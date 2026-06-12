There is a widely held assumption in Amazon selling that it is costing sellers money in a way that is almost impossible to see unless you know specifically where to look.

The assumption is this: the Amazon Business Featured Offer works the same way as the standard Buy Box. Win the Buy Box and you win the Featured Offer. Lose one and you lose both. The same repricing rules that govern your standard listings govern your B2B listings. One tool, one configuration, one competitive strategy.

This assumption is wrong. And for sellers who have Amazon Business activated which now includes most professional Amazon sellers running a single repricing strategy across both surfaces is leaving measurable revenue on the table every day. Understanding why requires understanding how the Amazon Business Featured Offer actually works, what signals its algorithm weighs, and what B2B repricing for Amazon sellers looks like when it is done correctly rather than by default.

Two Marketplaces. Two Algorithms. One Tool That Cannot Serve Both.

Amazon Business operates as a distinct marketplace layer on top of standard Amazon. It has its own buyer pool of 8 million registered business accounts representing government agencies, healthcare organisations, educational institutions, and commercial procurement teams. It has its own pricing surface business-specific prices, quantity discount tiers, and tax-exempt purchasing that are invisible to standard consumer accounts. And it has its own Featured Offer selection logic that weighs different signals than the standard Buy Box algorithm.

The standard Buy Box algorithm weighs price, fulfillment method, seller metrics, and inventory availability. These factors matter on Amazon Business too but the B2B Featured Offer algorithm places additional weight on factors the standard algorithm either ignores or treats as minor:

Quantity discount tier structure: whether the seller has configured logical quantity tiers, and how those tiers compare to the buyer’s typical order size.

Business-specific price differential: whether the seller has set a dedicated business price distinct from their consumer price, and by how much.

B2B seller credentials: certifications, business seller status, and verified business credentials that procurement buyers use to qualify suppliers.

A seller whose repricing tool is optimising exclusively for the standard Buy Box is competing for the B2B Featured Offer with a strategy that was built around three of the five relevant signals and ignores two of the most B2B-specific ones. The result is systematically suboptimal Featured Offer performance on Amazon Business not because the seller is doing anything wrong, but because they are using the right tool for the wrong job.

The Competitor Visibility Problem Nobody Talks About

The standard Buy Box competitive environment is fully visible to sellers. Every offer on a listing of every competitor’s price, condition, and fulfillment method is accessible from the listing page. Repricing tools built for the standard Buy Box are built around this visibility. They watch competitor prices, respond to changes, and adjust within the seller’s configured rules.

Amazon Business does not work this way. Business-only prices and business offers on Amazon Business are only visible to accounts registered as business buyers. A standard seller account or a repricing tool operating through a standard API connection cannot see the business-only competitive landscape on the B2B surface.

This creates a structural information asymmetry. A seller competing for the B2B Featured Offer using a standard repricing tool is competing against offers they cannot see, using rules calibrated against data that does not include the most relevant competition. Their tool is making pricing decisions in a competitive environment that is partially invisible to it.

The practical consequence: sellers who have configured business-specific prices and quantity discount tiers the sellers whose offers appear prominently to B2B buyers are not visible in the competitive data that most repricing tools use to inform their decisions. The tool is winning the wrong competition.

What the Featured Offer Gap Costs by the Numbers

Amazon’s own Business Discount Insights research quantifies the Featured Offer gap with specific figures. Sellers with active quantity discount tiers achieve 20% higher unit sales on Amazon Business compared to sellers without tiers. Sellers with a business-specific price achieve 10% higher sales.

These are not estimates. They are Amazon’s documented performance outcomes for sellers who configure for the B2B Featured Offer versus those who do not. For a seller generating $500,000 annually on standard Amazon with a 15% Amazon Business contribution of $75,000 per year the configuration gap represents up to $22,500 in uncaptured annual revenue from two changes that most sellers have not made.

The B2B Featured Offer configuration gap — documented by Amazon Sellers with active quantity discount tiers: 20% higher unit sales Sellers with a business-specific price set: 10% higher sales Source: Amazon Business Discount Insights report, 2024

Why Most Repricing Tools Cannot Close This Gap

The Featured Offer gap is not a pricing problem in the conventional sense. A seller cannot close it by simply lowering their price. The B2B Featured Offer algorithm rewards structural configuration tier structure, business-specific pricing, credential signals not just competitive price positioning.

Standard repricing tools are built to respond to price competition. They are not built to manage quantity tier structures, maintain separate business-specific price differentials, or optimise Featured Offer performance against the B2B-specific algorithm signals. Extending a standard repricing tool to cover Amazon Business is like using a B2C sales strategy for a B2B account the motion is familiar but the mechanics do not transfer.

What actually closes the gap is a repricing architecture designed specifically for how Amazon Business works, one that treats B2B Featured Offer optimization as a first-class objective rather than an extension of standard Buy Box logic. The number of tools built this way is small. Most Amazon sellers have not yet evaluated their current tool against B2B-specific criteria because they have not known those criteria existed.

The Practical Implications for Established Amazon Sellers

For sellers who have been on Amazon for two or more years with Amazon Business activated, the immediate audit question is simple: does your current repricing configuration include a business-specific price and at least one quantity discount tier on your top-selling ASINs?

If the answer is no which it is for most sellers the Featured Offer gap documented in Amazon’s own data is likely present in your account right now. The B2B buyers landing on your listings are not seeing you as a Featured Offer because your configuration has not told the algorithm that you are competing for business buyers specifically.

If the answer is yes, the follow-up question is whether your repricing tool is managing those tiers and that business-specific price as dynamic, algorithm-relevant configuration or as static price points set once and forgotten. Static configuration captures some of the Featured Offer signal. Dynamic configuration that adjusts in response to competitive changes and demand shifts captures the full opportunity.

The Opportunity Is Structural, Not Marginal

The Amazon Business Featured Offer is not a minor optimisation opportunity for sellers who have already maximised their standard Buy Box performance. It is a structurally separate competitive environment with its own algorithm, its own buyer behaviour, and its own documented performance outcomes for sellers who configure it correctly.

The sellers consistently winning the B2B Featured Offer and capturing the 20% and 10% revenue lifts Amazon’s data documents are not doing something exotic. They have a business-specific price, structured quantity tiers, and a repricing tool that was built to manage both. The gap between their configuration and the default configuration most sellers are running is the difference between actively competing for the B2B Featured Offer and accidentally appearing in a marketplace without ever really showing up for it.

For established Amazon sellers, there is likely no higher-ROI configuration change available right now than correctly setting up B2B-specific repricing. The buyer pool is already there. The algorithm is already running. The question is whether your current setup is competing for it.