World Luxury Chamber of Commerce Honors the TOP 100 Luxury Marketing Leaders of 2025

In celebration of World Luxury Day, Luxury Lifestyle Awards and World Luxury Chamber of Commerce (WLCC) proudly reveal the TOP 100 Luxury Marketing Leaders of 2025, a showcase of the brightest minds driving the luxury marketing world forward. These leaders are recognized not just for their achievements but for the respect they command across the industry.

The TOP 100 celebrates the most trusted and respected leaders in luxury. Across each major category, Luxury Lifestyle Awards, alongside WLCC, highlight companies and individuals who have earned customer loyalty and the admiration of experts. This list honors those who have excelled in delivering exceptional luxury experiences throughout the year.

The selection process focused on a fusion of reputation, credibility, and peer admiration. Those featured have built a distinguished track record in luxury, backed by recognition from prestigious industry institutions. Their expertise and insights influence how luxury brands connect with audiences, innovate campaigns, and set new standards. Above all, these leaders are celebrated by their peers for their vision, dedication, and the impact they have made on colleagues and the wider luxury community.

Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, commented, “This year’s list is about celebrating the people whose creativity, drive, and commitment have elevated luxury marketing. They inspire their teams, impress their peers, and push the industry to new heights. World Luxury Day is the perfect moment to shine a light on their exceptional contributions.”

From seasoned executives to rising stars, the TOP 100 Luxury Marketing Leaders of 2025 represent a global spectrum of talent, influence, and accomplishment. Each individual has left a mark on the brands they serve and continues to set benchmarks for excellence, innovation, and professionalism in luxury marketing.

Discover the full list of these extraordinary professionals below, in alphabetical order:

  1. Adeline Goh, Celine
  2. Ahmed Chaaban, Richard Mille
  3. Agnieszka Rog-Skrzyniarz, Marriott International
  4. Alessandro Galli, Zegna
  5. Alessio Puleo, Marcolin
  6. Alvin Looi, William Grant & Sons
  7. Amandine Mackwood, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty
  8. Amélie Lacan, L’Oréal
  9. Anna Aner, Lacoste
  10. Anne Krisulewicz, La Prairie, Switzerland
  11. Arabella Rufino, Stella Mccartney
  12. Arjan Ackerman, Boucheron
  13. Arnaud Carrez, Cartier International
  14. Aurélie Darmon, Messika Paris
  15. Aurelien Sauvard, Ferrari
  16. Becky Vera Silvin, Chopard
  17. Ben Hallam, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
  18. Betty Peng, Salvatore Ferragamo
  19. Caroline Fall, Marriott International
  20. Cedric Davy, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.
  21. Charlie Smith, LOEWE (LVMH)
  22. Charlotte Garel Joyeux, Dom Pérignon
  23. Charmaine Lin, Banyan Group
  24. Chris Arambul, Giorgio Armani
  25. Christophe Georges, Bentley Motors
  26. Claudia Sabatini, Gucci
  27. Cliff Fleiser, Salvatore Ferragamo
  28. Daniell Chen, Ferretti Group
  29. Edward Simon, Oettinger Davidoff AG
  30. Edward Walsh, Richemont
  31. Federica Cingolani, Kering Eyewear
  32. Florent Canepa, Mercedes-Benz AG
  33. Franziska A. Gsell, IWC Schaffhausen
  34. Freya Costello, Four Seasons
  35. Gaspard Barthelemy, Piaget
  36. Gerard Duran, Harrods
  37. James Hunter, Ralph Lauren
  38. Jamie Kesselman, Fendi
  39. Jean-Philippe Bonneau, Manufacture Roger Dubuis
  40. Jeremie Bernheim, RAYMOND WEIL
  41. Jessica Levine, Canada Goose
  42. Julie Bramham, Diageo
  43. Justina Morales, Cincoro Tequila
  44. Kirstee Wilson, Breitling
  45. Laura Didoni, PVH
  46. Lauren Laffort Wanecq, Tom Ford Beauty
  47. Leonardo Allasia, Poltrona Frau
  48. Linda Schultes, The World
  49. Lori Strasberg, Preferred Hotels & Resorts
  50. Lou Houllier, ASSOULINE
  51. Louis Yao, Van Cleef & Arpels
  52. Manuela Meci, Dolce&Gabanna Beauty
  53. Marco Valle, Ferrari
  54. Marie-Laure Trichard, Bell & Ross
  55. Matteo Atti, VistaJet
  56. Matthias Prange, Ferrari
  57. Melanie Boury, KRUG Champagne
  58. Mélanie Crété, Coty
  59. Melissa Lee Green, Shiseido
  60. Mellisa Lim, Vacheron Constantin
  61. Mic Adilardi, IHG Hotels & Resorts
  62. Michael Bernier, Tiffany & Co.
  63. Michela Ratti, Ferragamo
  64. Michelle Myers, Hilton
  65. Miki Takahashi, Jaeger-LeCoultre
  66. Misty Belles, Virtuoso Travel
  67. Mounia Mechbal, Rolex Watch USA
  68. Myriam Soberon, Coty
  69. Nadia Assi, Montblanc
  70. Nelson Elliot Gillum, Möet Hennessy
  71. Nessim A. Khalfi, Sephora
  72. Nicole Baum, Moschino
  73. Nicole Briata, Luisa Spagnoli
  74. Olga Careccia, Bang & Olufsen
  75. Orla Colgan, Harry Winston
  76. Pietro Zambetti, Maserati
  77. Rachel Walsh, TAG Heuer
  78. Ragnar Schulte, Porsche AG
  79. Raphael Mingam, Chaumet
  80. Renato Meier, BREITLING
  81. Ruthie Hunt, IHG Hotels & Resorts
  82. Samantha Chevalier, Christian Dior Couture
  83. Sara Trombetta, Roger Vivier
  84. Sarah Barr, Crystal Cruises
  85. Sarah Zaouk, ZENITH Watches
  86. Serena Bruni, Bvlgari
  87. Shemi Alovic, Bally
  88. Shivani Mahtani, The Washington Post
  89. Sophie Masson, Shiseido
  90. Tanya Yeung, Baccarat Asia
  91. Thibaut Pellegrin, LV
  92. Thomas Crye, Cartier
  93. Thomas Moradpour, Campari Group
  94. Tonia Mancino, Rémy Cointreau
  95. Victoria Montgomery, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
  96. Violaine Basse, Ruinart
  97. Virginia Stacchiotti, Moncler
  98. Vittoria Pietropoli, Jacquemus
  99. Yoshikazu (Yoshi) Shimaoka, Moët Hennessy
  100. Yunji Michelsen, Harry Winston

Celebrate World Luxury Day and connect with the industry’s elite, discover the World Luxury Chamber, and join the global luxury experience: https://worldluxurychamber.com/

