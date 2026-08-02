By Adeline Segaux

As AI automates routine work, it is also removing some of the everyday experiences through which employees used to build judgement, confidence and decision-making. Organisations have raised the bar. Now they must build the bridge.

It’s too simple to think that artificial intelligence is simply replacing jobs. It is actually reshaping what is expected from the people doing them. PwC’s latest Global AI Jobs Report suggests that as routine work becomes increasingly automated, even entry-level roles are beginning to require capabilities such as judgement, initiative and strategic thinking.

This creates a challenge that is both technological and developmental. Organisations are raising the bar for employees. The question is whether they are also building the bridge that helps people reach it.

Why is AI creating more senior expectations of junior employees?

Much of the discussion around AI has focused on automation and job displacement. The reality emerging is more nuanced. Rather than eliminating roles outright, AI is changing what organisations expect from the people performing them.

Routine tasks that once occupied junior employees are increasingly completed by AI. What remains are the activities that require human judgement, contextual understanding, relationship-building and decision-making. This is becoming widely described as the “senior-isation” of work.

Employees are expected to demonstrate capabilities that previous generations often developed over years of practical experience. Historically, experience itself created judgement and people learned by observing experienced colleagues, making mistakes in lower-risk situations, receiving feedback and gradually taking on greater responsibility.

AI accelerates productivity, but it also removes many of those developmental moments.

Organisations have raised the bar when it comes to job expectations. The question is whether they’ve redesigned the journey to reach it.

If AI compresses experience, how do people develop judgement?

This is where many traditional learning strategies begin to fall short. Much of corporate learning has been designed around knowledge transfer, such as giving employees information, frameworks or processes they can apply in their role.

But judgement is not built through information alone. Nor are resilience, influence, confidence or the ability to make decisions in ambiguity. These capabilities develop through repeated cycles of exposure, reflection, experimentation and feedback. People learn by trying, adjusting, receiving input, observing others and gradually building confidence through experience.

In behavioural science terms, this is partly about building self-efficacy, i.e. the belief that “I can handle this.” That belief does not emerge from a slide deck. It is developed through supported practice, especially in situations that involve uncertainty, interpersonal complexity or risk.

What does this mean for managers and organisational culture?

The implications extend well beyond learning and development teams. Managers will increasingly spend less time directing work and more time developing capability. In this context, the manager’s role shifts from task supervisor to developmental leader. That means asking better questions rather than providing immediate answers, helping employees think through complex decisions rather than solving every problem and creating psychologically safe environments where experimentation is encouraged.

The cultural implications are significant. Many organisations are facing the same pattern from different directions: experienced employees are retiring or changing careers, AI is raising expectations of newer employees, younger workers are becoming more selective about leadership responsibilities, and flatter structures offer fewer traditional progression steps.

The result is a widening gap between responsibility and readiness.

Without intentional development, organisations risk asking people to operate at a level of maturity they have not yet had the chance to build.

Behavioural science tells us this matters

Under pressure, people rarely rise to the level of a competency framework. They tend to fall back on the behaviours they have practised, embodied and received feedback on. Periods of rapid organisational change naturally trigger uncertainty. When people experience uncertainty, the brain often defaults towards caution and risk avoidance, making learning and adaptation more difficult at precisely the moment organisations need them most.

Supporting people through change therefore requires organisations to help them build confidence navigating uncertainty itself.

How should organisations rethink talent development?

As organisations invest heavily in AI, they must invest equally in the human capabilities AI cannot replace. That means expanding development beyond traditional training programmes.

Effective organisations are increasingly combining formal learning with approaches that encourage behavioural growth, including coaching to strengthen judgement and self-awareness, mentoring to accelerate experiential learning, reflective practice after key projects, peer learning communities and regular developmental feedback rather than annual reviews.

In an AI-enabled workplace, coaching should not be seen only as a benefit for senior leaders. It may become part of the bridge that helps employees develop the judgement, confidence and adaptability that routine experience once built over time. Rather than providing solutions, it encourages individuals to examine assumptions, process difficult situations and strengthen decision-making over time. These are precisely the capabilities AI cannot automate.

Importantly, this is more than just improving individual performance, but increasing organisational adaptability. As roles continue evolving, employees who are comfortable learning, experimenting and adjusting their thinking become a competitive advantage in their own right.

AI is transforming jobs, workflows and business models at remarkable speed. But its most profound impact may be the pressure it places on human capability. As organisations redesign work around AI, they must also redesign how people develop the judgement, confidence and adaptability that technology cannot provide.

The next phase of AI transformation will not be won by organisations that simply raise expectations. It will be won by those that build the developmental bridge between what the future of work demands and what people need in order to grow into it.

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