Yale School of Management has named two faculty members, Katja Seim and Sang Kim, to key leadership positions starting July 1, 2025, in a move that will shape the school’s academic direction and operational oversight in the years ahead.

Seim, currently the Sharon Oster Professor of Economics and Management, will assume the role of deputy dean for faculty. In this position, she will oversee appointments, retention, promotions, and mentorship across the faculty. Kim, professor of operations management, will step into the newly created position of senior associate dean for centers and executive programs. His portfolio will include guiding academic centers, executive education, and non-ladder faculty recruitment.

Dean Kerwin Charles praised the incoming leaders for their commitment to the institution’s mission. “We have a tremendous team in place for this essential role of guiding, strengthening, and supporting our faculty, both individually and collectively,” he said. “They will ensure Yale SOM research and instruction continue to advance knowledge and shine light on critical issues for business and society.”

Seim joined Yale SOM in 2019 and brings experience from prior roles at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Wharton School, and the Federal Communications Commission, where she served as chief economist. Her research spans industrial organization, regulation, and antitrust policy.

“I am excited to build on Heather Tookes’s deep commitment to supporting and promoting our exceptional faculty,” Seim said. “Their expertise and dedication have been instrumental in our growth and success.”

Kim, a specialist in supply chains and service operations, will manage executive programs including the MBA for Executives and curricular development. “Heather Tookes and Edi Pinker have laid a strong foundation,” Kim noted. “With input from faculty, students, staff, and alumni, I hope to identify opportunities for further improvement and introduce fresh ideas that will elevate SOM to the next level of excellence.”

As part of this leadership change, Tookes, who has served as deputy dean for faculty since 2022, will return to full-time teaching. Meanwhile, Edieal Pinker, who has held the role of deputy dean since 2016, will transition to serve as special advisor to the dean. He will continue supporting strategic projects, including partnerships with the School of Engineering and Applied Science and the activities of The Broad Center.

“I look forward to continuing to assist Dean Charles in advancing his agenda for SOM,” Pinker said.

The appointments mark a period of transition and growth at Yale SOM as it continues to shape global business education and thought leadership.

