Gibraltar has spent years punching well above its weight in the online gaming world. It’s tiny, perched on the southern tip of Spain, yet some of the biggest names in the industry have called the Rock home. Good regulation, sensible taxes and a reputation for stability turned it into one of Europe’s gaming capitals. But times change, and Gibraltar knows it can’t simply rely on its past success.

That was the message from Gaming and Taxation Minister Nigel Feetham at the KPMG Gibraltar Gaming eSummit 2026. His pitch was straightforward enough. Gibraltar needs to stay attractive, stay competitive and stay open to new ideas if it wants to remain one of the industry’s heavyweight jurisdictions.

There are a few challenges to deal with first. The UK Government’s gaming tax increase is expected to leave a sizeable dent in Gibraltar’s finances, with estimates suggesting corporate tax revenues could fall by around £40 million. That’s not small change, even for an economy that’s become used to adapting over the years. Rather than panic, the government seems keen to widen the net. Online gaming remains central, but there’s also growing interest in fintech, digital payments and emerging technologies that could sit comfortably alongside the existing gambling industry, which means it will still remain a viable option for a reputable online casino operator as well as attracting newer tech and finance investments.

A big part of that plan is Gibraltar’s new Gambling Act, which came into force in April. It’s the biggest overhaul of the territory’s gambling laws in years, updating the rules to reflect how the industry has changed. New products, new technology and different business models all need modern regulation, and early signs suggest operators have noticed. Both B2C and B2B companies are already exploring licence applications.

That doesn’t mean Gibraltar is throwing the doors open to everyone. The focus remains on strong regulation. New social responsibility rules are on the way, technical standards are being refreshed and gaming-related marketing will also come under updated licensing requirements. Innovation is welcome, but it still comes with plenty of oversight.

One of the more interesting areas is prediction markets and digital assets. They’re attracting attention across the wider tech sector, and Gibraltar clearly wants a seat at that table. The government is also exploring how fully backed stablecoins could make international payments quicker and more efficient, especially for businesses operating across multiple countries. It’s a very different conversation from the early days of cryptocurrency, with the emphasis firmly on regulated financial tools rather than speculation.

Yet perhaps the biggest issue isn’t technology at all but geography.

Roughly 66% of Gibraltar’s gaming staff comes from across the frontier from Spain on a daily basis. If those people are not allowed to cross over, businesses will almost immediately feel the pinch. That is why the agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union is so important. The citizens will be able to cross the border more easily, and they will also gain access to the Schengen.

Of course, open borders don’t mean open season. Feetham also made it clear that tax compliance will receive greater attention. Transfer pricing, cross-border structures and corporate deductions will all face closer scrutiny, with licensed operators expected to pay what they owe and avoid aggressive tax planning.

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