.

The MGA and other reputable gaming organizations license and regulate all the casinos mentioned below. These online casinos also provide 128-bit SSL encryption, which adds an extra layer of security to protect your personal information.

Banking Methods:

When playing at an online casino, a wide range of banking methods is a must-have feature. If you find a casino with a good selection of games you like, but that doesn’t support your preferred payment method, it won’t be of any use. Therefore, we are always on the lookout for the best online casinos that offer various payment options.

Every casino on our list provides a diverse range of banking options and allows you to make deposits and withdrawals in the shortest time possible.

Customer Support:

Customer service is, without a doubt, another essential feature of any online casino. This is because you need to be able to count on the customer service team to assist you if something goes wrong.

What if you’re having trouble getting your money and need someone to assist you in making a withdrawal? Or – if you’re having trouble with one of the games, and it tells you that you’ve lost when you’re sure you’ve won? These are the kinds of problems that necessitate contacting customer service.

Related Post: Best Dogecoin Casinos

More Things To Know About the Best Mobile Casinos

What Devices Can I Use To Play at Mobile Online Casinos?

In general, the world’s two most popular operating systems are iOS (iPhone) and Android. Windows Phone is no longer being developed, and Blackberry has shifted to Android. As a result, most mobile casino apps work on iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets.

For a better experience, we recommend updating your software before you play at any of the mobile casino apps.

Is It Possible To Play Online Games on Android or iOS for Real Money?

Yes, you can play Android and iOS casino games for real money. Whatever smartphone device you use, all of the casinos we recommend have been tried and tested for these two operating systems.

Is It Safe To Play Online Casino Games on a Mobile Phone?

Yes – if you play at licensed casinos like the ones we’ve selected. They also use industry-standard secure socket layer (SSL) encryption to protect information traveling between you and the casino’s server.

Can I Play Live Casino Games on My Mobile Device?

Yes, there are numerous online casinos where you can play live dealer games using your mobile device. On our list, you’ll find the best licensed and regulated live casino mobile operators. For a seamless gaming experience, make sure that the internet connectivity is good.

Do I Have to Download a Mobile Casino App To Play Casino Games?

No. The casinos featured on our list above don’t require players to download or install any third-party software. You can access the mobile browser to launch the games directly on your smartphone.

Is Playing Online at Mobile Casinos Safe and Secure?

Yes, if you go for a licensed mobile casino, you’ll have a secure gaming experience. All of our picks are safe, as they are licensed and regulated by highly reputed gaming commissions like the Malta Gaming Authority and UKGC. So, you can play mobile casino games with no worries!

Related Post: Best Online Casinos in Canada

Top 5 Mobile Casino Apps

Ignition : 150% welcome bonus up to $1,500, 120 games available, 8 payment options supported; overall score 99

Red Dog Casino : 235% welcome deposit match plus 55 free spins, 150+ games available, 7 payment options supported; overall score 97

Everygame : 125% welcome bonus up to $1,000, 150+ games available, 9 payment options supported; overall score 95

Slots.lv : 300% crypto welcome bonus up to $1,500, about 200 games available, 15 payment options supported; overall score 94

BetOnline: 100% crypto welcome bonus up to $1,000, over 350 games available, 19 payment options supported; overall score 91

Three Steps To Get Started at the Best Mobile Casinos

Getting started at the best mobile online casinos is no different from signing up at any online casino. We will discuss the major steps to be taken at our top pick, Ignition, as a reference. The process should be similar at other casinos on our list.

Step 1: Open an Account

The first step to getting started at the best mobile casinos is to open an account. This is usually a very easy and simple process that does not take a lot of time. Simply visit Ignition’s website, click the orange JOIN button and follow the instructions.

Step 2: Verify Your Account

For your registration to be complete, you are required to verify your email and phone number. You should simply follow the instructions provided and that’s it.

Step 3: Start Playing Mobile Casino Games

Now that you have an account, make your first deposit, claim your bonus, and start playing your favorite games.

Top Real Money Mobile Casino Sites & Apps – Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed the in-depth reviews of the best mobile casino sites we conducted, and that you found a mobile casino that works for you.

Ignition has earned the number one rank on our list because of its exceptional collection of games, bonuses, and handy features for mobile players. The runner-up, Red Dog Casino offers an intuitive mobile gaming experience with access to a wide range of games.

So, the only thing left to do is weigh your options and choose the top mobile casino, activate your mobile casino bonuses, and gamble responsibly!

Related: Read more about other best mobile casinos

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline on 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

This site is 100% independent and reader-supported, but we may receive communion from third-party sites or affiliate links. Regardless, we ensure we provide information for your best online gambling experience.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organisations: