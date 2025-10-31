Berklee Valencia has been named one of the world’s best music business schools by Billboard for the fifth time, reinforcing its reputation as a global leader in music education and innovation.

The recognition highlights the campus’s Master of Arts in Global Entertainment and Music Business program, which Billboard described as helping graduate students “gain a competitive advantage in the music industry [through] networking and experiential learning opportunities and an elective-based curriculum that empowers students to curate their own learning experience.”

Berklee Valencia’s emphasis on real-world learning is showcased through its Publishing and Music Supervision course and its collaboration with the Spanish-Speaking Music Supervision Association, where students work alongside seasoned professionals on live industry projects.

The program also draws more than 50 guest speakers each year, including influential figures such as Yvette Noel-Schure, founder of Schure Media Group and publicist for Beyoncé, and Marie-Anne Robert, head of Sony Music France. These interactions provide students with direct access to global industry expertise.

The campus will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Berklee Global Career Summit on January 13–16, 2026. The four-day event gathers leading professionals and alumni to discuss the evolving landscape of the music business and share practical insights with students.

Billboard’s list also features Berklee College of Music’s undergraduate programs—the Bachelor of Music in Music Business/Management and the Bachelor of Arts in Music Industry Leadership and Innovation—as well as BPMI Live, the Berklee Popular Music Institute’s flagship initiative. Through BPMI Live, students gain hands-on experience by scouting, developing, and touring with emerging artists at major festivals.

Earlier this year, Valencia students traveled to England with the band Park National through a collaboration with BPMI, where they gained practical skills in tour management, production, and marketing—experience that strengthened their understanding of the global live music sector.

Billboard selected schools for its 2025 ranking based on input from industry executives, alumni featured in its power lists, data from participating schools, and years of in-depth reporting on music education programs.

Beyond its acclaimed business curriculum, Berklee Valencia offers master’s programs in contemporary performance, music production, technology and innovation, and scoring for film, television, and video games. It also provides study abroad opportunities and summer programs for undergraduate students.

The campus’s International Career Center plays a vital role in connecting students with internships and job placements across the entertainment industry, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped to turn their artistic ambitions into successful global careers.

