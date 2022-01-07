Call it a meme coin, but the fact that we’re now responding to a huge demand to review the best Dogecoin casinos says that this cute cryptocurrency is here to stay.

Doge’s lower transaction fees and user-friendly interface lend itself well to online gambling, but just because an online casino accepts Doge doesn’t mean it’s a sure bet.

There are still plenty of landmines to dodge. That’s why we’re creating a stringent player-first ranking methodology to determine the Doge casinos that offer the best deposit bonus, give fast payouts, have attentive support, and lay out the best game variety.

Bitstarz came out on top for its amazing promotions, but we’re sure any of them will do just fine.

Let’s get into it.

Best Dogecoin Casinos: A Quick Look

Casino Signup Bonus Editor’s Notes Score 🥇 Bitstarz 100% match bonus package up to 5 BTC 180 free spins Free spins for first deposit

Large crypto menu

Massive games list 98% 🥈 mBit Casino 110% first deposit package up to 5 BTC 200 free spins Thousands of top of the line games and slots

Some of the fastest payouts online

Tons of bonuses and promotions 97% 🥉 7bit Casino 100% first deposit match up to 1.5 BTC + bonuses on next 3 deposits up to 3.5 BTC 20 free spins Great cashback promos

Diverse payment options

Trusted & reputable company 95% Cloudbet 100% match up to 5 BTC (40,000 DOGE) Excellent website and betting software

High limits

Massive deposit bonus with Bitcoin 93% Stake.com No deposit bonus Great original games

Excellent for recreational and low limit bettors

Large prize pool tournaments and promos 92%

The 6 Best Dogecoin Gambling Sites in 2022

1. Bitstarz – Top Dogecoin Casino Overall

Amazing giveaways and tournaments

Efficient live chat

Fast payouts

BitStarz is a site with an excellent selection of top-notch games. In fact, the entire casino games menu has more than 3000 options so it’s impossible to get bored. This includes one of the most up to date menus of provably fair games (checked for fairness on blockchain) and slots online.

This wad of casino games doesn’t have to be hard to manage though, as their easy-scroll menu to the left quickly allowed us to sort through bonus buy slots, hot and cold games, and favorites with ease.

This Dogecoin casino also has a strong promotions game – where else can you win a Tesla just for Doge gambling? Beyond this there’s just a great selection of themed slots and table games tournaments with prize pools that are double that of many top competitors.

The icing on the cake? An average payout time of just around 6 minutes.

On the Dogecoin front, they’ve got a great up to 750,000 DOGE welcome package which comes with 180 free spins on top, but do be wary of the slightly high 40x play through.

2. mBit Casino – Best Reload Bonuses

Fluid mobile version

Fantastic promotions

Quick payouts

mBit Casino is a new and exciting way for Dogecoin players to play casino games online. The crypto casino offers an extensive list of cryptocurrencies and a menu of over 2000 games, admittedly slot-heavy, for virtually unlimited fun.

When you deposit Dogecoin at mBit you can take advantage of an amazing 110% first deposit bonus match, plus an extra 300 spins to try your luck. There’s also a 2×100% Friday Bonus, slot bonuses up to 1 BTC, and a cash back scheme rewarding up to 20% of your losses back.

Slot players will also love their slot races which run multiple times a day. What’s great is that they’re based on multipliers (not bet size) so anybody has a chance to win.

The mBit Casino is a haven for online crypto gamblers with its friendly and safe environment. This fairly new crypto casino has been around since 2014, proudly powered by Direx NV Casinos which means it’s one of the best in terms of trust and experience.

They also have an average cashout time of under 10 minutes.

3. 7bit Casino – Best First Deposit Bonus

Experienced casino since 2014

7000+ casino games

39 jackpot slots

The spirit of Dogecoin shines through 7Bit Casino’s sleek and stylish design. The site has been updated with a new look in May 2019, so now it looks even more modern than before.

Cryptocurrency support has improved recently, and now 7Bit Casino supports Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin, Litecoin and more. Unlike other crypto casinos this also has a full debit/credit card and e-wallet menu as well.

It’s good to be flexible here because the rewards for signing up come in hot. The four tier welcome bonus includes the possibility to get bonuses of up to 5 BTC (or DOGE equivalent).

Even beginner players can benefit immediately from their VIP program which can reward free spins (or even cash back) every Monday as long as one deposits a mere 40 DOGE to play during the week – consistent small ball players take notice.

We also loved the easy to find (not common) gambling limits section to allow you to set a limit on how much money can be spent.

4. Cloudbet – Best Live Dealer Games

Optimized for mobile platforms

24/7 customer support via live chat

Deposit bonus match up to 40,000 DOGE

The possibilities are virtually endless with Cloudbet, especially if you’re a veteran Dogecoin casino gambler who loves that real Las Vegas feel. You’ll find over 60 live casino tables here including some really fun Dogecoin blackjack and roulette variants.

On top of this, there are over 1000 Dogecoin slots to play, making it a seamless transition to play in your own local fiat currency using our favorite canine crypto.

In fact, if you’re a big crypto player we found one of the greatest menus of altcoins here featuring BTC, BCH, ETH, PAXG, DSH, LTC, USDT, USDC, PAX, DAI, and LINK.

Beyond the usual crypto positives we also found a site that worked fluidly and flawlessly on mobiles and tablets – do keep in mind one slight negative however, that regardless of their licensing players from certain countries will need a VPN to access the crypto casino games.

5. Stake.com – Best Original Games

New and original games menu

Great reputation

Top giveaways

Stake’s massive menu of provably fair games stood out as being particularly crypto-current, though it’s their original games list that made for the most unique casino experience we had over this review.

Gambling with crypto in such small increments, as much as a fraction of a cent over their creative originals like Plinko, Wheel, and Slide, made this a fantastic option for small bankroll players or players who like to try tons of games to find the gems.

The company’s tagline is ‘Play Smarter’ – and that can be seen in their site navigation and overall design of a sleek layout with practicality at its core.

Also, being one of the most popular Dogecoin casinos (if not casinos all around) this naturally gives them a lot of revenue to offer amazing tournaments, races, and challenges.

Again, do keep in mind that in order to play a VPN could be necessary from some countries. There’s also a slight annoyance that they don’t offer a first deposit bonus, though we’re sure that some of their promo prize pools creeping over the $1,000,000 mark more than make up for it.

6. Wild Casino – Best Specialty Games

Great deposit bonus match

Continuing promos

Loaded table game menu

Things get a bit wild right from the get go here – in the form of a 250% first deposit match which just might be the highest multiple we’ve seen going online.

It’s also no slouch in the wager requirement department as the 35x rollover is quite doable, as long as you’re prepared to put in a bit of game time. Just make sure you’ve got the time though, as the welcome bonus expires within 30 days, something we honestly could’ve done without.

What really stood out here though were the specialty games. The arcade-like Space Invasion game brought us back to our video game loving childhoods, and the high RTP scratch cards were good fun as well.

The red carpet extends even more here to Doge casino depositors: with an automatic 10% Crypto Boost applied automatically.

Things You Should Know About Doge Casinos

Cryptocurrencies are all the rage right now, and if you want to get in on this crazy action then it’s time for a game plan.

You will find that most cryptocurrency casinos offer real money casino games just like at any other online casino, but there’s also some added perks such as casino deposit bonuses paid out in Dogecoin (if deposited with USD) or free spins.

Dogecoin gambling is preferred by players for reasons such as speed, convenience, and anonymity (at most Dogecoin Casinos you can register using only an email address).

DogeCoin has become popular recently with its fast pace of play thanks to cryptocurrencies like Litecoin or Bitcoin; however there’s one cryptocurrency that reigns supreme when it comes down right quickness: Doge!

How We Chose the Best Dogecoin Casinos

Crypto Friendly Casinos

It seems rather obvious that we’d ensure our top Dogecoin casinos accept Dogecoin, but beyond this we want to ensure all crypto enthusiasts find a good home here.

That’s why all our casinos that accept Doge also accept other common cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and more.

Fast Payouts

With traditional depositing methods do expect online casinos to conduct KYC checks before making your first withdrawal – though generally this is less common with crypto due to its safety and anonymity.

As a result, almost every Dogecoin gambling site in the business offers some of the fastest payouts going. We’ve gone a level deeper though to ensure you’ve got a choice between the fastest of the fast, typically offering cashouts in 24 hours or less, and often in minutes.

Bonuses

Online casinos are always looking for ways to attract new customers. A lot of them offer Dogecoin bonuses or promotions in the form of a welcome bonus, which can be enough reason alone for players who have never tried online Dogecoin gambling before.

We look for bonuses that not only offer players a great potential return that can encourage more gameplay, but easier to earn bonuses with relatively low play through requirements.

Ease of Use

The casino’s features should be easily recognizable and accessible for all players.

Our audit of Dogecoin casinos begins with a scroll through the site’s homepage to see how easily sortable the games are, what types of menus can give players the quickest way to discovering popular, new, and exciting games.

Beyond this we ensure that a full range of features and functions are available to players in their account section upon sign up.

Best Dogecoin Casinos FAQ

What Are the Advantages of Dogecoin Casinos?

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that has lots of benefits over cash. For instance, players can deposit DOGE and withdraw it more quickly than with fiat currencies or e-wallets.

This is due to the anonymous and secure nature of blockchain. For the casinos there is literally no internal risk of fraud (ie. chargebacks to credit cards) and thus the checks involved to verify player identity and the origin of their funds are almost unnecessary.

Typically Dogecoin withdrawals will take 24 hours or less, whereas e-wallet or debit and credit card withdrawals take up to 7 business days depending on the casino.

What Are the Disadvantages of Dogecoin Casinos?

It may be obvious but the one disadvantage of being the new crypto kid on the block is a lack of overall acceptance. Of course, this just means that while most casinos now accept Bitcoin and Ethereum there just aren’t as many online casinos that accept Doge.

Also, it may feel like chump change to most but depositing to online casinos with Dogecoin does incur a small transaction fee in the blockchain. Typical transactions cost about $0.06.

How to Get Started with Dogecoin?

You’ve definitely found the right place for Dogecoin betting. You can play Dogecoin games and get started with your crypto gambling experience in just minutes.

If you haven’t already, you’ll need to buy Dogecoin at one of the many crypto exchanges available online like Coinbase or Bittrex. Once your Doge wallet is loaded on the exchanges you’re halfway there.

Simply log in to your casino account, select DOGE as your deposit method, and grab the QR code or Dogecoin wallet address of your casino account and send the funds there.

They should be available to you in about a minute. At this time your wallet will be loaded and you can begin playing using Dogecoin as your base currency, though it can be reflected in many major currencies to avoid confusion of monetary value.

How to Pick the Best Dogecoin Casino?

You never have to settle for just one type of casino experience. We offer all types so you can find what suits your fancy best! Whether you’re looking for slots, card games, original games, a great first deposit bonus, or live dealer casinos there’s something here to enjoy.

We’ve also selected Dogecoin casinos with the highest reputation and customer support review metrics, two other ‘must haves’ in the casino industry.

How Fast is it to Deposit at a Casino Using Dogecoin?

The same as any other transaction on the Dogecoin blockchain. While Bitcoin transactions can take up to 10-15 minutes to be approved, the average Dogecoin transaction takes about 1 minute – so expect your deposit to be playable in 60 seconds or less.

How Do Dogecoin Casino Bonuses Work?

Every Doge casino has tons of promos to convince us to play. The most typical deposit bonus for Dogecoin players is the first deposit bonus (or welcome bonus). This typically involves matching your original deposit up to a predetermined amount, let’s say 40,000 DOGE.

Once you’ve deposited with Doge your casino balance will be reflected with this extra money. In order to cash out the money however, you will have to play the total welcome bonus amount a certain amount of multiples in the Dogecoin games.

Consider 25x to be a low wagering multiple while 50x or 60x is something quite high. Once you’ve played through the correct amount of times the money becomes cash, and you can withdraw.

Is Playing Using Dogecoin Legal?

Yes and no.

The legalities of Dogecoin gambling differ across jurisdictions so it’s best to check your local laws before playing. In general, if you’re of legal age and cryptocurrencies are not banned in your country this is a solid start.

All the casinos chosen above have licenses to operate and are fully audited for fairness – we would never suggest using a site that is not fully checked, regulated, and known in the industry for its solid reputation.

Best Dogecoin Casino Sites Conclusion

We’ve come a long way from a dog-themed internet joke to a market cap worth billions, and it’s clear that Dogecoin casinos are here to stay.

Again, we couldn’t help falling in love with Bitstarz for their amazing game variety, waves of interesting promotions, and Dogecoin casino welcome package.

That said, from the bankroll bolstering reload bonuses of mBit to the cashback rewards at 7Bit there is plenty to choose from.

All the casinos listed above have great reputations and offer something unique to each type of online gambling player – all that’s left to do is select one and have some responsible fun!