World Luxury Chamber of Commerce Honors the TOP 100 Luxury Marketing Leaders of 2025

In celebration of World Luxury Day, Luxury Lifestyle Awards and World Luxury Chamber of Commerce (WLCC) proudly reveal the TOP 100 Luxury Marketing Leaders of 2025, a showcase of the brightest minds driving the luxury marketing world forward. These leaders are recognized not just for their achievements but for the respect they command across the industry.
The TOP 100 celebrates the most trusted and respected leaders in luxury. Across each major category, Luxury Lifestyle Awards, alongside WLCC, highlight companies and individuals who have earned customer loyalty and the admiration of experts. This list honors those who have excelled in delivering exceptional luxury experiences throughout the year.
The selection process focused on a fusion of reputation, credibility, and peer admiration. Those featured have built a distinguished track record in luxury, backed by recognition from prestigious industry institutions. Their expertise and insights influence how luxury brands connect with audiences, innovate campaigns, and set new standards. Above all, these leaders are celebrated by their peers for their vision, dedication, and the impact they have made on colleagues and the wider luxury community.
Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, commented, “This year’s list is about celebrating the people whose creativity, drive, and commitment have elevated luxury marketing. They inspire their teams, impress their peers, and push the industry to new heights. World Luxury Day is the perfect moment to shine a light on their exceptional contributions.”
From seasoned executives to rising stars, the TOP 100 Luxury Marketing Leaders of 2025 represent a global spectrum of talent, influence, and accomplishment. Each individual has left a mark on the brands they serve and continues to set benchmarks for excellence, innovation, and professionalism in luxury marketing.
Discover the full list of these extraordinary professionals below, in alphabetical order:
- Adeline Goh, Celine
- Ahmed Chaaban, Richard Mille
- Agnieszka Rog-Skrzyniarz, Marriott International
- Alessandro Galli, Zegna
- Alessio Puleo, Marcolin
- Alvin Looi, William Grant & Sons
- Amandine Mackwood, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty
- Amélie Lacan, L’Oréal
- Anna Aner, Lacoste
- Anne Krisulewicz, La Prairie, Switzerland
- Arabella Rufino, Stella Mccartney
- Arjan Ackerman, Boucheron
- Arnaud Carrez, Cartier International
- Aurélie Darmon, Messika Paris
- Aurelien Sauvard, Ferrari
- Becky Vera Silvin, Chopard
- Ben Hallam, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
- Betty Peng, Salvatore Ferragamo
- Caroline Fall, Marriott International
- Cedric Davy, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.
- Charlie Smith, LOEWE (LVMH)
- Charlotte Garel Joyeux, Dom Pérignon
- Charmaine Lin, Banyan Group
- Chris Arambul, Giorgio Armani
- Christophe Georges, Bentley Motors
- Claudia Sabatini, Gucci
- Cliff Fleiser, Salvatore Ferragamo
- Daniell Chen, Ferretti Group
- Edward Simon, Oettinger Davidoff AG
- Edward Walsh, Richemont
- Federica Cingolani, Kering Eyewear
- Florent Canepa, Mercedes-Benz AG
- Franziska A. Gsell, IWC Schaffhausen
- Freya Costello, Four Seasons
- Gaspard Barthelemy, Piaget
- Gerard Duran, Harrods
- James Hunter, Ralph Lauren
- Jamie Kesselman, Fendi
- Jean-Philippe Bonneau, Manufacture Roger Dubuis
- Jeremie Bernheim, RAYMOND WEIL
- Jessica Levine, Canada Goose
- Julie Bramham, Diageo
- Justina Morales, Cincoro Tequila
- Kirstee Wilson, Breitling
- Laura Didoni, PVH
- Lauren Laffort Wanecq, Tom Ford Beauty
- Leonardo Allasia, Poltrona Frau
- Linda Schultes, The World
- Lori Strasberg, Preferred Hotels & Resorts
- Lou Houllier, ASSOULINE
- Louis Yao, Van Cleef & Arpels
- Manuela Meci, Dolce&Gabanna Beauty
- Marco Valle, Ferrari
- Marie-Laure Trichard, Bell & Ross
- Matteo Atti, VistaJet
- Matthias Prange, Ferrari
- Melanie Boury, KRUG Champagne
- Mélanie Crété, Coty
- Melissa Lee Green, Shiseido
- Mellisa Lim, Vacheron Constantin
- Mic Adilardi, IHG Hotels & Resorts
- Michael Bernier, Tiffany & Co.
- Michela Ratti, Ferragamo
- Michelle Myers, Hilton
- Miki Takahashi, Jaeger-LeCoultre
- Misty Belles, Virtuoso Travel
- Mounia Mechbal, Rolex Watch USA
- Myriam Soberon, Coty
- Nadia Assi, Montblanc
- Nelson Elliot Gillum, Möet Hennessy
- Nessim A. Khalfi, Sephora
- Nicole Baum, Moschino
- Nicole Briata, Luisa Spagnoli
- Olga Careccia, Bang & Olufsen
- Orla Colgan, Harry Winston
- Pietro Zambetti, Maserati
- Rachel Walsh, TAG Heuer
- Ragnar Schulte, Porsche AG
- Raphael Mingam, Chaumet
- Renato Meier, BREITLING
- Ruthie Hunt, IHG Hotels & Resorts
- Samantha Chevalier, Christian Dior Couture
- Sara Trombetta, Roger Vivier
- Sarah Barr, Crystal Cruises
- Sarah Zaouk, ZENITH Watches
- Serena Bruni, Bvlgari
- Shemi Alovic, Bally
- Shivani Mahtani, The Washington Post
- Sophie Masson, Shiseido
- Tanya Yeung, Baccarat Asia
- Thibaut Pellegrin, LV
- Thomas Crye, Cartier
- Thomas Moradpour, Campari Group
- Tonia Mancino, Rémy Cointreau
- Victoria Montgomery, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
- Violaine Basse, Ruinart
- Virginia Stacchiotti, Moncler
- Vittoria Pietropoli, Jacquemus
- Yoshikazu (Yoshi) Shimaoka, Moët Hennessy
- Yunji Michelsen, Harry Winston
Celebrate World Luxury Day and connect with the industry’s elite, discover the World Luxury Chamber, and join the global luxury experience: https://worldluxurychamber.com/