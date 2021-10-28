Are you having a hard time picking the best out of the top crypto casino sites? I feel you – so did I.

Let’s be honest, there is no ‘one fits all’ when it comes to casino venues. But a more in-depth review of the best casino sites can help you find the most ideal one for you.

This guide will present you with the key features of these top crypto casino sites, and elaborate on why you might want to join them.

Some people believe that 13 is an unlucky number. Today we are making an exception.

Casino Editor’s Notes Cryptos supported Score 🥇 Bitstarz Wide selection of bitcoin games, mobile-optimized online casino with a user-friendly interface, supports a good number of cryptocurrency Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether and Litecoin 98% 🥈 7bit Casino Extensive library of modern and up-to-date online casino games, very attractive crypto welcome bonus Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash 97% 🥉 mBit Casino Offers great reward structure for both new and existing players who can join the popular casino tournaments at zero wagering Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether 95% Red Dog Fully mobile-optimized casino with a great selection of high quality games provided by RTG Bitcoin and Ethereum 94% SuperSlots Extremely fast payouts and attractive welcome bonus which players can enjoy in top quality casino games Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoins, Ripple, and Ethereum 93%

Best Bitcoin Casinos in 2021

1. Bitstarz Casino – Best Overall Crypto Casino

Casino games award crypto instead of USD

MGA Licensed Bitcoin casino

Excellent mobile experience

Over 3,000 Bitcoin games

Bitstarz Casino is a fully regulated Bitcoin Casino, with countless awards from the top Bitcoin gambling authorities. By signing up, you get the chance to play over 3,000 Bitcoin games, such as slots, table games, and live casino games.

The casino offers you a great mobile experience as well, as their site is perfectly scalable to any screen. Even though there’s no dedicated Bitstarz Casino app available to download in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, the website is mobile-optimized to provide an outstanding gaming experience.

Using Bitcoin payment is not subject to a fee, however, there is a minimum limit per transaction of 0.0002 BTC. Additionally, Litecoin and Ethereum are supported too.

Moreover, the site offers a BTC to EUR exchange, which can be completed within minutes, in case you want to try out the fiat currency games.

2. 7Bit Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino Game Selection

Specially designed venue for cryptocurrencies

Over 5,000 Bitcoin games

5 BTC Bonus promotion

7Bit Casino provides gamblers with over 5000 Bitcoin games, such as Bitcoin Slots, Bitcoin Poker, Bitcoin Blackjack, and Bitcoin Roulette.

The welcome pack at 7Bit Casino is an attractive offer, as it grants you the chance to grab 1.5 BTC on the first deposit, 1.25 BTC on the second deposit and third deposit, and 1 BTC on the fourth deposit, alongside additional free spins!

Daily cashback, Monday reload, Wednesday free spins, and Weekend cashback is only part of the thrill that you will experience at the venue.

And the best part is: using cryptocurrencies as a payment method is free, and it doesn’t have a maximum withdrawal limit!

3. mBit Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino with a Chat Room

Safe and secure cryptocurrency casino

Fast payouts

Top-notch reward scheme

mBit Casino is a well-established crypto online casino that accepts Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether. Moreover, the withdrawal minimum for Bitcoin is set at 0.001 BTC, while the maximum is 10 BTC.

At mBit, you can be part of the mBit Races – the fast-paced Bitcoin casino tournaments that have no wagering requirements! The tournaments occur every 3 hours and you can win clear real money cash, alongside 60 free spins.

You can expect to find bitcoin slots, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, live games, lottery, and table games at this online gambling venue.

mBit has a top-notch reward scheme and it provides you with fast payouts and excellent mobile gaming experience.

Outstanding bonuses

Safe and secure

24/7 Customer support

Red Dog is a 2020 online casino venue that has an immense promotion section, offering you a 225% bonus, alongside an extra 20% for BTC and Neosurf deposits! And you can grab this offer 5 times!

With Red Dog Casino you get an unlimited deposit of Bitcoin and Ethereum, a fee-free withdrawal with a $2,500 maximum limit, and a processing time of only 1-3 days.

Red Dog has a 24/7 customer support service, and it grants for your safety with cutting-edge security protocols, such as 256-Bit SSL encryption, premium anti-viral suites, and fraud-prevention systems.

5. Super Slots Casino – Best Live Bitcoin Casino Games

Fast payouts

Two live casino sections

Excellent customer service

Super Slots Casino is yet another brand new online gambling venue with extravagant promotions, such as the 300% of up to $2,000, and the $6,000 welcoming bonus.

At Super Slots you will find two live casino sections with games of the best quality, as well as the newest releases.

Super Slot’s customer service is available 24/7, and they will guide you through any kind of issue.

Given that Bitcoins, Litecoins, Ripple, and Ethereum are allowed, the deposit limits are set at $20 and $500,000 for bitcoin deposits, while the payout limits are $100 and $100,000.

More importantly, Super Slots provides you with a rather fast payout time – of only 48 hours.

6. Slots Empire Casino – Best Bitcoin Slots Bonuses

24/7 Bonus

SSL encryption

Smooth mobile experience

At Slots Empire Casino you will find an offer like no other – a no redemption limitless code! With a deposit of at least $20 BTC, you become eligible for bonuses such as 100% for $30, 120% for up to $75, or 150% for up to $150.

The SSL encryption of the casino’s site ensures secure payment methods and depositing with Bitcoin or Ethereum has its own perks – no maximum limit!

Nevertheless, the Bitcoin payouts have minimum limits of $150 and a maximum of $2,500 (in BTC or fiat currency).

If you prefer to use your mobile phone while gambling – this is the perfect casino venue for you. The Slots Empire Casino’s mobile compatibility is unmatched – you can play on Android devices, iPhones, or iPads and you won’t notice a difference!

7. Cafe Casino – Fastest Crypto Payout Times

bitcoin and fiat money welcome bonuses

Friendly user interface

Fast Payouts

Cafe Casino allows you to pick between a wide range of games, and while playing here, you can claim some incredible bonuses! The welcoming package is 350% match bonus up to $2,500 for btc deposit.

The casino website’s interface is rather friendly and easy to navigate, however, Cafe Casino lacks in the mobile compatibility department.

Banking with Bitcoins at Cafe Casino is the best deal you can get, and with only 1 day processing time, you are looking at one of the fastest payout times within the industry.

Moreover, the minimum withdrawal is set at $10, while the maximum is set to be $2,500.

8. Ignition Casino – Best Bitcoin Poker Venue

Outstanding weekly poker prize pools

Bitcoin welcome bonus

No transaction fees

If you are a poker lover, Ignition Casino is the online gambling venue you have been looking for! The casino has a $2 million weekly poker prize pool, in addition to offering more than 300 casino games.

Although the mobile section of the games is slightly limited, the user interface of the casino is mesmerizing.

You can withdraw up to $9,500 in Bitcoins without any fee, while you can deposit a maximum of $5,000.

And while depositing with Bitcoins, you are eligible for a unique Bitcoin welcome bonus – a 150% up to $3000.

9. Bovada Casino – Best Sportsbook that Accepts Bitcoin

Premier online gambling hub

Cutting-edge games

Fast payout method

Bovada Casino is a premier online gambling hub that has been present for more than a decade now. At this online casino, you will be able to find games provided by elite software developers such as Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Real Time Gaming.

Bovada Casino grants you a live dealer section, incredibly friendly customer service with a live chat feature, and massive promotion deals.

Banking with Bitcoin at Bovada Casino comes with zero fees and an unlimited withdrawal option. Furthermore, only 1 withdrawal is allowed every 3 days, with a payout time of only 15 minutes!

SSL encryption

A massive jackpot slots section

Bitcoin Bonuses

Slots.lv casino is a favorite among jackpot lovers, as the venue offers more than 50 jackpot slots, which is a rare sight indeed!

Moreover, Slots.lv grants you the opportunity to get an attractive bonus of $7,500 by depositing with Bitcoin. Nevertheless, the rest of the Slots.lv bonus section is rather catchy as well.

And if you plan to stick around at Slots.lv, you should not miss out on the VIP program, as it offers a plethora of bonuses and promotions to regulars.

However, the casino has slower withdrawal times than usual, as the time frame is set between 3 and 10 business days for non-bitcoin transactions.

11. El Royale Casino – Best BTC Mobile Casino

250% Welcome bonus

Excellent mobile compatibility

No fee transactions

12. Wild Casino – Best Cryptocurrency Rewards

Over 300 Slot Games

Bitcoin Bonuses

24/7 Customer support

13. Las Atlantis Casino – Best User Interface Casino

Modern user interface

Large casino game section

Crypto bonus of up to $9,000

Guide to Bitcoin and Crypto Casinos

Cryptocurrencies are relatively new to the money market, yet they have proven their value over time.

While some players have doubts, others are utilizing the crypto fever.

If you are new to the crypto world, or even if you own cryptocurrencies, but you are not familiar with the crypto casinos’ world, the manual is here to assist you.

Why Should I Use Cryptocurrencies in Online Casino Gambling Venues?

Privacy is the main reason why you should use cryptocurrencies while depositing or withdrawing money from online casinos.

Fiat currencies require a lot of personal data while conducting the transactions, and the money is always traceable back to you.

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies are based on blockchain technology which is safe and you are staying out of the harm’s way of online trackers and scammers.

Moreover, online casinos offer specific cryptocurrency bonus offers – and by using a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or any other available crypto at the casino, you become eligible for the special bonus promotions!

Another reason why cryptos are superior to fiat currencies when it comes to online gambling is that they provide the fastest payouts of all payment methods, and there are usually no fees attached to both deposits and withdrawals.

Are There Any Cons to Using Cryptocurrencies at Online Casinos?

If you intend to solely use cryptocurrencies while gambling at online casinos – your choices are certainly limited, as not many gambling hubs support cryptocurrencies.

Another con of using cryptocurrencies is their high volatility. For instance, the value of Bitcoin is subject to daily fluctuations, and the value predictions are nearly impossible to make.

Moreover, once your transaction is done using a cryptocurrency – it cannot be reversed, given that once the money leaves your wallet, the transaction cannot be traced back to you.

Are There Fees for Banking With Cryptocurrencies at Online Casinos?

More often than not, there are absolutely no fees while depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin at online casino venues.

However, certain casinos require a deposit fee for using the available payment services.

Therefore, my recommendation to players is to always check the payment requirements and fees before making a deposit.

Does Gambling With Crypto Mean Higher Wagering Requirements?

Gambling with crypto does not normally mean higher wagering requirements.

For example, mBit, one of the best crypto casinos, has a special no wager offer for players that use Bitcoins while playing at their casino. An offer no one should refuse!

Unfortunately, there have been a few tries of casinos trying to rip their players off by imposing unfairly high wagering requirements on crypto bets.

Nevertheless, that will not happen to you if you choose to play at any of the above-mentioned casinos.

Can I Get Crypto Bonuses?

Yes! You can get specially designed crypto bonuses at online gambling venues like 7Bit, Red Dog, Slots Empire, Ignition, Slots.lv, Wild Casino, as well as many others.

All you need to do to become eligible for the Bitcoin bonuses is to make the minimum required Bitcoin deposit at the chosen online gambling venue.

What Are Bitcoin Bonuses at Online Casino Venues?

Bitcoin bonus is a special type of bonus that is granted by some online casino hubs.

These are most often triggered by a minimal amount of Bitcoin deposit, and they provide players with a predetermined amount of Bitcoins.

Additionally, some online casinos allow players to choose between a standard or a crypto bonus promotion.

However, the Bitcoins obtained by the bonus offers are most likely to be subject to wagering requirements, meaning that you must clear out the playthrough requirements before cashing out your winnings acquired from the Bitcoin bonus.

How Do I Find Bitcoin Bonuses at Online Casinos?

Just like the rest of the promotional bonuses, Bitcoin bonuses can be found in the promo section of each casino.

Hence, if the online casino offers a Bitcoin bonus – the bonus will be labeled as a crypto bonus.

Moreover, most Bitcoin bonuses grant you extra BTCs, while some offer additional free spins too.

Are There Any Restrictions While Using Cryptocurrencies?

While there aren’t any specific restrictions imposed on cryptocurrencies, most of the online gambling venues set their own payment limits.

Thus, each online casino has its own minimum and maximum limits for depositing and withdrawing.

However, if you decide to use crypto as a payment method, you will most likely have an unlimited withdrawal method at your disposal.

How Can I Make Bitcoin Transactions?

The first step of making a Bitcoin transaction is ensuring that your chosen online casino accepts Bitcoins.

Once you have chosen Bitcoin as your preferred payment method, you should open your Bitcoin Wallet account.

The next step is to fund your Bitcoin Wallet account if you haven’t done that already.

Finally, you can use your Bitcoin Wallet account to deposit or withdraw your funds.

Additionally, each online casino has its own guidelines for its deposit and withdrawal methods, therefore, you should not have any trouble upon making Bitcoin transactions.

In case you want to learn more about Bitcoin transactions, you can head to Investopedia – and they will explain everything that you might want to know.

Can I Withdraw Bitcoins at Online Casinos?

Yes, you can withdraw Bitcoins at online casinos, given that they have a suitable payout method available.

It is a common practice of the casinos that support Bitcoin deposits, to allow their players to make Bitcoin withdrawals too.

However, in case the casino does not support Bitcoin withdrawal, you will have the option to choose between other available payout banking methods.

What Else Can I Use if I Don’t Own Cryptocurrencies?

If you don’t own cryptocurrencies, you can use fiat currencies to either purchase BTC or deposit using your preferred fiat currency payment method.

When it comes to banking methods, most casinos offer a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods such as e-wallets, credit and debit cards, bank transfers, or prepaid cards.

Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, Neteller, Skrill, Wire transfers, PaySafeCard are the most commonly available choices at online casinos.

Is Using Cryptocurrencies While Gambling Legal?

Using cryptocurrencies while gambling is indeed legal!

However, the legal status of gambling does not depend on whether you use a cryptocurrency or not. Instead, each country has its own gambling regulations that you should check before registering at any casino site.

Nevertheless, if you can sign up at a legal online casino that has Bitcoin transactions available, then gambling with cryptocurrencies is absolutely legal!

Have Fun Playing on Bitcoin Gambling Sites

There is no doubt about the benefits offered by using cryptocurrencies in your favorite online gambling sites. They’re cheaper, faster, and more secure. It’s almost a no-brainer opting to switch into digital currencies from the fiat money you’re used to.

The question is, which is the best crypto site where you can maximize your crypto funds and have the best gaming experience at?

The sites we mentioned are all excellent choices but where you settle is mostly influenced by your preference. Just be sure the casino you pick has proper licensing, great game choices, and excellent bonuses.

DISCLAIMER:

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: